Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: HIO) announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks a high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective.

Portfolio Composition*: Asset Allocation High Yield Corporate Bonds 71.2 % Emerging Market Debt 14.1 % Corporates External Currency 9.2 % Sovereign Debt External Currency 2.0 % Sovereign Debt Local Currency 3.0 % Bank Loans 6.4 % Investment Grade Corporate Bonds 5.4 % Government 1.1 % Cash & Other Securities 1.7 % Credit Quality Allocation** AA 1.1 % BBB 7.8 % BB 39.8 % B 39.6 % CCC 9.0 % Not Rated 2.6 % Top Ten High Yield Industries Communications 20.6 % Energy 9.7 % Consumer Non Cyclical 9.2 % Consumer Cyclical 6.9 % Capital Goods 6.0 % Basic Industry 5.7 % Banking 5.7 % Technology 2.0 % Finance Companies 1.8 % Transportation 0.9 % Currency Allocation US Dollar 97.5 % Russian Ruble 1.0 % Argentine Peso 0.5 % Uruguayan Peso 0.4 % Brazilian Real 0.4 % Mexican Peso 0.3 % Average Life (years) 7.2 Effective Duration (years) 4.6 Average Coupon (%) 6.6 Portfolio Statistics: Inception Date November 16, 1993 Inception Price $12.50 Total Assets $655,162,193 Loans*** 0.0 % Preferred Shares*** 0.0 % Reverse Repos*** 0.0 % Market Price $4.38 NAV $5.12 (Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol XHIOX.) Distribution Rate $0.0265 per share Frequency Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)

* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any time. ** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the lowest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency. *** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end investment management company, is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc., and is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company, an affiliate of the advisor.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

