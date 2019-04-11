Western Copper and Gold : April News & Events

PAUL WEST-SELLS AND SOME RECENT 'COPPER TALK'

In case you missed it, WRN recently participated in a 'Town Hall' presentation, headlined by the former fund manager of Chilton and Company. The copper market was discussed in detail and President and CEO Paul West-Sells shared an update on WRN and Casino. You can view the replay here.

RECENT COMPANY NEWS

WRN recently announced an agreement on the Casino Access road and the appointment of Tara Christie to its Board of Directors. Please visit our website to view our most recent news releases.

WRN ON THE ROAD

WRN will be attending the Scottsdale Capital Conferencefrom April 26-28. Please reach outif you are attending the conference and would like to set up a meeting.

Paul West-Sells is pleased to return to London for the 121 Mining Investment Conference, taking place in London on May 20-21. Following the conference, Dr. West-Sells will be traveling to Zurich and Geneva. If you would like to arrange a meeting, please contact us.

RECENT COPPER AND GOLD ARTICLES

UPDATED CORPORATE PRESENTATION

