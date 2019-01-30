Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW) announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.

Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income. Capital appreciation, when consistent with current income, is a secondary investment objective.

Portfolio Composition*:

Asset Allocation Inflation-Linked 82.2% Emerging Market Debt 5.6% Sovereign Debt External Currency 1.3% Sovereign Debt Local Currency 3.8% Corporates External Currency 0.5% Mortgage-Backed Securities 3.8% Investment Grade Corporate Bonds 3.7% High Yield Corporate Bonds 2.6% Asset-Backed Securities 0.6% Government 0.5% Cash & Other Securities 1.2% Credit Quality Allocation** AAA 77.8% AA 0.7% A 1.4% BBB 8.4% BB 3.4% B 2.9% CCC 0.8% CC 0.6% C 0.1% Not Rated 3.9% Currency Allocation US Dollar 81.5% Russian Ruble 4.2% Canadian Dollar 3.1% Brazilian Real 2.8% Colombian Peso 2.1% Mexican Peso 1.7% Indian Rupee 1.4% Malaysian Ringgit 1.1% Argentine Peso 0.9% Japanese Yen 0.8% Chilean Peso 0.7% Indonesian Rupiah 0.7% Uruguayan Peso 0.7% British Pound 0.1% Euro -0.2% New Taiwan Dollar -1.5% Average Life (years) 6.4 Average Effective Duration (years) 7.0 Average Coupon (%) 2.4 Portfolio Statistics: Inception Date February 25, 2004 Inception Price $15.00 Total Assets*** $1,051,900,896 Net Assets $728,805,771 Loans**** 0.00% Preferred Shares**** 0.00% Reverse Repos**** 30.72% Market Price $10.15 NAV $11.91 (Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the symbol XWIWX.) Distribution Rate***** $0.0360 per share Frequency Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)

Note: Prior to April 27, 2018, the fund was known as Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund.

* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any time. Negative allocations and allocations in excess of 100%, if any, are primarily due to the Fund's unsettled trade activity.

** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the highest rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note, the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency.

*** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans, preferred stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other instruments. When the Fund engages in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s portfolio, the value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other risks will tend to be compounded.

**** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets.

***** Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, the Fund intends to make regular monthly distributions to shareholders of its common stock at a fixed rate per common share, which may be adjusted from time to time by the Fund's Board of Trustees. Under the Fund's managed distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's net assets (and may constitute a "return of capital"). The Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, including when certain events would make part of any return of capital taxable to shareholders. Any such modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on the market price for the Fund's shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund, a diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WIW,” is advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”, and formerly, Western Asset Management Company). Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) provides certain administrative functions. Western Asset and LMPFA are wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income securities are subject to a number of risks, such as credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and interest rate risks. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing the value of the Fund's share price. International investing involves additional risks. These risks are greater in emerging markets.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at 1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

