Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2019, January and February 2020

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2019, January and February 2020.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
Month
|
Record Date
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
Payable Date
|
December
|
12/20/2019
|
12/19/2019
|
12/31/2019
|
January
|
1/24/2020
|
1/23/2020
|
2/3/2020
|
February
|
2/21/2020
|
2/20/2020
|
3/2/2020
|
Ticker
|
Fund Name
|
Month
|
Amount
|
|
Type
|
Change
from
Previous
Distribution
|
TLI
|
Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.06300
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
January
|
$0.06300
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.06300
|
|
Income
|
|
HIX
|
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.
|
December
|
$0.04850
|
|
Income
|
0.0015
|
|
|
January
|
$0.04850
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.04850
|
|
Income
|
|
HIO
|
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.03200
|
|
Income
|
0.0020
|
|
|
January
|
$0.03200
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.03200
|
|
Income
|
|
HYI
|
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.09400
|
|
Income
|
0.0035
|
|
|
January
|
$0.09400
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.09400
|
|
Income
|
|
EHI
|
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.06600
|
|
Income
|
0.0025
|
|
|
January
|
$0.06600
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.06600
|
|
Income
|
|
GDO
|
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.10100
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
January
|
$0.10100
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.10100
|
|
Income
|
|
GFY
|
Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.07750
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
January
|
$0.07750
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.07750
|
|
Income
|
|
IGI
|
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|
December
|
$0.07650
|
|
(a)
|
(0.0085)
|
|
|
January
|
$0.07650
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.07650
|
|
Income
|
|
DMO
|
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.15000
|
|
Income
|
-
|
|
|
January
|
$0.15000
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.15000
|
|
Income
|
|
SBI
|
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.02350
|
|
Income
|
(0.0040)
|
|
|
January
|
$0.02350
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.02350
|
|
Income
|
|
MMU
|
Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.04500
|
|
Income
|
(0.0055)
|
|
|
January
|
$0.04500
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.04500
|
|
Income
|
|
MHF
|
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.02430
|
|
Income
|
(0.0012)
|
|
|
January
|
$0.02430
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.02430
|
|
Income
|
|
MNP
|
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.
|
December
|
$0.04750
|
|
Income
|
(0.0050)
|
|
|
January
|
$0.04750
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.04750
|
|
Income
|
|
MTT
|
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|
December
|
$0.05900
|
|
Income
|
(0.0100)
|
|
|
January
|
$0.05900
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
February
|
$0.05900
|
|
Income
|
(a) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s (“IGI”) December distribution of $0.07650 per share is composed of $0.03642 per share from Income, $0.03210 per share from Short Term Capital Gain and $0.00798 per share from Long Term Capital Gain.
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020 and early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005425/en/