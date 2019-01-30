Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE: MTT)
announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.
Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is
to provide high current income exempt from federal income tax and then
to liquidate on or about April 30, 2021 and distribute all of the Fund’s
net assets to shareholders. As a secondary objective, the Fund will seek
total return.
Portfolio Composition*:
|
Asset Allocation
|
|
|
Municipals
|
|
100.0%
|
|
Top Ten Municipal Sectors
|
|
|
Pre refunded / Escrowed to Maturity
|
|
25.7%
|
Industrial Revenue
|
|
21.4%
|
Water & Sewer
|
|
13.9%
|
Transportation
|
|
12.5%
|
Special Tax Obligation
|
|
10.9%
|
Lease Backed
|
|
4.8%
|
Health Care
|
|
3.6%
|
Education
|
|
3.2%
|
State
|
|
2.6%
|
Local
|
|
1.9%
|
|
Credit Quality Allocation**
|
|
|
AAA
|
|
7.2%
|
AA
|
|
22.3%
|
A
|
|
38.6%
|
BBB
|
|
23.3%
|
BB
|
|
1.7%
|
CCC
|
|
1.6%
|
CC
|
|
0.2%
|
Not Rated
|
|
5.2%
|
|
Call Statistics
|
|
|
Not Callable
|
|
17.9%
|
2019
|
|
24.7%
|
2020
|
|
5.6%
|
2021
|
|
0.2%
|
2022
|
|
3.2%
|
2023
|
|
4.6%
|
2024
|
|
6.1%
|
2025
|
|
3.2%
|
2026
|
|
3.6%
|
2027
|
|
7.8%
|
2028
|
|
23.2%
|
|
Average Life (years)
|
|
7.8
|
Effective Duration (years)
|
|
6.1
|
Average Coupon (%)
|
|
5.6
|
Subject to AMT (%)
|
|
12.7
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
|
Inception Date
|
|
March 27, 2009
|
Inception Price
|
|
$20.00
|
Total Assets
|
|
$248,536,912
|
|
Market Price
|
|
$19.51
|
NAV
|
|
$20.40
|
(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol
XMTTX.)
|
|
Distribution Rate
|
|
$0.0790 per share
|
Frequency
|
|
Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)
|
|
|
|
*
|
|
Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented
here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at
any time. Negative allocations, if any, are primarily due to the
Fund’s unsettled trade activity.
|
**
|
|
Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay
interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown
are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by
Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings,
Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an
equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more
of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the
highest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three
agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the
investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability
or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may
change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by
an independent rating agency.
|
|
|
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc., a
non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, is advised by
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg
Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an
affiliate of the advisor.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund.
For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at
1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
