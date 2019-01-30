Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE: MNP) announces its
portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.
Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is
to seek a high level of current income which is exempt from regular
federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a
secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio
value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the
investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar
obligations in the marketplace.
Portfolio Composition*:
Asset Allocation
Municipal
100.0%
Top Ten Municipal Sectors
Transportation
19.6%
Industrial Revenue
17.6%
Pre Refunded/ Escrowed to Maturity
10.9%
Water & Sewer
9.5%
Health Care
9.1%
Lease Backed
7.5%
Education
6.1%
Special Tax Obligation
5.7%
Local
5.1%
State
3.8%
Credit Quality Allocation**
AAA
3.5%
AA
40.6%
A
33.1%
BBB
16.4%
BB
2.9%
CCC
0.4%
CC
0.2%
Not Rated
2.9%
Call Statistics
Not Callable
14.3%
2019
4.8%
2020
11.9%
2021
10.4%
2022
12.6%
2023
8.4%
2024
5.0%
2025
12.1%
2026
6.3%
2027
6.8%
2028
7.5%
Average Life (years)
7.6
Effective Duration (years)
9.1
Average Coupon (%)
5.0
Subject to AMT (%)
11.6
Portfolio Statistics:
Inception Date
January 29, 1993
Inception Price
$15.00
Total Assets***
$238,100,050
Net Assets
$153,250,050
Preferred Shares****
35.64%
Market Price
$13.90
NAV
$15.77
(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol
XMNPX)
Distribution Rate
$0.0575 per share
Frequency
Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)
* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented
here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any
time. Negative allocations and allocations in excess of 100%, if any,
are primarily due to the Fund's unsettled trade activity.
** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay
interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are
based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and
Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and
typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent
and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the
agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the highest
rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are
reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's
portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These
ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note,
the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency.
*** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due
primarily to the Fund’s use of preferred shares; net assets do not
include preferred shares. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of
preferred stock and/or other instruments. When the Fund engages in
transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the
value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to
be compounded.
**** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs
leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end
investment management company, is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund
Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. and is
sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the
adviser.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income
securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and
interest rate risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing
the value of the Fund's share price. Certain investors may be subject to
the alternative minimum tax (AMT). State and local taxes may apply. The
Fund may invest in derivative instruments. Derivative instruments can be
illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially
large impact on Fund performance.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund.
For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at
1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
