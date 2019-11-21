Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2019, January and February 2020

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2019, January and February 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date December 12/20/2019 12/19/2019 12/31/2019 January 1/24/2020 1/23/2020 2/3/2020 February 2/21/2020 2/20/2020 3/2/2020

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Type Change

from

Previous

Distribution TLI Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. December $0.06300 Income - January $0.06300 Income February $0.06300 Income HIX Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. December $0.04850 Income 0.0015 January $0.04850 Income February $0.04850 Income HIO Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. December $0.03200 Income 0.0020 January $0.03200 Income February $0.03200 Income HYI Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. December $0.09400 Income 0.0035 January $0.09400 Income February $0.09400 Income EHI Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. December $0.06600 Income 0.0025 January $0.06600 Income February $0.06600 Income GDO Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. December $0.10100 Income - January $0.10100 Income February $0.10100 Income GFY Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. December $0.07750 Income - January $0.07750 Income February $0.07750 Income IGI Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. December $0.07650 (a) (0.0085) January $0.07650 Income February $0.07650 Income DMO Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. December $0.15000 Income - January $0.15000 Income February $0.15000 Income SBI Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. December $0.02350 Income (0.0040) January $0.02350 Income February $0.02350 Income MMU Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. December $0.04500 Income (0.0055) January $0.04500 Income February $0.04500 Income MHF Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. December $0.02430 Income (0.0012) January $0.02430 Income February $0.02430 Income MNP Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. December $0.04750 Income (0.0050) January $0.04750 Income February $0.04750 Income MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. December $0.05900 Income (0.0100) January $0.05900 Income February $0.05900 Income

(a) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s (“IGI”) December distribution of $0.07650 per share is composed of $0.03642 per share from Income, $0.03210 per share from Short Term Capital Gain and $0.00798 per share from Long Term Capital Gain.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020 and early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

