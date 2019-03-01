Western Asset Premier Bond Fund : Certain Closed End Funds Advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC Announce New Director/Trustee

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) and Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) (together, the “Funds”)

The Funds announced today the appointment of Peter J. Taylor as a new director of PAI and as a new trustee of WEA, effective March 1, 2019.

Mr. Taylor serves as President of the ECMC Foundation and on the boards of California State University system, Pacific Mutual Holding Company, Edison International, Kaiser Family Foundation, Ralph M. Person Foundation, and the California Community Foundation.

