WESTERN ASSET MANAGED MUNICIPALS FUND IN

(MMU)
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of December 2019, January and February 2020

11/21/2019 | 08:06am EST

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of December 2019, January and February 2020.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month

Record Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Payable Date

December

12/20/2019

12/19/2019

12/31/2019

January

1/24/2020

1/23/2020

2/3/2020

February

2/21/2020

2/20/2020

3/2/2020

Ticker

Fund Name

Month

Amount

Type

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

TLI

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc.

December

$0.06300

 

Income

-

January

$0.06300

Income

 

 

February

$0.06300

Income

 

HIX

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc.

December

$0.04850

 

Income

0.0015

January

$0.04850

Income

 

 

February

$0.04850

Income

 

HIO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.03200

 

Income

0.0020

January

$0.03200

Income

 

 

February

$0.03200

Income

 

HYI

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.09400

 

Income

0.0035

January

$0.09400

Income

 

 

February

$0.09400

Income

 

EHI

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc.

December

$0.06600

 

Income

0.0025

January

$0.06600

Income

 

 

February

$0.06600

Income

 

GDO

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.10100

 

Income

-

January

$0.10100

Income

 

 

February

$0.10100

Income

 

GFY

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc.

December

$0.07750

 

Income

-

January

$0.07750

Income

 

 

February

$0.07750

Income

 

IGI

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

December

$0.07650

(a)

(0.0085)

January

$0.07650

Income

 

 

February

$0.07650

Income

 

DMO

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

December

$0.15000

 

Income

-

January

$0.15000

Income

 

 

February

$0.15000

Income

 

SBI

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

December

$0.02350

 

Income

(0.0040)

January

$0.02350

Income

 

 

February

$0.02350

Income

 

MMU

Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc.

December

$0.04500

 

Income

(0.0055)

January

$0.04500

Income

 

 

February

$0.04500

Income

 

MHF

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc.

December

$0.02430

 

Income

(0.0012)

January

$0.02430

Income

 

 

February

$0.02430

Income

 

MNP

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc.

December

$0.04750

 

Income

(0.0050)

January

$0.04750

Income

 

 

February

$0.04750

Income

 

MTT

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

December

$0.05900

 

Income

(0.0100)

January

$0.05900

Income

 

 

February

$0.05900

Income

 

(a) Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s (“IGI”) December distribution of $0.07650 per share is composed of $0.03642 per share from Income, $0.03210 per share from Short Term Capital Gain and $0.00798 per share from Long Term Capital Gain.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020 and early 2021, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2019
