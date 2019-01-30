Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE: MNP) announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.

Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income which is exempt from regular federal income taxes, consistent with the preservation of capital. As a secondary investment objective, the Fund intends to enhance portfolio value by purchasing tax-exempt securities that, in the opinion of the investment manager, may appreciate in value relative to other similar obligations in the marketplace.

Portfolio Composition*: Asset Allocation Municipal 100.0% Top Ten Municipal Sectors Transportation 19.6% Industrial Revenue 17.6% Pre Refunded/ Escrowed to Maturity 10.9% Water & Sewer 9.5% Health Care 9.1% Lease Backed 7.5% Education 6.1% Special Tax Obligation 5.7% Local 5.1% State 3.8% Credit Quality Allocation** AAA 3.5% AA 40.6% A 33.1% BBB 16.4% BB 2.9% CCC 0.4% CC 0.2% Not Rated 2.9% Call Statistics Not Callable 14.3% 2019 4.8% 2020 11.9% 2021 10.4% 2022 12.6% 2023 8.4% 2024 5.0% 2025 12.1% 2026 6.3% 2027 6.8% 2028 7.5% Average Life (years) 7.6 Effective Duration (years) 9.1 Average Coupon (%) 5.0 Subject to AMT (%) 11.6 Portfolio Statistics: Inception Date January 29, 1993 Inception Price $15.00 Total Assets*** $238,100,050 Net Assets $153,250,050 Preferred Shares**** 35.64% Market Price $13.90 NAV $15.77 (Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol XMNPX) Distribution Rate $0.0575 per share Frequency Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)

* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any time. Negative allocations and allocations in excess of 100%, if any, are primarily due to the Fund's unsettled trade activity.

** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the highest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency.

*** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due primarily to the Fund’s use of preferred shares; net assets do not include preferred shares. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of preferred stock and/or other instruments. When the Fund engages in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to be compounded.

**** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end investment management company, is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc. and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the adviser.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income securities are subject to credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and interest rate risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing the value of the Fund's share price. Certain investors may be subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT). State and local taxes may apply. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments. Derivative instruments can be illiquid, may disproportionately increase losses, and have a potentially large impact on Fund performance.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

FN1112217

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005724/en/