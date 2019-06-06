Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July, August and September 2019

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain
closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of
June, July, August and September 2019.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
June
|
|
|
6/21/2019
|
|
|
6/20/2019
|
|
|
7/1/2019
|
July
|
|
|
7/19/2019
|
|
|
7/18/2019
|
|
|
8/1/2019
|
August
|
|
|
8/23/2019
|
|
|
8/22/2019
|
|
|
9/3/2019
|
September
|
|
|
9/20/2019
|
|
|
9/19/2019
|
|
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
Month
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
TYPE
|
|
Change
from
Previous
Distribution
|
PAI
|
|
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.
|
|
Jun
|
|
$0.05750
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
$0.05750
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
$0.05750
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep
|
|
$0.05750
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
WEA
|
|
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
|
|
Jun
|
|
$0.06600
|
|
a
|
|
Income
|
|
0.0010
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
$0.06600
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
$0.06600
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep
|
|
$0.06600
|
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a The Fund has increased its distributions to a level
that better approximates the current level of net investment
income generated by its investment portfolio.
|
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being
provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have
been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2020, after definitive
information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form
1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each
Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes
of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g.,
ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or
consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Funds.
