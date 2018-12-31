Log in
WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL D OPP TRUST INC. (MTT)
12/31 10:02:01 pm
19.51 USD   -0.71%
Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust : Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces a Distribution Update for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Relating to the Months of November and December 2018

12/31/2018 | 11:31pm CET

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that it has updated the character of the distributions for Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (MTT) payable December 3, 2018 and December 31, 2018. The amount and the timing of the Fund’s November and December distributions did not change.

                       
Ticker     Fund Name     Month     Amount           Type     Change from Previous Distribution
MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Nov $0.07900 a Income -
MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Dec $0.01269 b Income
MTT Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Dec $0.06631 b LTCG
 

a Included in the November distribution is approximately $0.01924 of taxable ordinary income.
b $0.01269 per share from income and $0.066310 per share from LTCG – Total Distribution - $0.07900 per share.
LTCG – Long-Term Capital Gain

The following dates apply to the distributions:

                         
Month       Record Date       Ex-Dividend Date       Payable Date
November       11/23/2018       11/21/2018       12/3/2018
December       12/21/2018       12/20/2018       12/31/2018
                 

The information above relating to the character of the distributions is an estimate and may change. This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2019, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statement are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Elizabeth Trust Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard F. Sennett Chief Financial Officer
Carol L. Colman Independent Director
Daniel P. Cronin Independent Director
Paolo M. Cucchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN ASSET MUNICIPAL D OPP TRUST INC.-5.94%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-0.89%6 471
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 284
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.71%2 229
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 090
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 681
