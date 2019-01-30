Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: MTT) announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.

Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and then to liquidate on or about April 30, 2021 and distribute all of the Fund’s net assets to shareholders. As a secondary objective, the Fund will seek total return.

Portfolio Composition*:

Asset Allocation Municipals 100.0% Top Ten Municipal Sectors Pre refunded / Escrowed to Maturity 25.7% Industrial Revenue 21.4% Water & Sewer 13.9% Transportation 12.5% Special Tax Obligation 10.9% Lease Backed 4.8% Health Care 3.6% Education 3.2% State 2.6% Local 1.9% Credit Quality Allocation** AAA 7.2% AA 22.3% A 38.6% BBB 23.3% BB 1.7% CCC 1.6% CC 0.2% Not Rated 5.2% Call Statistics Not Callable 17.9% 2019 24.7% 2020 5.6% 2021 0.2% 2022 3.2% 2023 4.6% 2024 6.1% 2025 3.2% 2026 3.6% 2027 7.8% 2028 23.2% Average Life (years) 7.8 Effective Duration (years) 6.1 Average Coupon (%) 5.6 Subject to AMT (%) 12.7 Portfolio Statistics: Inception Date March 27, 2009 Inception Price $20.00 Total Assets $248,536,912 Market Price $19.51 NAV $20.40

(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol XMTTX.)

Distribution Rate $0.0790 per share Frequency Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)

* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any time. Negative allocations, if any, are primarily due to the Fund’s unsettled trade activity. ** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the highest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc., a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the advisor.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

FN1112218

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005775/en/