Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks a high level of current income, consistent with prudent investment risk through investment in a diversified portfolio of debt securities. To a lesser extent, the Fund may also invest in privately placed debt securities and in certain equity securities. Capital appreciation is a secondary investment objective.

Portfolio Composition*: Asset Allocation Investment Grade Corporate Bonds 76.7% Emerging Markets Debt 8.9% Corporates External Currency 3.8% Sovereign Debt External Currency 5.2% High Yield Corporate Bonds 7.6% Government 5.0% Municipal 1.4% Cash & Other Securities 0.3% Credit Quality Allocation** AAA 5.7% AA 6.0% A 28.3% BBB 49.1% BB 7.2% B 3.5% NR 0.3% Top Ten Investment Grade Industries Banking 21.0% Energy 12.2% Communications 9.6% Consumer Non Cyclical 8.4% Insurance 6.2% Capital Goods 4.5% Basic Industry 4.1% Electric 2.5% Technology 2.2% Financial Other 1.5% Top Five High Yield Industries Finance Companies 1.9% Basic Industry 1.8% Banking 1.7% Communications 0.8% Energy 0.7% Average Life (years) 11.9 Effective Duration (years) 7.0 Average Coupon (%) 5.8 Portfolio Statistics: Inception Date March 22, 1973 Total Assets*** $132,759,925 Net Assets $132,759,925 Loans**** 0.00% Preferred Shares**** 0.00% Reverse Repos**** 0.00% Market Price $13.20 NAV $14.00 (Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol XPAIX.) Distribution Rate $0.0575 per share Frequency Monthly (declared monthly, paid monthly)

Note: Prior to March 29, 2018, this fund was known as Western Asset Income Fund.

* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any time. ** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the highest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency. *** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans, preferred stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other instruments. When the Fund engages in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to be compounded. **** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end investment management company, is advised by Western Asset Management Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company Limited, an affiliate of the advisor.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and interest rate risks. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing the value of the Fund's share price. High yield bonds are subject to additional risk and volatility.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

