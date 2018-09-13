Log in
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for the Months of October and November 2018

09/13/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions for the months of October and November 2018.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

                 
Month       Record Date       Ex-Dividend Date       Payable Date
October       10/19/2018       10/18/2018       11/01/2018
November       11/23/2018       11/21/2018       12/03/2018
Ticker       Fund Name       Month       Amount         Type      

Change from
Previous
Distribution

PAI       Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc.       Oct       $0.0575         Income       -
                Nov       $0.0575         Income      

 

                                           

WEA

      Western Asset Premier Bond Fund       Oct       $0.0650         Income       -
                Nov       $0.0650         Income        
                               

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Directors. In early 2019, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


© Business Wire 2018
