Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation : Announces Tax Characteristics of 2018 Dividends

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: WMC) announced today the tax treatment of its common stock dividends declared in 2018. The Company's 2018 dividend distributions on its common stock consisted of 100% ordinary dividends for federal income tax purposes.

The below information is provided to assist the Company's stockholders with tax reporting requirements related to dividend distribution of taxable income by the Company. Stockholders should receive IRS Form 1099-DIV containing this information from their brokers, transfer agents or other institutions. These tax statements should be reviewed to ensure that they agree with the information provided below.

Tax Treatment of Distributions

The Federal Income Tax classification of the 2018 dividend distributions on the Company's common stock, as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV, is set forth in the following table:

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Rate per

Share Total

Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Total

Capital

Gains

Distributions 12/31/2018 1/25/2019 $0.31(1) $0.31 - - 9/27/2018 10/26/2018 $0.31 $0.31 - - 7/2/2018 7/26/2018 $0.31 $0.31 - - 4/2/2018 4/26/2018 $0.31 $0.31 - - 1/2/2018 1/26/2018 $0.31(2) $0.31 - - Total $1.55 $1.55 - -





(1) The cash distributions made on January 25, 2019 with a record date of December 31, 2018 are treated as received by stockholders on December 31, 2018 and will be taxable in calendar year 2018. (2) The cash distribution made on January 26, 2018 was declared on December 21, 2017 and had a record date of January 2, 2018. Therefore, it will be taxable in calendar year 2018.

Consult Your Tax Advisor

Stockholders may have additional reporting obligations to the Internal Revenue Service and/or other tax authorities.

The U.S. federal income tax treatment of holding The Company's common stock to any particular stockholder will depend on the stockholder's particular tax circumstances. You are urged to consult your tax advisor regarding the U.S. federal, state, local and foreign income and other tax consequences to you, in light of your particular investment or tax circumstances, of acquiring, holding and disposing of the Company's common stock.

The Company does not provide tax, accounting or legal advice. Any tax statements contained herein were not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used for the purpose of avoiding U.S., federal, state or local tax penalties. Please consult your advisor as to any tax, accounting or legal statements made herein.

ABOUT WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORPORATION

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is a real estate investment trust that invests in, acquires and manages a diverse portfolio of assets consisting of Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Non-Agency CMBS, ABS, GSE Risk Transfer Securities, Residential Whole and Bridge Loans and Commercial Loans. The Company's investment strategy may change, subject to the Company's stated investment guidelines, and is based on its manager Western Asset Management Company, LLC's perspective of which mix of portfolio assets it believes provide the Company with the best risk-reward opportunities at any given time. The Company is externally managed and advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. Please visit the Company's website at www.westernassetmcc.com.

