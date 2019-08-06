|
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company" or "WMC") (NYSE: WMC) today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- June 30, 2019 book value per share of $10.51, net of second quarter common dividend of $0.31 per share declared on June 20, 2019.
- GAAP net income of $10.6 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share.
- Core earnings of $15.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share.1
- Economic return on book value was 1.1%1,2 for the quarter.
- 2.14% annualized net interest margin on our investment portfolio. 1,3,4
- 5.6x leverage excluding non-recourse debt as of June 30, 2019 (8.5x leverage including non-recourse debt).
OTHER SECOND QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
- $49.3 million of common equity raised during the quarter, net of offering costs
- Acquired $1.2 billion of investments, consisting of:
- $584.0 million in Agency RMBS
- $500.9 million in Agency CMBS
- $50.0 million in a Commercial Loan
- $67.3 million in Non-Agency CMBS
- $19.8 million in GSE Risk Transfer Securities
- Completed a securitization of $945.5 million of our Residential Whole Loan investments involving the issuance of $919 million in mortgage-backed notes.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"I am pleased to report that we generated core earnings of $0.31 per share during the second quarter, as we continue to realize the benefits of our diversified portfolio and differentiated investment strategy," said Jennifer Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our economic return on book value was 1.1% for the quarter and 6.5% for the first six months of 2019, in a market environment that continues to experience interest rate volatility. We paid a second quarter dividend of $0.31 per share, which has remained consistent for thirteen consecutive quarters.
"We are pleased to have completed two significant capital markets transactions during the quarter. In May, we completed a $49 million equity offering which allowed us to further invest in our target assets, and which we believe will enhance the overall earnings potential of the portfolio. The offering also supports our long term goal of growing the company to achieve better scale, which we believe will benefit shareholders over time.
"In June, we completed a securitization of a portion of our residential whole loans involving the issuance of $919 million in mortgage-backed notes. This transaction represents the Company's first securitization and enables us to finance our target assets with longer-term fixed rate financing at attractive levels. Our successful execution of this securitization reflects the Company's ability to leverage the platform of our manager, Western Asset, which we view as a strategic advantage for the Company and its shareholders," Ms. Murphy concluded.
Harris Trifon, Chief Investment Officer of the Company, commented, "Our strong core earnings and positive performance for the second quarter and year-to-date were driven by contributions across our diverse holdings in a number of subsectors of the mortgage market and reflect our efforts to increase our exposure to credit sensitive investments while also complementing these holdings with exposure to Agency MBS. We invested the proceeds from our May equity offering relatively quickly, acquiring more of our target assets. During the quarter, we acquired $1.2 billion of target assets, including $1.1 billion of Agency MBS and $137 million of credit sensitive investments, consisting primarily of Commercial Whole Loans, Non-Agency CMBS and GSE Risk Transfer Securities, all areas where we continue to see opportunities to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns."
"Our current expectations are for continued, yet moderate, U.S. economic growth along with subdued inflation expectations and a more accommodative Federal Reserve monetary policy. We believe that credit spread sectors will continue to perform well for the remainder of 2019 and we will continue to focus on where we see the best relative value within our target universe. We remain constructive on both residential and commercial real estate. The U.S. housing market remains healthy, with continued underlying demand driven by ongoing job growth, high consumer confidence and increased household formations. Commercial real estate fundamentals continue to be positive, driven by an ongoing economic expansion. As such, we believe that our strategy of holding a diverse investment portfolio, with our focus on risk management, positions us well to continue generating strong core earnings while preserving our book value, with the overriding goal of providing our shareholders favorable risk-adjusted returns," concluded Mr. Trifon.
OPERATING RESULTS
The below table reflects a summary of our operating results:
For the Three Months Ended
GAAP Results
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(in thousands-except share and per share data)
Net Interest Income
$
15,860
$
15,633
Other Income (Loss):
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net
(8)
(5,105)
Other than temporary impairment
(3,295)
(1,232)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
74,614
50,781
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(71,530)
(27,148)
Other, net
532
236
Other Income (loss)
313
17,532
Total Expenses
5,081
5,277
Income (loss) before income taxes
11,092
27,888
Income tax provision (benefit)
478
12
Net income (loss)
$
10,614
$
27,876
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
$
0.21
$
0.58
Non-GAAP Results
Core earnings (1)
$
15,758
$
15,492
Core earnings per Common Share – Basic/Diluted
$
0.31
$
0.32
Weighted average yield(2)(4)
4.94
%
5.17
%
Effective cost of funds(3)(4)
2.94
%
3.25
%
Annualized net interest margin(2)(3)(4)
2.14
%
2.36
%
Portfolio Composition
As of June 30, 2019, the Company owned an aggregate investment portfolio with a fair market value totaling $5.2 billion. The following tables sets forth additional information regarding the Company's investment portfolio as of June 30, 2019:
Portfolio Characteristics
Agency Portfolio
The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our Agency portfolio by investment category as of June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
Principal Balance
Amortized Cost
Fair Value
Net Weighted
Average Coupon
Agency CMBS
$
1,772,577
$
1,793,383
$
1,879,939
3.3
%
Agency CMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives
N/A
N/A
3,829
0.4
%
Total Agency CMBS
1,772,577
1,793,383
1,883,768
3.0
%
Agency RMBS
570,369
580,636
585,751
3.5
%
Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips
N/A
10,202
11,891
2.3
%
Agency RMBS Interest-Only Strips, accounted for as derivatives
N/A
N/A
6,741
2.8
%
Total Agency RMBS
570,369
590,838
604,383
3.2
%
Total
$
2,342,946
$
2,384,221
$
2,488,151
3.1
%
Credit Sensitive Portfolio
The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our credit sensitive portfolio by investment category as of June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
Principal Balance
Amortized Cost
Fair Value
Weighted
Average Coupon(1)
Non-Agency RMBS
$
53,458
$
37,320
$
38,086
4.8
%
Non-Agency RMBS IOs and IIOs
N/A
9,007
9,101
0.6
%
Non-Agency CMBS
255,882
217,764
219,704
5.8
%
Residential Whole Loans
1,169,136
1,187,222
1,206,220
5.2
%
Residential Bridge Loans(2)
96,485
96,618
94,892
9.3
%
Securitized Commercial Loans(1)
799,183
802,199
804,134
5.0
%
Commercial Loans
312,032
311,237
312,032
7.2
%
Other Securities
66,015
70,897
76,617
7.6
%
$
2,752,191
$
2,732,264
$
2,760,786
4.4
%
PORTFOLIO FINANCING AND HEDGING
Financing Activity
Repurchase Agreements
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had 33 master repurchase agreements with its counterparties. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had borrowings under 18 of the 33 master repurchase agreements with varying maturities. The following table sets forth additional information regarding the Company's portfolio financing under the master repurchase agreements, which includes the outstanding balance in our $700 million residential whole loan and $150 million commercial whole financing facilities, as of June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
Outstanding
Borrowings
Weighted Average
Interest Rate
Weighted Average
Remaining Days to
Maturity
Short Term Borrowings:
Agency RMBS
$
573,771
2.65
%
40
Agency CMBS
1,673,902
2.62
%
35
Non-Agency RMBS
11,488
3.86
%
23
Non-Agency CMBS
146,629
3.79
%
42
Residential Whole-Loans
226,784
3.63
%
68
Residential Bridge Loans
89,241
4.59
%
29
Commercial Loans
137,821
4.67
%
36
Securitized Commercial Loan
19,708
3.28
%
19
Other Securities
53,114
3.93
%
32
Subtotal
2,932,458
2.95
%
39
Long Term Borrowings
Residential Whole-Loans (1)
11,762
4.15
%
966
Commercial Loans (1)
57,000
4.60
%
727
Subtotal
68,762
4.52
%
768
Total
$
3,001,220
2.99
%
55
Convertible Senior Unsecured Notes
At June 30, 2019, the Company had $115.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% convertible senior unsecured notes. The notes mature on October 1, 2022, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by the holders pursuant to their terms, and are not redeemable by the Company except during the final three months prior to maturity. The initial conversion rate was 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes and represented a conversion price of $12.02 per share of common stock.
Mortgage-Backed Notes
The following table summarizes Arroyo Trust's residential mortgage-backed notes at June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
Classes
Principal Balance
Coupon
Carrying Value
Contractual Maturity
Offered Notes (1):
Class A-1
$
769,825
3.3%
$
769,823
4/25/2049
Class A-2
41,248
3.5%
41,248
4/25/2049
Class A-3
65,350
3.8%
65,348
4/25/2049
Class M-1
25,055
4.8%
25,055
4/25/2049
901,478
901,474
Less: Deferred Financing Cost
N/A
5,686
Total
$
901,478
$
895,788
Hedging Activity
At June 30, 2019, the Company had $3.4 billion notional value of pay-fixed interest rate swaps, excluding a forward starting swap of $412.3 million (approximately 2.6 months forward), and $974.4 million notional value of variable pay rate swaps, which have variable maturities between May 2, 2020 and June 13, 2039.
The following tables summarize the average fixed pay rate, average floating receive rate and average maturity for the Company's fixed pay interest rate swaps as of June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term
Notional
Value
Average
Fixed Pay
Rate
Average
Floating
Receive
Rate
Average
Maturity
(Years)
Forward
Starting
1 year or less
$
200,000
1.8
%
2.6
%
0.9
—
%
Greater than 1 year and less than 3 years
738,000
2.0
%
2.6
%
2.8
—
%
Greater than 3 years and less than 5 years
828,700
2.6
%
2.5
%
4.6
—
%
Greater than 5 years
2,005,700
2.4
%
2.6
%
9.2
20.6
%
Total
$
3,772,400
2.3
%
2.5
%
6.5
10.9
%
The following table summarizes the average variable pay rate, average fixed receive rate and average maturity for the Company's variable pay interest rate swaps as of June 30, 2019 (dollars in thousands):
Remaining Interest Rate Swap Term
Notional
Amount
Average
Variable Pay
Rate
Average
Fixed
Receive
Rate
Average
Maturity
(Years)
Greater than 1 year and less than 3 years
$
225,000
2.6
%
2.4
%
1.8
Greater than 3 years and less than 5 years
66,000
2.4
%
2.2
%
5.0
Greater than 5 years
683,400
2.6
%
2.3
%
8.6
Total
$
974,400
2.6
%
2.4
%
6.8
DIVIDEND
On June 20, 2019, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.31 per share for each common share. Since its inception in May 2012, the Company has declared and paid total dividends of $17.16 per share in a combination of cash and stock.
CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast tomorrow, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2019.
Individuals interested in participating in the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 235-9914 from the United States, or (412) 902-4115 from outside the United States and referencing "Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation." Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.
The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10133513 and enter in their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call tomorrow.
A telephone replay will be available through August 21, 2019 by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, or (412) 317-0088 from outside the United States, and entering conference ID 10133513. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days.
ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Operating results are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and terms of financing; general economic conditions; market conditions; conditions in the market for mortgage related investments; legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business of the Company; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial information, including core earnings, core earnings per share, drop income and drop income per share and certain financial metrics derived from non-GAAP information, such as weighted average yield, including IO securities; weighted average effective cost of financing, including swaps; weighted average net interest margin, including IO securities and swaps, which constitute non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that these measures presented in this release, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding our borrowing costs and net interest income, as viewed by us. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be made in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
-Financial Tables to Follow-
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
81,761
$
21,987
Restricted cash
87,139
55,808
Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($2,388,337 and $1,505,979 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
2,488,151
1,505,979
Non-Agency mortgage-backed securities, at fair value ($214,946 and $237,107 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
266,891
250,856
Other securities, at fair value ($76,483 and $59,780 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
76,617
59,906
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,196,415 and $1,041,885 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,206,220
1,041,885
Residential Bridge Loans ($87,402 and $211,999 at fair value and $90,606 and $221,486 pledged as collateral, respectively)
94,892
221,719
Securitized commercial loan, at fair value
804,134
1,013,511
Commercial Loans, at fair value ($292,032 and $196,123 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
312,032
216,123
Investment related receivable
35,779
42,945
Interest receivable
19,413
21,959
Due from counterparties
55,519
39,623
Derivative assets, at fair value
3,329
2,606
Other assets
1,631
2,488
Total Assets (1)
$
5,533,508
$
4,497,395
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Repurchase agreements, net
$
3,001,220
$
2,818,837
Convertible senior unsecured notes, net
110,719
110,060
Securitized debt, net ($722,026 and $949,626 at fair value and $83,749 and $246,802 held by affiliates, respectively)
1,617,813
949,626
Interest payable (includes $374 and $816 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
11,982
8,532
Investment related payables
99,534
—
Due to counterparties
22,029
17,781
Derivative liability, at fair value
1,317
10,130
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
2,801
3,858
Payable to affiliate
2,827
4,615
Dividend payable
16,500
14,916
Other liabilities
87,140
56,031
Total Liabilities (2)
$
4,973,882
$
3,994,386
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock: $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 53,224,379 and 48,116,379 outstanding, respectively
532
481
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
883,417
833,810
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(324,323)
(331,282)
Total Stockholders' Equity
559,626
503,009
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,533,508
$
4,497,395
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
(1) Assets of consolidated VIEs included in the total assets above:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,874
$
674
Restricted Cash
87,139
55,808
Residential Whole Loans, at fair value ($1,196,415 and $1,041,885 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
1,206,220
1,041,885
Residential Bridge Loans ($83,116 and $211,766 at fair value and $90,606 and $221,486 pledged as collateral, respectively)
90,606
221,486
Securitized commercial loan, at fair value
804,134
1,013,511
Commercial Loans, at fair value ($292,032 and $196,123 pledged as collateral, at fair value, respectively)
212,032
196,123
Investment related receivable
35,725
42,945
Interest receivable
10,494
15,540
Other assets
124
178
Total assets of consolidated VIEs
$
2,449,348
$
2,588,150
(2) Liabilities of consolidated VIEs included in the total liabilities above:
Securitized debt, net ($722,026 and $949,626 at fair value and $83,749 and $246,802 held by affiliates, respectively)
$
1,617,813
$
949,626
Interest payable (includes $374 and $816 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
4,067
2,419
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
394
708
Other liabilities
87,139
56,033
Total liabilities of consolidated VIEs
$
1,709,413
$
1,008,786
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
53,818
$
52,033
Interest expense (includes $1,106 and $2,338 on securitized debt held by affiliates, respectively)
37,958
36,400
Net Interest Income
15,860
15,633
Other Income (Loss)
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investments, net
(8)
(5,105)
Other than temporary impairment
(3,295)
(1,232)
Unrealized gain (loss), net
74,614
50,781
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(71,530)
(27,148)
Other, net
532
236
Other Income (Loss)
313
17,532
Expenses
Management fee to affiliate
1,832
1,735
Other operating expenses
1,253
1,598
General and administrative expenses:
Compensation expense
705
544
Professional fees
761
1,215
Other general and administrative expenses
530
185
Total general and administrative expenses
1,996
1,944
Total Expenses
5,081
5,277
Income before income taxes
11,092
27,888
Income tax provision (benefit)
478
12
Net income (loss)
$
10,614
$
27,876
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Basic
$
0.21
$
0.58
Net income (loss) per Common Share – Diluted
$
0.21
$
0.58
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Core Earnings
(in thousands—except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
The table below reconciles Net Income to Core Earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Net Income (loss)
$
10,614
$
27,876
Income tax provision (benefit)
478
12
Net Income before income taxes
11,092
27,888
Adjustments:
Investments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on investments, securitized debt and other liabilities
(74,614)
(50,781)
Other than temporary impairment
3,295
1,232
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investments
8
5,105
One-time transaction costs
130
269
Derivative Instruments:
Net realized (gain) loss on derivatives
65,025
42,885
Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
10,519
(11,313)
Amortization of discount on convertible senior unsecured notes
138
137
Non-cash stock-based compensation
165
70
Total adjustments
4,666
(12,396)
Core Earnings
$
15,758
$
15,492
Basic and Diluted Core Earnings per Common Share and Participating Securities
$
0.31
$
0.32
Basic and Diluted Core Earnings plus Drop Income per Common Share and Participating Securities
$
0.31
$
0.32
Basic weighted average common shares and participating securities
50,823,683
48,236,647
Diluted weighted average common shares and participating securities
50,823,683
48,236,647
Reconciliation of Interest Income and Effective Cost of Funds
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles total interest income to adjusted interest income which includes interest income on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips classified as derivatives (Non-GAAP financial measure) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019:
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Coupon interest income
$
57,792
$
54,771
Premium amortization, discount accretion and amortization of basis, net
(3,974)
(2,738)
Interest income
53,818
52,033
Contractual interest income, net of amortization of basis on Agency and Non-Agency Interest-Only Strips, classified as derivatives(1):
Coupon interest income
819
784
Amortization of basis
(655)
(595)
Subtotal
164
189
Total adjusted interest income
$
53,982
$
52,222
The following table reconciles the Effective Cost of Funds (Non-GAAP financial measure) with interest expense for three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019:
Three months ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
Reconciliation
Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Reconciliation
Cost of
Funds/Effective
Borrowing
Costs
Interest expense
$
37,958
3.54
%
$
36,400
3.94
%
Adjustments:
Interest expense on Securitized debt from consolidated VIEs
(8,215)
(4.26)
%
(9,157)
(4.22)
%
Net interest (received) paid - interest rate swaps
(3,850)
(0.36)
%
(4,283)
(0.46)
%
Effective Borrowing Costs
$
25,893
2.94
%
$
22,960
3.25
%
Weighted average borrowings
$
3,527,942
$
2,868,327
