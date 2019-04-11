Log in
Western Copper and Gold : April News & Events

0
04/11/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

PAUL WEST-SELLS AND SOME RECENT 'COPPER TALK'
In case you missed it, WRN recently participated in a 'Town Hall' presentation, headlined by the former fund manager of Chilton and Company. The copper market was discussed in detail and President and CEO Paul West-Sells shared an update on WRN and Casino. You can view the replay here.

RECENT COMPANY NEWS
WRN recently announced an agreement on the Casino Access road and the appointment of Tara Christie to its Board of Directors. Please visit our website to view our most recent news releases.

WRN ON THE ROAD
WRN will be attending the Scottsdale Capital Conferencefrom April 26-28. Please reach outif you are attending the conference and would like to set up a meeting.

Paul West-Sells is pleased to return to London for the 121 Mining Investment Conference, taking place in London on May 20-21. Following the conference, Dr. West-Sells will be traveling to Zurich and Geneva. If you would like to arrange a meeting, please contact us.

RECENT COPPER AND GOLD ARTICLES
(*The following are third-party articles, commentary or opinions that are for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as trading advice.)

UPDATED CORPORATE PRESENTATION
Our most recent corporate presentation can always be found on our website.

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 19:12:05 UTC
