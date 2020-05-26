Western Copper and Gold : May 2020 Technical Presentation 0 05/26/2020 | 05:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DEVELOPING CANADA'S PREMIER COPPER-GOLD MINE TECHNICAL PRESENTATION - MAY 2020 TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein. Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geological continuity and grade of mineral deposits; that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the exploration and development of the property; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Canada; technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities; labor relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in the Company's filings with the applicable regulatory agencies. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation. Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers/Investors:The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" "resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 40-F, which may be obtained from the Company or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 2 CLEAN AND TIGHTLY-HELD OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE TRADING Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: WRN NYSE American Stock Exchange NYSE American: WRN CASH POSITION Cash & Short Term Investments C$ 2.8 million March 31, 2020 Short/Long Term Debt $Nil SHARE STRUCTURE Share Price C$ 0.91 May 1, 2020 Market Cap C$ 101 Common Shares 110,636,001 Options 6,050,001 Warrants 1,500,000 Fully Diluted 115,238,535 COMMON SHARES Management & Board 8% Oct, 2019 (*estimate) Private HNW Investors* 48% Institutional Investors 10% Other 34% ROYALTY (OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES) Net Smelter Return (NSR) 2.75% TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 3 THE CASINO STORY IS TAKING OFF SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT Feasibility Study indicating strong Project with great economics

Stable jurisdiction with clear path through permitting RECENT EXPLORATION SUCCESS New gold zone and new copper-gold porphyry discovered

copper-gold porphyry discovered New acquisition of claims to west provide significant exploration upside CLEAR PATH FORWARD Continue developing gold and copper exploration targets

Work towards an updated Feasibility TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 4 KEY MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD Dale Corman, B.Sc., P.Eng Paul West-Sells, PhD Executive Chairman President & CEO Extensive experience in Metallurgical Engineer with mineral development, significant management and financing, property metallurgical experience in acquisition and evaluation. increasingly senior roles with Formerly Chairman & CEO of BHP, Placer Dome and Barrick. Western Silver Corporation. Cameron Brown, P.Eng VP Engineering Formerly Project Manager for Bechtel Engineering and Western Silver Corporation. TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 5 BOARD OF DIRECTORS Dale Corman, 40 years experience as a senior corporate officer of publicly listed companies. B.Sc, P.Eng. Extensive expertise in mineral exploration & development, financing, property Executive Chairman evaluation and acquisition. Formerly Chairman & CEO of Western Silver Corporation. Archie Lang, Former two term elected member of the Yukon Legislative Assembly appointed as Minister of Energy Mines and Resources (2002-2008), Minister of Highway and Public Director Works (2008-2011) and Minister of Community Services (2008-2011). Robert J. Gayton, Formerly Partner of Peat Marwick Mitchell. Directed the accounting and financial matters B.Comm., Ph.D., FCA of public companies in the resource and non-resource fields since 1987. Currently Director Mr. Gayton sits on the Board of Directors of Amerigo Resources Corp. and B2 Gold Corp. Klaus Zeitler, Formerly Senior VP of Teck Cominco and founder and CEO of Inmet Mining Corporation. Ph.D. Currently Executive Chairman of Amerigo Resources Corp., Chairman and Director of Los Director Andes Copper Ltd., Chairman of Rio2Limited Tara Christie, B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng Director President and CEO of Banyan Gold Corp. Ms. Christie serves on the boards of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd and Klondike Gold Corp. and was the President of one the Yukon's largest placer mining operations. Founding board member of YESAB. Ken WIlliamson, Former investment banker. Mr. Williamson has served on the boards of Eicon Technology B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng Corporation, Glamis Gold Ltd., BioteQ Environmental Technologies Inc., Uranium One Inc., Director BlackRock Ventures Inc., Quadra FNX Mining Ltd., Tahoe Resources Inc. and Goldcorp Inc. TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 6 SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT ALASKA YUKON CASINO PROJECT Whitehorse Skagway B.C Vancouver Note: see Appendix for detailed Casino mineral resource & reserve. Based on Casino Feasibility Study. GOLD COPPER 8.9 M 4.5 B oz Reserves lbs Reserves + + 9.0 M 5.4 B oz Inferred Resources lbs Inferred Resources + ….. UPDATED RESOURCE PENDING TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 7 A SIGNIFICANT COPPER DEPOSIT 12 30 10 25 lbs) Copper (B lbs) 8 Copper Equivalent (B 20 6 15 4 10 2 5 0 0 Casino Rosemont Pumpkin NorthMet Timok Mt. (WRN) (HBM) Hollow (POM) (NSU) Milligan (NCU) (CG) Casino NorthMet Rosemont Pumpkin Mt. Timok (WRN) (POM) (HBM) Hollow Milligan (NSU) (NCU) (CG) Proven & Probable Reserves ■ Measured & Indicated Resources ■ Inferred Resources Notes: Peer group data as per latest company documents and public files. See "Notes" in Appendix for equivalent calculations except NorthMet, which is based on their copper equivalent calculations. No discount for metallurgical recovery. TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 8 A SIGNIFICANT GOLD DEPOSIT 50 70 45 60 40 35 ozs) 50 Gold (M ozs) 30 Equivalent (M 40 25 20 30 15 Gold 20 10 5 10 0 0 Coffee Back River Livengood Casino (WRN) Metates Caspiche Donlin Gold (G) (SBB) (ITH) (CKG) (XRC) (NG) Coffee (G) Back River (SBB) Livengood (ITH) Metates (CKG) Caspiche (XRC) Donlin Gold (NG) Casino (WRN) Proven & Probable Reserves ■ Measured & Indicated Resources ■ Inferred Resources Notes: Peer group data as per latest company documents and public files. See "Notes" in Appendix for equivalent calculations. No discount for metallurgical recovery. TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 9 TSX/V JUNIOR CONTROLLED COPPER PROJECTS - ONLY 15 UKMP CASINO Pebble Kutcho Northisle Cascabel Canariaco Norte Cotabambas Mina Justa Project Constellation Productora KSM Morisson Harper Creek Northmet MANY OF THESE PROJECTS: • aretoo small to have an impact on copper supply are not economic at current prices

are located in unfavo rable ju risdictions • have environmental and/or technical challenges King King Tampakan Source: public records. Copyright © Free Vector Maps.com TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 10 TOP 10 LARGEST TSX/V JUNIOR CONTROLLED GOLD PROJECTS Pebble CASINO Donlin Livengood Metates Los Helados KSM Rosia Montana New Prosperity Tampakan Freida River MANY OF THESE PROJECTS: are not economic at curre nt price s • are located in unfavorable jurisdictions have environmental and/or technical challenges Source: public records. Copyright © Free Vector Maps.com TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 11 THE CASINO PROJECT TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN HISTORY • 1917: First known record of mineral claim • 1930's: Discovery of silver-lead veins 1965-1980: 370 tonnes of hand-cobbed lead/silver ore sent to Trail, BC • 1967: ID of Cu porphyry potential Brameda, Quintana & Teck diamond drill 12,300 m +RC drill 5,200 m • 1991: Archer, Cathro and Associates diamond drill ~5,200 m 1992 -1995: Pacific Sentinel Gold Corp. acquire property. Extensive program, including 73,000 m of diamond drilling, environmental & metallurgical studies, etc. Internal scoping study produced. • 2004: Lumina Resources Corporation issues NI 43-101 compliant resource • 2006: Western Copper acquires Lumina Resources Corporation • 2008: Initial pre-feasibility study issued 2009-10: Exploration program including 26,000 m of diamond drilling • 2010: New resource issued - significant resource increase • 2011: New pre-feasibility study issued • 2013: Feasibility Study issued • 2014: YESAB application filed • 2016: Elevated to a YESAB Panel review • 2017: Independent Engineering Review Panel Established • 2017: BATT Study Initiated • 2019: Acquisition of Canadian Creek property • 2019: ~,15,000 meter infill drill program with exploration success TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 13 PROJECT TEAM • Engineering Lead: M3 Engineering & Development • Geotechnical: Knight Piésold • Mining: Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. • Metallurgical: ALS Metallurgical, International Metallurgical • & Environmental, Arcadis (Chile) Access road: Associated Engineering • • Power: Berger-ABAM & Breamar-Wavespec Permitting Lead: Environmental Resource Management (ERM) • First Nation Engagement: Hemmera Ausenco Owner's Team • Paul West-Sells: President & Chief Executive Officer • Cam Brown: VP Engineering • Mary Mioska: Senior Environmental Manager • Chris Donaldson: Director, Corporate Development & Community • Jay Corman: Manager, Special Projects • Jack McClintock: Consulting Geologist • Heather Brown: Consulting Geologist TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 14 EXCELLENT LOCATION Yukon, Canada - Low political risk

Population 37,000

380 km from Whitehorse, Yukon

560 km from year round port at Skagway, Alaska

Mine and mill are in Selkirk First Nation Traditional Territory - same territory as the Minto mine TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 15 PROPERTY GEOLOGY EAST-WEST LONGITUDINAL SECTION 6958400 N Note: High grade zone dips off section TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 17 SIGNIFICANT RESOURCE & RESERVE RESERVE (P&P) Leached cap: 157 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au 8.9 million oz Gold Initial 4 years: 172 Mt @ 0.70% CuEq 22 Year Mine Life: 4.5 billion lbs Copper 965 Mt @ 0.50% CuEq >0.25% CuEq <0.25% CuEq INFERRED RESOURCE 9.0 million oz Gold 1,710 Mt @ 0.37% CuEq 5.4 billion lbs Copper 0m 250m 500m 0.95% CuEq over 689m Incl. 3.6% CuEq over 100m Cross section of GEMS Block Model, 6958500N Source: 2013 Feasibility Study. See Appendix for detailed Casino mineral resource & reserve estimates. Mineral resource estimate based on 0.25% CuEq cut-off. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 18 WORLD CLASS RESOURCE & RESERVE Casino Reserve Tonnes Copper Gold Moly Silver CuEq Copper Gold Moly Silver M % g/t % g/t % B lb M oz M lb M oz Mill Ore 965 0.20 0.24 0.023 1.73 0.50 4.3 7.4 483 53.8 Heap Leach Ore 157 0.04 0.29 - 2.21 n.a. 0.1 1.5 - 11.2 Casino Resource - 0.25% Cu eq cut-off Tonnes Copper Gold Moly Silver CuEq Copper Gold Moly Silver Class M % g/t % g/t % B lb M oz M oz M oz Supergene/ M+I 1,057 0.20 0.23 0.022 1.71 0.49 4.7 7.9 522 58.0 Hypogene Inferred 1,696 0.15 0.16 0.019 1.37 0.37 5.4 8.8 720 74.7 Leached Cap M+I 84 0.04 0.40 0.020 2.57 0.43 0.1 1.1 37 6.9 Inferred 17 0.01 0.31 0.008 1.93 0.27 0.0 0.2 3 1.1 See note 1 in Appendix Note: see appendix for detailed Casino reserve & resource. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 19 GOOD GRADE Mineral Reserve Grades In Line with Peers: Casino Life of Mine (965 Mt) Casino Y1-Y4 (172 Mt) Copper Mountain - CUM (2012) Highland Valley - TCK (2012) Gibraltar - TKO (790 Mt) Mt. Milligan - TC (482 Mt) Red Chris - III (301 Mt) Cobre Panama - FM (3058 Mt) CASINO Copper Molybdenum PEERS Gold Silver 0.00 0.20 0.40 0.60 0.80 Cu Eq Grade (%) Note: Casino data based on 2013 Feasibility Study mineral reserve estimate. See "Notes" in Appendix. Peers' data based on mineral reserve estimates disclosed in such companies' respective corporate websites or technical reports. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 20 EXPLORATION AND ACQUISITION SUCCESS TSX: | NYSE MKT WRN RESOURCE CONVERSION OPPORTUNITY 2019 drilling targeting conversion of inferred resource inside pit

New resource expected in early 2020 22 year Pit Inferred Resource TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 22 HIGH GRADE GOLD ZONE 73.6 g/t Au over 55.1 g/t Au over 2.97 m @ 147.98 m 1.85 m @ 69.16 m 53.5 g/t Au over 2.45 m @ 343.55 m Intercepts > 2 g/t gold Trend of very high gold values High Bismuth Zones Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 23 WESTERN EXPANSION Western step-out All holes intercepted mineralization

3/6 holes ended in mineralization

3.6 g/t Au over 2.00 m @ 183.4 m Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 24 NEW NORTHERN PORPHYRY 0.38% CuEq* over 107.83 m @ 40 m 2019 Northern step-out 9/10 holes with significant widths of mineralization

7/10 holes ended in mineralization Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program. *See Appendix for CuEq calculation. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 25 CANADIAN CREEK ACQUISITION Secures ground adjacent to the Casino, where there is likelihood that the deposit extends

Potential new porphyry target at the Ana zone

Strategically positioned between the Casino and Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee Project Coffee - Newmont Ana zone Canadian Creek - New Acquisition Western TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 26 WESTERN TARGETS - CANADIAN CREEK CLAIMS • Ana- porphyry target • Casino B- gold targets Note: Based on Canadian Creek Summary Report. See "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 27 WELL DEFINED WITH FURTHER UPSIDE Looking west Deposit outline Chargeability @ 67 ms MT @ 66 mS Gold Heap Leach - 17 year reserve

Milling operation - 22 year reserve

Inferred resource - increases mine life to 55+ years

Drilling indicates deposit is still open at depth and to the west

A number of additional geophysical targets identified at site

Surrounding area significantly underexplored Source: Witherly, Ken, "New Riches from Old Data; a Re-evaluation of Legacy Data from the Casino Deposit, Yukon, AME Roundup, January 25, 2018 TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 28 MINING Pit designs for five mining phases were developed to produce 45.4 M tonnes per year of mill feed ore

The pits were designed with 36 m wide ramps, 20 m benches and 42 degree overall pit slope angles based on a double benching configuration

Caterpillar 797F or similar haul trucks (360 tonne class)

Floating cone based on $2.75/lb copper, $1300/oz gold, $14.50/lb molybdenum, and $23/oz silver with a $USD:$CAD of 1:1

Pit is electrified to power shovels and drills

Strip ratio: 0.59:1 LOM, 0.49:1 over the first 4 years Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 29 Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. PROCESSING MILLING Throughput: average LOM 124,000 tonnes per day

Grinding Circuit: 40 ft SAG Mill (29 MW) + 2 x 28 ft Ball Mills (22 MW each)

Medium - soft ore: BWi - 14.1 kWh/t, 200 µm primary grind FLOTATION Conventional copper/moly circuit

Recoveries: Copper 86%, Gold 67%, Moly 71%, Silver 53%

Sulfide removal circuit to produce suitable tailings for dam construction HEAP LEACH Conventional crush/conveyer stack valley fill heap leach

25,000 tonnes per day

SART to remove copper from solution • Recoveries: Gold 66%, Silver 26%, Copper 18% TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 30 EXCELLENT CONCENTRATE QUALITY Copper Concentrate Element Avg Value Unit Copper 28 % Gold 25 g/t Silver 120 g/t Molybdenum 0.05 % Iron 26 % Sulphur 36 % Arsenic 200 g/t Antimony 250 g/t Mercury 1 g/t Cadmium 40 g/t Fluorine 100 g/t Silica 2 % Molybdenum Concentrate Element Avg Value Unit Molybdenum 57.4 % Copper 0.39 % Rhenium 133.5 g/t Iron 0.8 % Sulphur 37.9 % Arsenic 1659 g/t Antimony 100 g/t Mercury <1 g/t Cadmium 3 g/t Fluorine ND g/t Silica 1.74 % Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" slide in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 31 PROPOSED TAILINGS DESIGN Tailings embankment is made from sulfide-free tailings and a small portion of waste rock

sulfide-free tailings and a small portion of waste rock Remainder of tailings and waste rock are stored subaqueously behind embankment

All run-off from mine, mill and tailings in one catchment area

run-off from mine, mill and tailings in one catchment area Minimal disturbance to existing aquatic environment

Design recently refined by BATT Study TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 32 CASINO ACCESS ROAD Significant Government Support

100% costs associated with first road section-Freegold Rd. 30% of costs associated with second road section - Casino Rd.

Full Government Commitment

Federal and Territorial Government commitment for funding First Nation Governments provided letters of support

Starting Now

Work initiated on permitting and engineering for Freegold Rd.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 33 INFRASTRUCTURE - ROADS STRAIGHT-FORWARD ROAD ACCESS All roads are well maintained and used year-round

year-round 380 km from Whitehorse 560 km from Skagway, Alaska (concentrate load-out facility) 358 km - existing major highway 70 km - existing road to be upgraded by Yukon Government 132 km - new all-weather road will be built, subsidized by government

Same route used by Minto Mine

Low traffic volume

Current peak daily volume for all vehicles along route (at Carcross North) 886 vehicles /day (40 per hr) The Casino project would add 20 concentrate trucks a day to this route only 2.5% total daily increase in traffic

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 34 PORT UPGRADE Draft MOU developed with Alaska Government (AIDEA) with concept that they would build additional storage capability and lease it to Casino

Facility currently ships Minto mine's copper concentrate

Port in the past has shipped ore in similar amounts as anticipated for Casino TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 35 POWER Power will be supplied by LNG trucked from Ft. Nelson

MOU signed with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels Inc. (Ferus) to supply the fuel at Ft. Nelson

LNG will be stored at site and used to generate electricity in gas-fired turbines

gas-fired turbines Expect power to be produced for 9.5 ¢/kWh, not including amortization of the power plant

Ferus currently supplying Whitehorse power plant with LNG from their plant in Alberta TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 36 ELECTRICAL POWER GENERATION & FUEL SUPPLY CASINO POWER PLANT The 200 MW main power island consists of: Three gas turbine driven generators with heat recovery boilers supplying steam to a single steam driven generator for a combined installed capacity of > 200 MW. This combined cycle configuration results in efficient, low emissions power generation.

Typical operation requires two gas turbine trains on line to meet nominal 130 MW running load.

Black start and emergency power is provided by a 3.75 MW, dual fuel, internal combustion engine driven generator.

A 10,000 cubic meter LNG storage facility and associated (redundant) LNG gasification equipment to supply essentially methane gas to fuel the power generators.

Low grade heat from the steam turbine is used for LNG gasification, an auxiliary boiler provides start-up and back-up gasification capability. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 37 INFRASTRUCTURE - AIR SHORT AIR TRAVEL Casino site is ~1 hour by airplane from Whitehorse, Yukon

Whitehorse is ~2 hours by airplane from Vancouver

New airport to be built on site to mobilize personnel, deliver supplies, etc.

Fly-in fly-out of workers common practice in Canada's North:

fly-out of workers common practice in Canada's North: Meadowbank Mine - Nunavut, Canada (Agnico Eagle) Musselwhite Mine - Ontario, Canada (Goldcorp) Seabee Operation - Saskatchewan, Canada (Claude Resources)

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 38 SOCIAL LICENSE COMMUNITY Ongoing Engagement with Local Communities

14+ Years of Operating Responsibly in the Yukon Accepting award for Outstanding Environmental stewardship SUPPORTING FIRST NATIONS  Selkirk Spirit Dancers  Biennial Moosehide  Significant and Continuing  Tantalus Hot Lunch Program Gathering Consultation with First Nations  Make-A-Wish Yukon  Pacific Salmon  Co-operation Agreements  Yukon Imagination Library Association Signed with Key First Nations  Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First  More… Fish Camp TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 39 ADVANCING PERMITTING Key permitting milestone recently achieved with the completion of Best Available Tailings Technology (BATT) Study. Importantly, First Nation, Territorial and Federal Governments were involved in the study examining every possible scenario for dealing with tailings and mine waste DESIGN ENHANCEMENTS INCLUDE: Significantly reduced water storage during operations and at closure

A reduction in the height and slope of the embankment

Relocation of PAG tailings to the rear of the Facility, confined by waste rock TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 40 PERMITTING TIMELINE / YESAB PANEL REVIEW PROCESS PERMITTING TIMELINE February 18, 2016  • Project Requires Panel Review March 18, 2016  • Request Approved from Environment Minister June 20, 2016  • YESAB Compiles List of Additional Information to be Submitted Nov. 5, 2018  • Best Available Tailings Technology (BATT) Study Complete Start • Company Completes and Submits Additional Information to YESAB ~ 1 month • YESAB Establishes Panel and Sets Terms of Reference ~ 18 Months • Panel Review and Recommendation Issued TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 41 PROJECT ECONOMICS ECONOMICS Base Case Spot Copper (US$/lb) 3.00 2.25 Gold (US$/oz) 1,400 1,700 Molybdenum (US$/lb) 14.00 11.00 Silver (US$/oz) 25.00 15.25 Foreign Exchange (US$:C$) 0.95 0.72 NPV @ 8% (C$ M) 2,820 4,570 IRR (100% equity) (%) 24.0 32.3 NPV @ 8% (C$ M) 1,830 3,060 IRR (100% equity) (%) 20.1 27.1 Cash Flow (Y1-Y4) (C$ M/y) 680 860 Cash Flow (LOM) (C$ M/y) 400 530 After Tax Pre-Tax PAYBACK (years) 3.0 2.2 Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 42 UNPARALLELED IRR AND PAYBACK FOR A LARGE PROJECT NPV IRR PAYBACK @8% (C$) (years) $3.1 B 27.1 % 2.2 Project Economics at $2.25 Cu and $1,700 Au (after-tax) Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72. Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 43 ECONOMIC THROUGHOUT THE COMMODITY CYCLE IRR (after-tax) 45% Gold Price $2500/oz 40% $2000/oz 35% $1500/oz 30% $1000/oz 25% 20% 15% IRR above 15% through entire recent downturn 10% NPV, Billions (after-tax) $7.0 $6.0 $5.0 $4.0 $3.0 $2.0 $1.0 $- $ 5.0B NPV at top of last cycle prices Gold Price $2500/oz $2000/oz $1500/oz $1000/oz 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 Copper Price ($US/lb) 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 Copper Price ($US/lb) Note: Based on Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. Trends: Mo: $US9.50/lb, Ag: $US18.00/oz, USD = 0.75 CAD. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 44 AN ATTRACTIVE COPPER OR GOLD MINE Moly Silver 11% 2% Copper 39% Gold 49% *ESTIMATED REVENUE DISTRIBUTION (FIRST 4 YEARS AT SPOT PRICES) Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72. Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 45 PRODUCTION Copper (million lbs), Gold (thousand ozs) . Y1 to Y4 22 YRS Grade % CuEq 0.70 0.50 Copper production (M lb/y) 245 171 500 (ktpa) 111 78 450 CuEq Production (M lb/y) 516 382 Gold Production (k oz/y) 399 266 400 AuEq Production (k oz/y) 1,179 872 350 Silver Production (k oz/y) 1,777 1,425 300 Moly Production (M lb/y) 15.3 15.5 Strip Ratio 0.49 0.59 250 200 150 100 50 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Production Year Copper Gold Note: Based on Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 46 OPERATING COST MILLING OPERATION HEAP LEACH OPERATION ($/tonne) Milling $5.13 Mining $3.05 General & Administrative $0.34 Total $8.52 ($/tonne) Heap Leach Operation $1.31 ADR/SART $2.73 Total $4.04 Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 47 COMPARABLE OPEX SITE OPERATING COSTS PER TONNED MILLED (C$) Casino (Feasibility Study) Copper Mountain (2017) Copper Mountain (2016) Mount Milligan (2017) Mount Milligan (2016) Gibraltar (2017) Gibraltar (2016) Mill Throughput 120,000 tpd 40,000 tpd 50,000 tpd 75,000 tpd - 2.00 4.00 6.00 8.00 10.00 12.00 14.00 Note: based on public company documents. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 48 EXCELLENT CASH COSTS COPPER COSTS Spot Cash Cost Net of By-Product ($/lb) (2.45) Co-Product Cash Cost (Cu) US$/lb 1.55 GOLD COSTS Spot Cash Cost Net of By-Product ($/oz) (979) Co-Product Cash Cost (Au) US$/oz 865 Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72. Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 49 FEASIBILITY STUDY - JANUARY 2013 PROJECTED CAPITAL COSTS MINE COSTS $ Millions Mining Equipment & Mine Development 454 Concentrator (incl. related facilities) 904 Heap Leach Operation 139 Camp 70 Subtotal Mine Direct Costs 1,566 Indirect Costs 295 Subtotal Mine Direct & Indirect Costs 1,861 INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS Power Plant 209 Access Road 99 Airstrip 24 Subtotal Infrastructure 332 Contingency 218 Owners Costs 44 GRAND TOTAL 2,456 Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" in Appendix. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 50 Unit Capex (US$/t CuEq/y) WRNAMERICAN:NYSE | WRN TSN: &2018)(OctoberResearchInvestmentGlobal Sachs Goldman Source: $0 $5,000 $25,000 $30,000 greenfieldemerging 45.($2CapexCasino $40,000 CAPEXCOMPARABLE $10,000 $15,000 $20,000 $35,000 Florence Copper ($0.2 B) Los Helados ($1.2 B) Agua Rica ($2.2 B) Carrapateena ($0.7 B) Mantoverde ($0.8 B) Pumpkin Hollow ($1.1 B) Josemaria ($2 B) Resolution ($6 B) Ann Mason ($1.4 B) RecordsCompany Ajax ($0.9 B) projectsbrownfieldand tocomparableBillion) Pebble ($4.7 B) Canariaco Norte ($1.6 B) New Prosperity ($0.8 B) Oyu Tolgoi Block Cave ($5.1 B) Rosemont ($1.9 B) Galeno ($2.5 B) Los Azules ($2.6 B) Casino ($2.5 B) Taca Taca ($3.4 B) Haquira ($2.1 B) Developing El Abra mill ($5.1 B) El Pachón ($4.1 B) Nueva Union ($3.5 B) Canada's Radomiro Tomic ($5.4 B) Cotabambas ($1.5 B) Harper Creek ($0.8 B) Premier Quebrada Blanca II ($4.7 B) Olympic Dam BFX ($2.9 B) Santo Domingo ($1.8 B) Gold-Copper Frieda River ($3.6 B) Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell ($ 5.5 B) Cobre Panama ($6.3 B) Mine Quellaveco ($5.2 B) Grasberg BC ($6.4 B) King King ($2 B) Schaft Creek ($3.3 B) 51 Cerro Casale ($6 B) Galore Creek ($5.2 B) RECENT PRICING UPDATE PRICING REVIEW Pricing review of Feasibility Study performed in June 2017 in association with M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.

Capital and operating cost estimates were updated, including:

Mining and major process equipment Power plant costs Major bulk materials (e.g. structural steel) Construction and operating labour rates

Pricing review indicates no material change to economic results at current commodity prices and exchange rates TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 52 KEY ASSET IN AN EMERGING NEW GOLD DISTRICT WHITE GOLD COFFEE CASINO TRIUMPH Significant players - Newmont, Agnico- Eagle, Kinross, + others

25 million+ ounces of gold in district*

Significant exploration upside

Gov't commitment to fund access to area

2 Projects in permitting

Community and First Nation support Companies in WRN Teck the District: Agnico Eagle / Newmont Newmont Kinross *Based on Company records. Coffee, Casino, Golden Saddle and Arc and Freegold Mountain deposits. TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine 53 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 21:17:06 UTC 0 Latest news on WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CO 05:18p WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : May 2020 Technical Presentation PU 05/11 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Announces $3.36 Million Placement of Flow-Through Shar.. AQ 05/11 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Increases Private Placement to $4.48 Million of Flow-T.. AQ 05/08 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Announces $3.36 Million Dollar Placement of Flow-Throu.. PU 05/08 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Announces $3.36 Million Private Placement of Flow-Thro.. AQ 05/08 WESTERN COPPER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/04 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : WRN | Upcoming Virtual Events PU 04/27 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Michael Vitton to Join Board of Western Copper and Gol.. AQ 04/15 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : April 2020 Presentation PU 03/23 WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : Files Form 40-F and Annual Filings AQ