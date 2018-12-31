Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces a Distribution Update for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Relating to the Months of November and December 2018

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that it has
updated the character of the distributions for Western Asset Municipal
Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) payable December 3, 2018 and
December 31, 2018. The amount and the timing of the Fund’s November and
December distributions did not change.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type
|
|
|
Change from Previous Distribution
|
|
MTT
|
|
|
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|
|
|
Nov
|
|
|
$0.07900
|
|
|
a
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
-
|
|
MTT
|
|
|
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|
|
|
Dec
|
|
|
$0.01269
|
|
|
b
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
MTT
|
|
|
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|
|
|
Dec
|
|
|
$0.06631
|
|
|
b
|
|
|
LTCG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a Included in the November distribution is approximately
$0.01924 of taxable ordinary income.
b $0.01269 per
share from income and $0.066310 per share from LTCG – Total Distribution
- $0.07900 per share.
LTCG – Long-Term Capital Gain
The following dates apply to the distributions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
|
November
|
|
|
|
11/23/2018
|
|
|
|
11/21/2018
|
|
|
|
12/3/2018
|
|
December
|
|
|
|
12/21/2018
|
|
|
|
12/20/2018
|
|
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The information above relating to the character of the distributions is
an estimate and may change. This press release is not for tax reporting
purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s
distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In
early 2019, after definitive information is available, the Fund will
send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the
distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be
characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a
shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain
or return of capital).
For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or
consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statement are
available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund.
