Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. : Announces Financial Position as of September 30, 2019

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: DMO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of September 30, 2019.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Total Assets (a) $ 309,828,381 $ 308,559,814 $ 326,486,876 Total Net Assets (a) $ 208,902,848 $ 206,432,887 $ 221,943,632 NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b) $ 19.90 $ 19.68 $ 21.20 Market Price Per Share $ 21.76 $ 21.27 $ 23.00 Premium / (Discount) 9.35% 8.08% 8.49% Outstanding Shares 10,497,211 10,489,018 10,467,325 Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 4,095,318 $ 4,321,303 $ 4,537,590 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 3,139,574 $ 4,273,334 $ 1,749,301 Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 7,234,892 $ 8,594,637 $ 6,286,891 Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c) $ 0.39 $ 0.41 $ 0.43 Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c) $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ 0.17 Net Increase/(Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c) $ 0.69 $ 0.82 $ 0.60 Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d) $ (4,835,080) $ (3,998,017) $ 5,841,742 Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (d) $ (0.46) $ (0.38) $ 0.56 Loan Outstanding (d) $ 98,000,000 $ 98,000,000 $ 101,750,000

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.

(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.

(c) For the quarter indicated.

(d) As of the period indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. Previously, the Fund filed a complete schedule of portfolio holdings with the SEC for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year on Form N-Q. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT and N-Q or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc., a non-diversified, limited term, closed-end management investment company, is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company (“Western Asset”), an affiliate of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005365/en/