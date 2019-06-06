Log in
WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND    WEA

WESTERN ASSET PREMIER BOND FUND

(WEA)
News

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2019

06/06/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of June, July, August and September 2019.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

                   
Month     Record Date     Ex-Dividend Date     Payable Date
June     6/21/2019     6/20/2019     7/1/2019
July     7/19/2019     7/18/2019     8/1/2019
August     8/23/2019     8/22/2019     9/3/2019
September     9/20/2019     9/19/2019     10/1/2019
           
Ticker   Fund Name   Month   Amount       TYPE  

Change
from
Previous
Distribution

PAI   Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.   Jun   $0.05750     Income   -
Jul $0.05750 Income
Aug $0.05750 Income
        Sep   $0.05750       Income    
WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Jun $0.06600 a Income 0.0010
Jul $0.06600 Income
Aug $0.06600 Income
        Sep   $0.06600       Income    
 

a The Fund has increased its distributions to a level that better approximates the current level of net investment income generated by its investment portfolio.

 

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2019
