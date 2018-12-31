Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces a Distribution Update for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Relating to the Months of November and December 2018

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that it has updated the character of the distributions for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) payable December 3, 2018 and December 31, 2018. The amount and the timing of the Fund’s November and December distributions did not change.

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount Type Change from Previous Distribution MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Nov $0.07900 a Income - MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Dec $0.01269 b Income MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Dec $0.06631 b LTCG

a Included in the November distribution is approximately $0.01924 of taxable ordinary income.

b $0.01269 per share from income and $0.066310 per share from LTCG – Total Distribution - $0.07900 per share.

LTCG – Long-Term Capital Gain

The following dates apply to the distributions:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date November 11/23/2018 11/21/2018 12/3/2018 December 12/21/2018 12/20/2018 12/31/2018

The information above relating to the character of the distributions is an estimate and may change. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2019, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statement are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

