Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announces its
portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.
Investment Objective: The Fund seeks a high level of current
income, consistent with prudent investment risk through investment in a
diversified portfolio of debt securities. To a lesser extent, the Fund
may also invest in privately placed debt securities and in certain
equity securities. Capital appreciation is a secondary investment
objective.
|
Portfolio Composition*:
|
|
|
|
Asset Allocation
|
|
Investment Grade Corporate Bonds
|
76.7%
|
Emerging Markets Debt
|
8.9%
|
Corporates External Currency
|
3.8%
|
Sovereign Debt External Currency
|
5.2%
|
High Yield Corporate Bonds
|
7.6%
|
Government
|
5.0%
|
Municipal
|
1.4%
|
Cash & Other Securities
|
0.3%
|
|
|
Credit Quality Allocation**
|
|
AAA
|
5.7%
|
AA
|
6.0%
|
A
|
28.3%
|
BBB
|
49.1%
|
BB
|
7.2%
|
B
|
3.5%
|
NR
|
0.3%
|
|
|
Top Ten Investment Grade Industries
|
|
Banking
|
21.0%
|
Energy
|
12.2%
|
Communications
|
9.6%
|
Consumer Non Cyclical
|
8.4%
|
Insurance
|
6.2%
|
Capital Goods
|
4.5%
|
Basic Industry
|
4.1%
|
Electric
|
2.5%
|
Technology
|
2.2%
|
Financial Other
|
1.5%
|
|
|
Top Five High Yield Industries
|
|
Finance Companies
|
1.9%
|
Basic Industry
|
1.8%
|
Banking
|
1.7%
|
Communications
|
0.8%
|
Energy
|
0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Average Life (years)
|
11.9
|
Effective Duration (years)
|
7.0
|
Average Coupon (%)
|
5.8
|
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
|
Inception Date
|
March 22, 1973
|
Total Assets***
|
$132,759,925
|
Net Assets
|
$132,759,925
|
Loans****
|
0.00%
|
Preferred Shares****
|
0.00%
|
Reverse Repos****
|
0.00%
|
|
|
Market Price
|
$13.20
|
NAV
|
$14.00
|
(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the
symbol XPAIX.)
|
|
|
Distribution Rate
|
$0.0575 per share
|
Frequency
|
Monthly (declared monthly, paid monthly)
|
|
Note: Prior to March 29, 2018, this fund was known as Western Asset
Income Fund.
|
*
|
|
Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented
here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at
any time.
|
|
|
|
**
|
|
Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay
interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings
shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by
Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch
Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D
(lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this
purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing
ratings to a security, the highest rating is used. Securities that
are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The
credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not
apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are
updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund
itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency.
|
|
|
|
***
|
|
The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due
primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include
borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans,
preferred stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other
instruments. When the Fund engages in transactions that have a
leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the value of the Fund
will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to be compounded.
|
|
|
|
****
|
|
Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage,
the Effective Duration is based on net assets.
|
|
|
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc., a diversified
closed-end investment management company, is advised by Western Asset
Management Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. and is
sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company Limited, an affiliate of
the advisor.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income
securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and
interest rate risks. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing
the value of the Fund's share price. High yield bonds are subject to
additional risk and volatility.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund.
For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at
1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
FN1112219
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005817/en/