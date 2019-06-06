Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2019

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of June, July, August and September 2019.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date June 6/21/2019 6/20/2019 7/1/2019 July 7/19/2019 7/18/2019 8/1/2019 August 8/23/2019 8/22/2019 9/3/2019 September 9/20/2019 9/19/2019 10/1/2019

Ticker Fund Name Month Amount TYPE Change

from

Previous

Distribution PAI Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Jun $0.05750 Income - Jul $0.05750 Income Aug $0.05750 Income Sep $0.05750 Income WEA Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Jun $0.06600 a Income 0.0010 Jul $0.06600 Income Aug $0.06600 Income Sep $0.06600 Income

a The Fund has increased its distributions to a level that better approximates the current level of net investment income generated by its investment portfolio.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

