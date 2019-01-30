Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund : Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: WIW)
announces its portfolio composition as of December 31, 2018.
Investment Objective: The Fund’s primary investment objective is
to provide current income. Capital appreciation, when consistent with
current income, is a secondary investment objective.
Portfolio Composition*:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Allocation
|
|
|
|
|
Inflation-Linked
|
|
|
|
82.2%
|
Emerging Market Debt
|
|
|
|
5.6%
|
Sovereign Debt External Currency
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|
Sovereign Debt Local Currency
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|
Corporates External Currency
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
Mortgage-Backed Securities
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|
Investment Grade Corporate Bonds
|
|
|
|
3.7%
|
High Yield Corporate Bonds
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|
Asset-Backed Securities
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
Government
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|
Cash & Other Securities
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|
|
Credit Quality Allocation**
|
|
|
|
|
AAA
|
|
|
|
77.8%
|
AA
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|
A
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|
BBB
|
|
|
|
8.4%
|
BB
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|
B
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|
CCC
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
CC
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
C
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|
Not Rated
|
|
|
|
3.9%
|
|
Currency Allocation
|
|
|
|
|
US Dollar
|
|
|
|
81.5%
|
Russian Ruble
|
|
|
|
4.2%
|
Canadian Dollar
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|
Brazilian Real
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|
Colombian Peso
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|
Mexican Peso
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|
Indian Rupee
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|
Malaysian Ringgit
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|
Argentine Peso
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|
Japanese Yen
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|
Chilean Peso
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|
Indonesian Rupiah
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|
Uruguayan Peso
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|
British Pound
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|
Euro
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
New Taiwan Dollar
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
|
Average Life (years)
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
Average Effective Duration (years)
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
Average Coupon (%)
|
|
|
|
2.4
|
|
Portfolio Statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inception Date
|
|
|
|
February 25, 2004
|
Inception Price
|
|
|
|
$15.00
|
Total Assets***
|
|
|
|
$1,051,900,896
|
Net Assets
|
|
|
|
$728,805,771
|
Loans****
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
Preferred Shares****
|
|
|
|
0.00%
|
Reverse Repos****
|
|
|
|
30.72%
|
|
Market Price
|
|
|
|
$10.15
|
NAV
|
|
|
|
$11.91
|
(Daily NAV is available on market quotation systems using the
symbol XWIWX.)
|
|
Distribution Rate*****
|
|
|
|
$0.0360 per share
|
Frequency
|
|
|
|
Monthly (Declared quarterly, paid monthly)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Prior to April 27, 2018, the fund was known as Western
Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund.
* Portfolio holdings and weightings are historical and are presented
here for informational purposes only. They are subject to change at any
time. Negative allocations and allocations in excess of 100%, if any,
are primarily due to the Fund's unsettled trade activity.
** Credit quality is a measure of a bond issuer's ability to repay
interest and principal in a timely manner. The credit ratings shown are
based on each portfolio security’s rating as provided by Standard and
Poor’s, Moody’s Investors Service and/or Fitch Ratings, Ltd. and
typically range from AAA (highest) to D (lowest), or an equivalent
and/or similar rating. For this purpose, when two or more of the
agencies have assigned differing ratings to a security, the highest
rating is used. Securities that are unrated by all three agencies are
reflected as such. The credit quality of the investments in the Fund's
portfolio does not apply to the stability or safety of the Fund. These
ratings are updated monthly and may change over time. Please note,
the Fund itself has not been rated by an independent rating agency.
*** The difference between total assets and net assets, if any, is due
primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; net assets do not include
borrowings. The Fund may employ leverage in the form of loans, preferred
stock, reverse repurchase agreements and/or other instruments. When the
Fund engages in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the Fund’s
portfolio, the value of the Fund will be more volatile and all other
risks will tend to be compounded.
**** Percentages are based on total assets. If the Fund employs
leverage, the Effective Duration is based on net assets.
***** Pursuant to its managed distribution policy, the Fund intends to
make regular monthly distributions to shareholders of its common stock
at a fixed rate per common share, which may be adjusted from time to
time by the Fund's Board of Trustees. Under the Fund's managed
distribution policy, if, for any monthly distribution, the value of the
Fund’s net investment income and net realized capital gain is less than
the amount of the distribution, the difference will be distributed from
the Fund's net assets (and may constitute a "return of capital"). The
Board of Trustees may modify, terminate or suspend the managed
distribution policy at any time, including when certain events would
make part of any return of capital taxable to shareholders. Any such
modification, termination or suspension could have an adverse effect on
the market price for the Fund's shares.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund, a
diversified closed-end investment management company traded on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WIW,” is advised by Western Asset
Management Company, LLC (“Western Asset”, and formerly, Western Asset
Management Company). Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”)
provides certain administrative functions. Western Asset and LMPFA are
wholly owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, Inc. An investment in the Fund
involves risk, including loss of principal. Investment return and the
value of shares will fluctuate. Fixed income securities are subject to a
number of risks, such as credit risk, inflation risk, call risk, and
interest rate risks. As interest rates rise, bond prices fall, reducing
the value of the Fund's share price. International investing involves
additional risks. These risks are greater in emerging markets.
Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational
purposes only. Legg Mason and its affiliates do not engage in selling
shares of the Fund.
For more information, please call Fund Investor Services at
1-888-777-0102, or consult the Fund’s web site at http://www.lmcef.com.
Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are
available free of charge upon request.
