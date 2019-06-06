Log in
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Month of June, July, August and September 2019

06/06/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain closed end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their managed distribution policy for the month of June, July, August and September 2019.

The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:

                 
Month       Record Date       Ex-Dividend Date       Payable Date
June       6/21/2019       6/20/2019       6/28/2019
July       7/19/2019       7/18/2019       7/31/2019
August       8/23/2019       8/22/2019       8/30/2019
September       9/20/2019       9/19/2019       9/30/2019
 
Ticker     Fund Name     Month     Amount    

Change from
Previous
Distribution

WIA     Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund     Jun     $ 0.03450     -
Jul $ 0.03450
Aug $ 0.03450
            Sep     $ 0.03450      
WIW Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Jun $ 0.03600 -
Jul $ 0.03600
Aug $ 0.03600
            Sep     $ 0.03600      
 

Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, each Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed rate per common share, which rate may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Under each Fund’s managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund’s net assets (and may constitute a “return of capital”). The Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.

The Fund’s distributions have been set based on the current level of income generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio and accumulated capital gains, if any. Based on the Fund's tax accounting records, which also factors in currency fluctuations, each Fund’s estimated source of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table below:

                   
Fund    

Fiscal
Year
End

    Income    

Short-Term
Capital
Gains

   

Long-Term
Capital
Gains

   

Return
of
Capital

 
WIA     Nov 30     100.00%     -     -     - a
WIW     Nov 30     100.00%     -     -     - a
 
a Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions are estimated through September 30, 2019.
 

The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the distributions are paid.

This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2020, after definitive information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g., ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.


