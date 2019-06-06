Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC : Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy for the Month of June, July, August and September 2019

Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC announced today that certain
closed end funds have declared their distributions pursuant to their
managed distribution policy for the month of June, July, August and
September 2019.
The following dates apply to the distribution schedule below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
|
|
Payable Date
|
June
|
|
|
|
6/21/2019
|
|
|
|
6/20/2019
|
|
|
|
6/28/2019
|
July
|
|
|
|
7/19/2019
|
|
|
|
7/18/2019
|
|
|
|
7/31/2019
|
August
|
|
|
|
8/23/2019
|
|
|
|
8/22/2019
|
|
|
|
8/30/2019
|
September
|
|
|
|
9/20/2019
|
|
|
|
9/19/2019
|
|
|
|
9/30/2019
|
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Fund Name
|
|
|
Month
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Change from
Previous
Distribution
|
WIA
|
|
|
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
|
|
|
Jun
|
|
|
$ 0.03450
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
|
$ 0.03450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
|
$ 0.03450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep
|
|
|
$ 0.03450
|
|
|
|
WIW
|
|
|
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
|
|
|
Jun
|
|
|
$ 0.03600
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
|
$ 0.03600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
|
$ 0.03600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sep
|
|
|
$ 0.03600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, each Fund intends to make
regular monthly distributions to shareholders at a fixed rate per common
share, which rate may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund’s Board
of Trustees. Under each Fund’s managed distribution policy, if, for any
monthly distribution, the value of the Fund’s net investment income and
net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution,
the difference will be distributed from the Fund’s net assets (and may
constitute a “return of capital”). The Board of Trustees may modify,
terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time. Any
such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse
effect on the market price of the Fund’s shares.
The Fund’s distributions have been set based on the current level of
income generated from the Fund’s investment portfolio and accumulated
capital gains, if any. Based on the Fund's tax accounting records, which
also factors in currency fluctuations, each Fund’s estimated source of
cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions is presented in the table
below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fund
|
|
|
Fiscal
Year
End
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Short-Term
Capital
Gains
|
|
|
Long-Term
Capital
Gains
|
|
|
Return
of
Capital
|
|
WIA
|
|
|
Nov 30
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
a
|
WIW
|
|
|
Nov 30
|
|
|
100.00%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
a Sources of cumulative fiscal year-to-date distributions
are estimated through September 30, 2019.
|
The updated estimated components of the distributions announced today
will be provided to shareholders of record in a separate notice when the
distributions are paid.
This press release is not for tax reporting purposes but is being
provided to announce the amount of each Fund’s distributions that have
been declared by the Board of Trustees. In early 2020, after definitive
information is available, each Fund will send shareholders a Form
1099-DIV, if applicable, specifying how the distributions paid by each
Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes
of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return (e.g.,
ordinary income, long-term capital gain or return of capital).
For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or
consult the Funds’ web site at www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Funds.
