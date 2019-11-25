Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.    DMO

WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPORTUNI

(DMO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. : Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 08:02am EST

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: DMO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2019.

Current Q

 

Previous Q

 

Prior Yr Q

 

 

September 30, 2019

 

June 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2018

Total Assets (a)

$ 309,828,381

$ 308,559,814

$ 326,486,876

Total Net Assets (a)

$ 208,902,848

$ 206,432,887

$ 221,943,632

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$ 19.90

$ 19.68

$ 21.20

Market Price Per Share

$ 21.76

$ 21.27

$ 23.00

Premium / (Discount)

9.35%

8.08%

8.49%

Outstanding Shares

10,497,211

10,489,018

10,467,325

 
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$ 4,095,318

$ 4,321,303

$ 4,537,590

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$ 3,139,574

$ 4,273,334

$ 1,749,301

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$ 7,234,892

$ 8,594,637

$ 6,286,891

 
Earnings per Common Share Outstanding
Total Net Investment Income (c)

$ 0.39

$ 0.41

$ 0.43

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$ 0.30

$ 0.41

$ 0.17

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$ 0.69

$ 0.82

$ 0.60

 
Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)

$ (4,835,080)

$ (3,998,017)

$ 5,841,742

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment
Income Per Share (d)

$ (0.46)

$ (0.38)

$ 0.56

 
Loan Outstanding (d)

$ 98,000,000

$ 98,000,000

$ 101,750,000

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.

(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c) For the quarter indicated.

(d) As of the period indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. Previously, the Fund filed a complete schedule of portfolio holdings with the SEC for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT and N-Q or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc., a non-diversified, limited term, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company (“Western Asset”), an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEF
08:07aWESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting ..
BU
08:02aWESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Announces Financial Position as of Septem..
BU
11/05WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws;..
AQ
07/23WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019
BU
05/22WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Announces Financial Position as of March ..
BU
04/25WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 201..
BU
04/16WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Sh..
BU
01/30WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, ..
BU
01/02WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPOR : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
01/02WESTERN ASSET MRTG DEFINED OPPN FUND : Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg ..
BU
More news
Chart WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Principal Financial Officer
Eileen A. Kamerick Independent Director
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE DEFINED OPPORTUNITY FUND INC.4.12%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION19.13%7 929
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND--.--%3 491
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.17.57%3 100
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.9.88%2 401
GLOBALWORTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS LIMITED12.54%2 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group