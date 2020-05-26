Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Western Copper and Gold Corporation    WRN   CA95805V1085

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

(WRN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Copper and Gold : May 2020 Technical Presentation

05/26/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

DEVELOPING CANADA'S PREMIER COPPER-GOLD MINE

TECHNICAL PRESENTATION - MAY 2020

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein.

Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geological continuity and grade of mineral deposits; that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the exploration and development of the property; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Canada; technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities; labor relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in the Company's filings with the applicable regulatory agencies. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers/Investors:The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce.

We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" "resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 40-F, which may be obtained from the Company or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

2

CLEAN AND TIGHTLY-HELD OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE

TRADING

Toronto Stock Exchange

TSX: WRN

NYSE American Stock Exchange

NYSE American: WRN

CASH POSITION

Cash & Short Term Investments

C$ 2.8 million

March 31, 2020

Short/Long Term Debt

$Nil

SHARE STRUCTURE

Share Price

C$ 0.91

May 1, 2020

Market Cap

C$ 101

Common Shares

110,636,001

Options

6,050,001

Warrants

1,500,000

Fully Diluted

115,238,535

COMMON SHARES

Management & Board

8%

Oct, 2019 (*estimate)

Private HNW Investors*

48%

Institutional Investors

10%

Other

34%

ROYALTY (OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES)

Net Smelter Return (NSR)

2.75%

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

3

THE CASINO STORY IS TAKING OFF

SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT

  • Feasibility Study indicating strong Project with great economics
  • Stable jurisdiction with clear path through permitting

RECENT EXPLORATION SUCCESS

  • New gold zone and new copper-gold porphyry discovered
  • New acquisition of claims to west provide significant exploration upside

CLEAR PATH FORWARD

  • Continue developing gold and copper exploration targets
  • Work towards an updated Feasibility

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

4

KEY MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD

Dale Corman, B.Sc., P.Eng

Paul West-Sells, PhD

Executive Chairman

President & CEO

Extensive experience in

Metallurgical Engineer with

mineral development,

significant management and

financing, property

metallurgical experience in

acquisition and evaluation.

increasingly senior roles with

Formerly Chairman & CEO of

BHP, Placer Dome and Barrick.

Western Silver Corporation.

Cameron Brown, P.Eng

VP Engineering

Formerly Project Manager for Bechtel Engineering and Western Silver Corporation.

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

5

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dale Corman,

40 years experience as a senior corporate officer of publicly listed companies.

B.Sc, P.Eng.

Extensive expertise in mineral exploration & development, financing, property

Executive Chairman

evaluation and acquisition. Formerly Chairman & CEO of Western Silver Corporation.

Archie Lang,

Former two term elected member of the Yukon Legislative Assembly appointed as

Minister of Energy Mines and Resources (2002-2008), Minister of Highway and Public

Director

Works (2008-2011) and Minister of Community Services (2008-2011).

Robert J. Gayton,

Formerly Partner of Peat Marwick Mitchell. Directed the accounting and financial matters

B.Comm., Ph.D., FCA

of public companies in the resource and non-resource fields since 1987. Currently

Director

Mr. Gayton sits on the Board of Directors of Amerigo Resources Corp. and B2 Gold Corp.

Klaus Zeitler,

Formerly Senior VP of Teck Cominco and founder and CEO of Inmet Mining Corporation.

Ph.D.

Currently Executive Chairman of Amerigo Resources Corp., Chairman and Director of Los

Director

Andes Copper Ltd., Chairman of Rio2Limited

Tara Christie,

B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng

Director

President and CEO of Banyan Gold Corp. Ms. Christie serves on the boards of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd and Klondike Gold Corp. and was the President of one the Yukon's largest placer mining operations. Founding board member of YESAB.

Ken WIlliamson,

Former investment banker. Mr. Williamson has served on the boards of Eicon Technology

B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng

Corporation, Glamis Gold Ltd., BioteQ Environmental Technologies Inc., Uranium One Inc.,

Director

BlackRock Ventures Inc., Quadra FNX Mining Ltd., Tahoe Resources Inc. and Goldcorp Inc.

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

6

SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT

ALASKA YUKON

CASINO

PROJECT

Whitehorse

Skagway

B.C

Vancouver

Note: see Appendix for detailed Casino mineral resource & reserve. Based on Casino Feasibility Study.

GOLD

COPPER

8.9 M

4.5 B

oz Reserves

lbs Reserves

+

+

9.0 M

5.4 B

oz Inferred Resources

lbs Inferred Resources

+

….. UPDATED RESOURCE PENDING

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

7

A SIGNIFICANT COPPER DEPOSIT

12

30

10

25

lbs)

Copper (B lbs)

8

Copper Equivalent (B

20

6

15

4

10

2

5

0

0

Casino

Rosemont

Pumpkin

NorthMet

Timok

Mt.

(WRN)

(HBM)

Hollow

(POM)

(NSU)

Milligan

(NCU)

(CG)

Casino

NorthMet Rosemont

Pumpkin

Mt.

Timok

(WRN)

(POM)

(HBM)

Hollow

Milligan

(NSU)

(NCU)

(CG)

  • Proven & Probable Reserves Measured & Indicated Resources Inferred Resources

Notes: Peer group data as per latest company documents and public files. See "Notes" in Appendix for equivalent calculations except NorthMet, which is based on their copper equivalent calculations. No discount for

metallurgical recovery.

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

8

A SIGNIFICANT GOLD DEPOSIT

50

70

45

60

40

35

ozs)

50

Gold (M ozs)

30

Equivalent (M

40

25

20

30

15

Gold

20

10

5

10

0

0

Coffee

Back River

Livengood

Casino

(WRN)

Metates

Caspiche

Donlin Gold

(G)

(SBB)

(ITH)

(CKG)

(XRC)

(NG)

Coffee

(G)

Back River

(SBB)

Livengood

(ITH)

Metates

(CKG)

Caspiche

(XRC)

Donlin Gold

(NG)

Casino

(WRN)

  • Proven & Probable Reserves Measured & Indicated Resources Inferred Resources

Notes: Peer group data as per latest company documents and public files. See "Notes" in Appendix for equivalent calculations. No discount for metallurgical recovery.

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

9

TSX/V JUNIOR CONTROLLED COPPER PROJECTS - ONLY 15

UKMP CASINO

Pebble

Kutcho Northisle

Cascabel

Canariaco Norte

Cotabambas

Mina Justa

Project Constellation Productora

KSM

Morisson

Harper Creek

Northmet

MANY OF THESE PROJECTS:

aretoo small to have an impact on copper supply

  • are not economic at current prices
  • are located in unfavorable jurisdictions

have environmental and/or technical challenges

King King

Tampakan

Source: public records.

Copyright © Free Vector Maps.com

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

10

TOP 10 LARGEST TSX/V JUNIOR CONTROLLED GOLD PROJECTS

Pebble CASINO

Donlin

Livengood

Metates

Los Helados

KSM

Rosia Montana

New Prosperity

Tampakan

Freida River

MANY OF THESE PROJECTS:

  • are not economic at current prices

are located in unfavorable jurisdictions

  • have environmental and/or technical challenges

Source: public records.

Copyright © Free Vector Maps.com

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

11

THE CASINO PROJECT

TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN

HISTORY

1917:

First known record of mineral claim

1930's:

Discovery of silver-lead veins

  • 1965-1980: 370 tonnes of hand-cobbed lead/silver ore sent to Trail, BC

1967:

ID of Cu porphyry potential Brameda, Quintana & Teck diamond drill 12,300 m +RC drill 5,200 m

1991:

Archer, Cathro and Associates diamond drill ~5,200 m

  • 1992 -1995: Pacific Sentinel Gold Corp. acquire property. Extensive program, including 73,000 m of diamond drilling, environmental & metallurgical studies, etc. Internal scoping study produced.

2004:

Lumina Resources Corporation issues NI 43-101 compliant resource

2006:

Western Copper acquires Lumina Resources Corporation

2008:

Initial pre-feasibility study issued

  • 2009-10: Exploration program including 26,000 m of diamond drilling

2010:

New resource issued - significant resource increase

2011:

New pre-feasibility study issued

2013:

Feasibility Study issued

2014:

YESAB application filed

2016:

Elevated to a YESAB Panel review

2017:

Independent Engineering Review Panel Established

2017:

BATT Study Initiated

2019:

Acquisition of Canadian Creek property

2019:

~,15,000 meter infill drill program with exploration success

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

13

PROJECT TEAM

Engineering Lead:

M3 Engineering & Development

Geotechnical:

Knight Piésold

Mining:

Independent Mining Consultants, Inc.

Metallurgical:

ALS Metallurgical, International Metallurgical

& Environmental, Arcadis (Chile)

Access road:

Associated Engineering

Power:

Berger-ABAM & Breamar-Wavespec

Permitting Lead:

Environmental Resource Management (ERM)

First Nation Engagement:

Hemmera Ausenco

  • Owner's Team

Paul West-Sells:

President & Chief Executive Officer

Cam Brown:

VP Engineering

Mary Mioska:

Senior Environmental Manager

Chris Donaldson:

Director, Corporate Development & Community

Jay Corman:

Manager, Special Projects

Jack McClintock:

Consulting Geologist

Heather Brown:

Consulting Geologist

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

14

EXCELLENT LOCATION

  • Yukon, Canada - Low political risk
  • Population 37,000
  • 380 km from Whitehorse, Yukon
  • 560 km from year round port at Skagway, Alaska
  • Mine and mill are in Selkirk First Nation Traditional Territory - same territory as the Minto mine

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

15

PROPERTY GEOLOGY

EAST-WEST LONGITUDINAL SECTION 6958400 N

Note: High grade zone dips off section

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

17

SIGNIFICANT RESOURCE & RESERVE

RESERVE (P&P)

Leached cap:

157 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au

8.9 million oz Gold

Initial 4 years:

172 Mt @ 0.70% CuEq

22 Year Mine Life:

4.5 billion lbs Copper

965 Mt @ 0.50% CuEq

>0.25% CuEq

<0.25% CuEq

INFERRED RESOURCE

9.0 million oz Gold

1,710 Mt @ 0.37% CuEq

5.4 billion lbs Copper

0m

250m

500m

0.95% CuEq over 689m Incl. 3.6% CuEq over 100m

Cross section of GEMS Block Model, 6958500N

Source: 2013 Feasibility Study. See Appendix for detailed Casino mineral resource & reserve estimates. Mineral resource estimate based on 0.25% CuEq cut-off.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

18

WORLD CLASS RESOURCE & RESERVE

Casino Reserve

Tonnes

Copper

Gold

Moly

Silver

CuEq

Copper

Gold

Moly

Silver

M

%

g/t

%

g/t

%

B lb

M oz

M lb

M oz

Mill Ore

965

0.20

0.24

0.023

1.73

0.50

4.3

7.4

483

53.8

Heap Leach Ore

157

0.04

0.29

-

2.21

n.a.

0.1

1.5

-

11.2

Casino Resource - 0.25% Cu eq cut-off

Tonnes

Copper

Gold

Moly

Silver

CuEq

Copper

Gold

Moly

Silver

Class

M

%

g/t

%

g/t

%

B lb

M oz

M oz

M oz

Supergene/

M+I

1,057

0.20

0.23

0.022

1.71

0.49

4.7

7.9

522

58.0

Hypogene

Inferred

1,696

0.15

0.16

0.019

1.37

0.37

5.4

8.8

720

74.7

Leached Cap

M+I

84

0.04

0.40

0.020

2.57

0.43

0.1

1.1

37

6.9

Inferred

17

0.01

0.31

0.008

1.93

0.27

0.0

0.2

3

1.1

See note 1 in Appendix

Note: see appendix for detailed Casino reserve & resource.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

19

GOOD GRADE

Mineral Reserve Grades In Line with Peers:

Casino Life of Mine (965 Mt)

Casino Y1-Y4 (172 Mt)

Copper Mountain - CUM (2012)

Highland Valley - TCK (2012)

Gibraltar - TKO (790 Mt)

Mt. Milligan - TC (482 Mt)

Red Chris - III (301 Mt)

Cobre Panama - FM (3058 Mt)

CASINO

Copper

Molybdenum

PEERS

Gold

Silver

0.00

0.20

0.40

0.60

0.80

Cu Eq Grade (%)

Note: Casino data based on 2013 Feasibility Study mineral reserve estimate. See "Notes" in Appendix. Peers' data based on mineral reserve estimates disclosed in such companies' respective corporate websites or technical reports.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

20

EXPLORATION AND ACQUISITION SUCCESS

TSX: | NYSE MKT WRN

RESOURCE CONVERSION OPPORTUNITY

  • 2019 drilling targeting conversion of inferred resource inside pit
  • New resource expected in early 2020

22 year Pit

Inferred Resource

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

22

HIGH GRADE GOLD ZONE

73.6 g/t Au over

55.1 g/t Au over

2.97 m @ 147.98 m

1.85 m @ 69.16 m

53.5 g/t Au over

2.45 m @ 343.55 m

Intercepts > 2 g/t gold

Trend of very high gold values

High Bismuth

Zones

Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

23

WESTERN EXPANSION

Western step-out

  • All holes intercepted mineralization
  • 3/6 holes ended in mineralization
    3.6 g/t Au over

2.00 m @ 183.4 m

Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

24

NEW NORTHERN PORPHYRY

0.38% CuEq* over

107.83 m @ 40 m

2019 Northern step-out

  • 9/10 holes with significant widths of mineralization
  • 7/10 holes ended in mineralization

Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program. *See Appendix for CuEq calculation.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

25

CANADIAN CREEK ACQUISITION

  • Secures ground adjacent to the Casino, where there is likelihood that the deposit extends
  • Potential new porphyry target at the Ana zone
  • Strategically positioned between the Casino and Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee Project

Coffee - Newmont

Ana zone

Canadian Creek - New Acquisition

Western

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

26

WESTERN TARGETS - CANADIAN CREEK CLAIMS

Ana- porphyry target

Casino B- gold targets

Note: Based on Canadian Creek Summary Report. See "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

27

WELL DEFINED WITH FURTHER UPSIDE

Looking west

Deposit outline

Chargeability @ 67 ms

MT @ 66 mS

  • Gold Heap Leach - 17 year reserve
  • Milling operation - 22 year reserve
  • Inferred resource - increases mine life to 55+ years
  • Drilling indicates deposit is still open at depth and to the west
  • A number of additional geophysical targets identified at site
  • Surrounding area significantly underexplored

Source: Witherly, Ken, "New Riches from Old Data; a Re-evaluation of Legacy Data from the Casino Deposit, Yukon, AME Roundup, January 25, 2018

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

28

MINING

  • Pit designs for five mining phases were developed to produce 45.4 M tonnes per year of mill feed ore
  • The pits were designed with 36 m wide ramps, 20 m benches and 42 degree overall pit slope angles based on a double benching configuration
  • Caterpillar 797F or similar haul trucks (360 tonne class)
  • Floating cone based on $2.75/lb copper, $1300/oz gold, $14.50/lb molybdenum, and $23/oz silver with a $USD:$CAD of 1:1
  • Pit is electrified to power shovels and drills
  • Strip ratio: 0.59:1 LOM, 0.49:1 over the first 4 years

Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

29

Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

PROCESSING

MILLING

  • Throughput: average LOM 124,000 tonnes per day
  • Grinding Circuit: 40 ft SAG Mill (29 MW) + 2 x 28 ft Ball Mills (22 MW each)
  • Medium - soft ore: BWi - 14.1 kWh/t, 200 µm primary grind

FLOTATION

  • Conventional copper/moly circuit
  • Recoveries: Copper 86%, Gold 67%, Moly 71%, Silver 53%
  • Sulfide removal circuit to produce suitable tailings for dam construction

HEAP LEACH

  • Conventional crush/conveyer stack valley fill heap leach
  • 25,000 tonnes per day
  • SART to remove copper from solution

Recoveries: Gold 66%, Silver 26%, Copper 18%

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

30

EXCELLENT CONCENTRATE QUALITY

Copper Concentrate

Element

Avg Value

Unit

Copper

28

%

Gold

25

g/t

Silver

120

g/t

Molybdenum

0.05

%

Iron

26

%

Sulphur

36

%

Arsenic

200

g/t

Antimony

250

g/t

Mercury

1

g/t

Cadmium

40

g/t

Fluorine

100

g/t

Silica

2

%

Molybdenum Concentrate

Element

Avg Value

Unit

Molybdenum

57.4

%

Copper

0.39

%

Rhenium

133.5

g/t

Iron

0.8

%

Sulphur

37.9

%

Arsenic

1659

g/t

Antimony

100

g/t

Mercury

<1

g/t

Cadmium

3

g/t

Fluorine

ND

g/t

Silica

1.74

%

Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" slide in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

31

PROPOSED TAILINGS DESIGN

  • Tailings embankment is made from sulfide-free tailings and a small portion of waste rock
  • Remainder of tailings and waste rock are stored subaqueously behind embankment
  • All run-off from mine, mill and tailings in one catchment area
  • Minimal disturbance to existing aquatic environment
  • Design recently refined by BATT Study

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

32

CASINO ACCESS ROAD

  • Significant Government Support
    • 100% costs associated with first road section-Freegold Rd.
    • 30% of costs associated with second road section - Casino Rd.
  • Full Government Commitment
    • Federal and Territorial Government commitment for funding
    • First Nation Governments provided letters of support
  • Starting Now
    • Work initiated on permitting and engineering for Freegold Rd.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

33

INFRASTRUCTURE - ROADS

STRAIGHT-FORWARD ROAD ACCESS

  • All roads are well maintained and used year-round
    • 380 km from Whitehorse
    • 560 km from Skagway, Alaska (concentrate load-out facility)
      • 358 km - existing major highway
      • 70 km - existing road to be upgraded by Yukon Government
      • 132 km - new all-weather road will be built, subsidized by government
  • Same route used by Minto Mine
  • Low traffic volume
    • Current peak daily volume for all vehicles along route (at Carcross North)
      • 886 vehicles /day (40 per hr)
    • The Casino project would add 20 concentrate trucks a day to this route
      • only 2.5% total daily increase in traffic

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

34

PORT UPGRADE

  • Draft MOU developed with Alaska Government (AIDEA) with concept that they would build additional storage capability and lease it to Casino
  • Facility currently ships Minto mine's copper concentrate
  • Port in the past has shipped ore in similar amounts as anticipated for Casino

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

35

POWER

  • Power will be supplied by LNG trucked from Ft. Nelson
  • MOU signed with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels Inc. (Ferus) to supply the fuel at Ft. Nelson
  • LNG will be stored at site and used to generate electricity in gas-fired turbines
  • Expect power to be produced for 9.5 ¢/kWh, not including amortization of the power plant
  • Ferus currently supplying Whitehorse power plant with LNG from their plant in Alberta

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

36

ELECTRICAL POWER GENERATION & FUEL SUPPLY

CASINO POWER PLANT

The 200 MW main power island consists of:

  • Three gas turbine driven generators with heat recovery boilers supplying steam to a single steam driven generator for a combined installed capacity of > 200 MW. This combined cycle configuration results in efficient, low emissions power generation.
  • Typical operation requires two gas turbine trains on line to meet nominal 130 MW running load.
  • Black start and emergency power is provided by a 3.75 MW, dual fuel, internal combustion engine driven generator.
  • A 10,000 cubic meter LNG storage facility and associated (redundant) LNG gasification equipment to supply essentially methane gas to fuel the power generators.
  • Low grade heat from the steam turbine is used for LNG gasification, an auxiliary boiler provides start-up and back-up gasification capability.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

37

INFRASTRUCTURE - AIR

SHORT AIR TRAVEL

  • Casino site is ~1 hour by airplane from Whitehorse, Yukon
  • Whitehorse is ~2 hours by airplane from Vancouver
  • New airport to be built on site to mobilize personnel, deliver supplies, etc.
  • Fly-infly-out of workers common practice in Canada's North:
    • Meadowbank Mine - Nunavut, Canada (Agnico Eagle)
    • Musselwhite Mine - Ontario, Canada (Goldcorp)
    • Seabee Operation - Saskatchewan, Canada (Claude Resources)

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

38

SOCIAL LICENSE

COMMUNITY

  • Ongoing Engagement with Local Communities
  • 14+ Years of Operating Responsibly in the Yukon

Accepting award for Outstanding Environmental stewardship

SUPPORTING

FIRST NATIONS

Selkirk Spirit Dancers

Biennial Moosehide

Significant and Continuing

Tantalus Hot Lunch Program

Gathering

Consultation with First Nations

Make-A-Wish Yukon

Pacific Salmon

Co-operation Agreements

Yukon Imagination Library

Association

Signed with Key First Nations

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First

More…

Fish Camp

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

39

ADVANCING PERMITTING

Key permitting milestone recently achieved with the completion of Best Available Tailings Technology (BATT) Study. Importantly, First Nation, Territorial and Federal Governments were involved in the study examining every possible scenario for dealing with tailings and mine waste

DESIGN ENHANCEMENTS INCLUDE:

  • Significantly reduced water storage during operations and at closure
  • A reduction in the height and slope of the embankment
  • Relocation of PAG tailings to the rear of the Facility, confined by waste rock

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

40

PERMITTING TIMELINE / YESAB PANEL REVIEW PROCESS

PERMITTING TIMELINE

February 18, 2016

Project Requires Panel Review

March 18, 2016

Request Approved from Environment Minister

June 20, 2016

YESAB Compiles List of Additional Information to be Submitted

Nov. 5, 2018

Best Available Tailings Technology (BATT) Study Complete

Start

Company Completes and Submits Additional Information to YESAB

~ 1 month

YESAB Establishes Panel and Sets Terms of Reference

~ 18 Months

Panel Review and Recommendation Issued

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

41

PROJECT ECONOMICS

ECONOMICS

Base Case

Spot

Copper

(US$/lb)

3.00

2.25

Gold

(US$/oz)

1,400

1,700

Molybdenum

(US$/lb)

14.00

11.00

Silver

(US$/oz)

25.00

15.25

Foreign Exchange

(US$:C$)

0.95

0.72

NPV @ 8%

(C$ M)

2,820

4,570

IRR (100% equity)

(%)

24.0

32.3

NPV @ 8%

(C$ M)

1,830

3,060

IRR (100% equity)

(%)

20.1

27.1

Cash Flow (Y1-Y4)

(C$ M/y)

680

860

Cash Flow (LOM)

(C$ M/y)

400

530

After Tax Pre-Tax

PAYBACK

(years)

3.0

2.2

Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

42

UNPARALLELED IRR AND PAYBACK FOR A LARGE PROJECT

NPV

IRR

PAYBACK

@8% (C$)

(years)

$3.1 B

27.1 %

2.2

Project Economics at $2.25 Cu and $1,700 Au (after-tax)

Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72. Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

43

ECONOMIC THROUGHOUT THE COMMODITY CYCLE

IRR (after-tax)

45%

Gold Price

$2500/oz

40%

$2000/oz

35%

$1500/oz

30%

$1000/oz

25%

20%

15%

IRR above 15% through

entire recent downturn

10%

NPV, Billions (after-tax)

$7.0

$6.0

$5.0

$4.0

$3.0

$2.0

$1.0

$-

$ 5.0B NPV at top of last cycle prices

Gold Price $2500/oz

$2000/oz

$1500/oz

$1000/oz

2.0

2.5

3.0

3.5

4.0

4.5

Copper Price ($US/lb)

2

2.5

3

3.5

4

4.5

Copper Price ($US/lb)

Note: Based on Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. Trends: Mo: $US9.50/lb, Ag: $US18.00/oz, USD = 0.75 CAD.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

44

AN ATTRACTIVE COPPER OR GOLD MINE

Moly Silver

11% 2%

Copper

39%

Gold

49%

*ESTIMATED REVENUE DISTRIBUTION (FIRST 4 YEARS AT SPOT PRICES)

Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72. Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

45

PRODUCTION

Copper (million lbs), Gold (thousand ozs)

.

Y1 to Y4

22 YRS

Grade

% CuEq

0.70

0.50

Copper production

(M lb/y)

245

171

500

(ktpa)

111

78

450

CuEq Production

(M lb/y)

516

382

Gold Production

(k oz/y)

399

266

400

AuEq Production

(k oz/y)

1,179

872

350

Silver Production

(k oz/y)

1,777

1,425

300

Moly Production

(M lb/y)

15.3

15.5

Strip Ratio

0.49

0.59

250

200

150

100

50

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

Production Year

Copper

Gold

Note: Based on Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

46

OPERATING COST

MILLING

OPERATION

HEAP LEACH

OPERATION

($/tonne)

Milling

$5.13

Mining

$3.05

General & Administrative

$0.34

Total

$8.52

($/tonne)

Heap Leach Operation

$1.31

ADR/SART

$2.73

Total

$4.04

Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

47

COMPARABLE OPEX

SITE OPERATING COSTS PER TONNED MILLED (C$)

Casino (Feasibility Study)

Copper Mountain (2017)

Copper Mountain (2016)

Mount Milligan (2017)

Mount Milligan (2016)

Gibraltar (2017)

Gibraltar (2016)

Mill Throughput

120,000 tpd

40,000 tpd

50,000 tpd

75,000 tpd

-

2.00

4.00

6.00

8.00

10.00

12.00

14.00

Note: based on public company documents.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

48

EXCELLENT CASH COSTS

COPPER COSTS

Spot

Cash Cost Net of By-Product ($/lb)

(2.45)

Co-Product Cash Cost (Cu) US$/lb

1.55

GOLD COSTS

Spot

Cash Cost Net of By-Product ($/oz)

(979)

Co-Product Cash Cost (Au) US$/oz

865

Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72.

Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

49

FEASIBILITY STUDY - JANUARY 2013

PROJECTED CAPITAL COSTS

MINE COSTS

$ Millions

Mining Equipment & Mine Development

454

Concentrator (incl. related facilities)

904

Heap Leach Operation

139

Camp

70

Subtotal Mine Direct Costs

1,566

Indirect Costs

295

Subtotal Mine Direct & Indirect Costs

1,861

INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS

Power Plant

209

Access Road

99

Airstrip

24

Subtotal Infrastructure

332

Contingency

218

Owners Costs

44

GRAND TOTAL

2,456

Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" in Appendix.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

50

Unit Capex (US$/t CuEq/y)

WRNAMERICAN:NYSE | WRN TSN:

&2018)(OctoberResearchInvestmentGlobal Sachs Goldman Source:

$0

$5,000

$25,000

$30,000

greenfieldemerging

45.($2CapexCasino

$40,000

CAPEXCOMPARABLE

$10,000

$15,000

$20,000

$35,000

Florence

Copper ($0.2 B)

Los Helados ($1.2 B)

Agua Rica ($2.2 B)

Carrapateena ($0.7 B)

Mantoverde ($0.8 B)

Pumpkin Hollow ($1.1

B)

Josemaria ($2 B)

Resolution ($6 B)

Ann Mason ($1.4 B)

RecordsCompany

Ajax ($0.9 B)

projectsbrownfieldand

tocomparableBillion)

Pebble ($4.7 B)

Canariaco Norte ($1.6 B)

New Prosperity ($0.8 B)

Oyu Tolgoi Block Cave ($5.1 B)

Rosemont ($1.9 B)

Galeno ($2.5 B)

Los Azules ($2.6 B)

Casino ($2.5 B)

Taca Taca ($3.4 B)

Haquira ($2.1 B)

Developing

El Abra mill ($5.1 B)

El Pachón ($4.1 B)

Nueva Union ($3.5 B)

Canada's

Radomiro Tomic ($5.4 B)

Cotabambas ($1.5 B)

Harper Creek ($0.8 B)

Premier

Quebrada Blanca II ($4.7 B)

Olympic Dam BFX ($2.9 B)

Santo Domingo ($1.8 B)

Gold-Copper

Frieda River ($3.6 B)

Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell ($

5.5 B)

Cobre Panama ($6.3 B)

Mine

Quellaveco ($5.2 B)

Grasberg BC ($6.4 B)

King King ($2 B)

Schaft Creek ($3.3 B)

51

Cerro Casale ($6 B)

Galore Creek

($5.2 B)

RECENT PRICING UPDATE

PRICING REVIEW

  • Pricing review of Feasibility Study performed in June 2017 in association with M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.
  • Capital and operating cost estimates were updated, including:
    • Mining and major process equipment
    • Power plant costs
    • Major bulk materials (e.g. structural steel)
    • Construction and operating labour rates
  • Pricing review indicates no material change to economic results at current commodity prices and exchange rates

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

52

KEY ASSET IN AN EMERGING NEW GOLD DISTRICT

WHITE GOLD

COFFEE

CASINO

TRIUMPH

  • Significant players - Newmont, Agnico- Eagle, Kinross, + others
  • 25 million+ ounces of gold in district*
  • Significant exploration upside
  • Gov't commitment to fund access to area
  • 2 Projects in permitting
  • Community and First Nation support

Companies in

WRN

Teck

the District:

Agnico Eagle /

Newmont

Newmont

Kinross

*Based on Company records. Coffee, Casino, Golden Saddle and Arc and Freegold Mountain deposits.

TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN

Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine

53

Disclaimer

Western Copper and Gold Corporation published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 21:17:06 UTC
