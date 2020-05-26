Western Copper and Gold : May 2020 Technical Presentation
05/26/2020 | 05:18pm EDT
DEVELOPING CANADA'S PREMIER COPPER-GOLD MINE
TECHNICAL PRESENTATION - MAY 2020
TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information provided in this presentation is not intended to be a comprehensive review of all matters and developments concerning Western Copper and Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company"). This document should be read in conjunction with all other disclosure documents of the Company. No securities commission or regulatory authority has reviewed the accuracy or adequacy of the information presented herein.
Statements contained in this presentation that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding mineral reserve and resource estimates, planned exploration and development activities, corporate objectives, the economic prospects of the Company's projects, the Company's future plans or future revenues, and timing of development, or potential expansion or improvements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including, without limitation, with respect to any mineral reserve or resource estimate, the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based, prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, projected capital and operating costs, continued availability of capital and financing, availability of equipment and personnel required for construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund development; changes in general economic conditions or financial markets, changes in prices for the Company's mineral products or increases in input costs; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geological continuity and grade of mineral deposits; that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the exploration and development of the property; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments in Canada; technological and operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration and development activities; labor relations matters, and changing foreign exchange rates, all of which are described more fully in the Company's filings with the applicable regulatory agencies. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Readers/Investors:The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce.
We use certain terms in this presentation, such as "measured", "indicated", and "inferred" "resources", that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Readers are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Company's Form 40-F, which may be obtained from the Company or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
2
CLEAN AND TIGHTLY-HELD OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE
TRADING
Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX: WRN
NYSE American Stock Exchange
NYSE American: WRN
CASH POSITION
Cash & Short Term Investments
C$ 2.8 million
March 31, 2020
Short/Long Term Debt
$Nil
SHARE STRUCTURE
Share Price
C$ 0.91
May 1, 2020
Market Cap
C$ 101
Common Shares
110,636,001
Options
6,050,001
Warrants
1,500,000
Fully Diluted
115,238,535
COMMON SHARES
Management & Board
8%
Oct, 2019 (*estimate)
Private HNW Investors*
48%
Institutional Investors
10%
Other
34%
ROYALTY (OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES)
Net Smelter Return (NSR)
2.75%
TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
3
THE CASINO STORY IS TAKING OFF
SIGNIFICANT COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT
Feasibility Study indicating strong Project with great economics
Stable jurisdiction with clear path through permitting
RECENT EXPLORATION SUCCESS
New gold zone and new copper-gold porphyry discovered
New acquisition of claims to west provide significant exploration upside
CLEAR PATH FORWARD
Continue developing gold and copper exploration targets
Work towards an updated Feasibility
TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
4
KEY MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH SUCCESSFUL TRACK RECORD
Dale Corman, B.Sc., P.Eng
Paul West-Sells, PhD
Executive Chairman
President & CEO
Extensive experience in
Metallurgical Engineer with
mineral development,
significant management and
financing, property
metallurgical experience in
acquisition and evaluation.
increasingly senior roles with
Formerly Chairman & CEO of
BHP, Placer Dome and Barrick.
Western Silver Corporation.
Cameron Brown, P.Eng
VP Engineering
Formerly Project Manager for Bechtel Engineering and Western Silver Corporation.
TSX : WRN I NYSE AMERICAN : WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
5
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dale Corman,
40 years experience as a senior corporate officer of publicly listed companies.
B.Sc, P.Eng.
Extensive expertise in mineral exploration & development, financing, property
Executive Chairman
evaluation and acquisition. Formerly Chairman & CEO of Western Silver Corporation.
Archie Lang,
Former two term elected member of the Yukon Legislative Assembly appointed as
Minister of Energy Mines and Resources (2002-2008), Minister of Highway and Public
Director
Works (2008-2011) and Minister of Community Services (2008-2011).
Robert J. Gayton,
Formerly Partner of Peat Marwick Mitchell. Directed the accounting and financial matters
B.Comm., Ph.D., FCA
of public companies in the resource and non-resource fields since 1987. Currently
Director
Mr. Gayton sits on the Board of Directors of Amerigo Resources Corp. and B2 Gold Corp.
Klaus Zeitler,
Formerly Senior VP of Teck Cominco and founder and CEO of Inmet Mining Corporation.
Ph.D.
Currently Executive Chairman of Amerigo Resources Corp., Chairman and Director of Los
Director
Andes Copper Ltd., Chairman of Rio2Limited
Tara Christie,
B.A.Sc., M.A.Sc., P.Eng
Director
President and CEO of Banyan Gold Corp. Ms. Christie serves on the boards of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd and Klondike Gold Corp. and was the President of one the Yukon's largest placer mining operations. Founding board member of YESAB.
Ken WIlliamson,
Former investment banker. Mr. Williamson has served on the boards of Eicon Technology
Notes: Peer group data as per latest company documents and public files. See "Notes" in Appendix for equivalent calculations except NorthMet, which is based on their copper equivalent calculations. No discount for
1965-1980: 370 tonnes of hand-cobbed lead/silver ore sent to Trail, BC
•
1967:
ID of Cu porphyry potential Brameda, Quintana & Teck diamond drill 12,300 m +RC drill 5,200 m
•
1991:
Archer, Cathro and Associates diamond drill ~5,200 m
1992-1995: Pacific Sentinel Gold Corp. acquire property. Extensive program, including 73,000 m of diamond drilling, environmental & metallurgical studies, etc. Internal scoping study produced.
•
2004:
Lumina Resources Corporation issues NI 43-101 compliant resource
•
2006:
Western Copper acquires Lumina Resources Corporation
•
2008:
Initial pre-feasibility study issued
2009-10: Exploration program including 26,000 m of diamond drilling
•
2010:
New resource issued - significant resource increase
•
2011:
New pre-feasibility study issued
•
2013:
Feasibility Study issued
•
2014:
YESAB application filed
•
2016:
Elevated to a YESAB Panel review
•
2017:
Independent Engineering Review Panel Established
•
2017:
BATT Study Initiated
•
2019:
Acquisition of Canadian Creek property
•
2019:
~,15,000 meter infill drill program with exploration success
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
13
PROJECT TEAM
•
Engineering Lead:
M3 Engineering & Development
•
Geotechnical:
Knight Piésold
•
Mining:
Independent Mining Consultants, Inc.
•
Metallurgical:
ALS Metallurgical, International Metallurgical
•
& Environmental, Arcadis (Chile)
Access road:
Associated Engineering
•
•
Power:
Berger-ABAM & Breamar-Wavespec
Permitting Lead:
Environmental Resource Management (ERM)
•
First Nation Engagement:
Hemmera Ausenco
Owner's Team
•
Paul West-Sells:
President & Chief Executive Officer
•
Cam Brown:
VP Engineering
•
Mary Mioska:
Senior Environmental Manager
•
Chris Donaldson:
Director, Corporate Development & Community
•
Jay Corman:
Manager, Special Projects
•
Jack McClintock:
Consulting Geologist
•
Heather Brown:
Consulting Geologist
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
14
EXCELLENT LOCATION
Yukon, Canada - Low political risk
Population 37,000
380 km from Whitehorse, Yukon
560 km from year round port at Skagway, Alaska
Mine and mill are in Selkirk First Nation Traditional Territory - same territory as the Minto mine
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
15
PROPERTY GEOLOGY
EAST-WEST LONGITUDINAL SECTION 6958400 N
Note: High grade zone dips off section
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
17
SIGNIFICANT RESOURCE & RESERVE
RESERVE (P&P)
Leached cap:
157 Mt @ 0.29 g/t Au
8.9 million oz Gold
Initial 4 years:
172 Mt @ 0.70% CuEq
22 Year Mine Life:
4.5 billion lbs Copper
965 Mt @ 0.50% CuEq
>0.25% CuEq
<0.25% CuEq
INFERRED RESOURCE
9.0 million oz Gold
1,710 Mt @ 0.37% CuEq
5.4 billion lbs Copper
0m
250m
500m
0.95% CuEq over 689m Incl. 3.6% CuEq over 100m
Cross section of GEMS Block Model, 6958500N
Source: 2013 Feasibility Study. See Appendix for detailed Casino mineral resource & reserve estimates. Mineral resource estimate based on 0.25% CuEq cut-off.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
18
WORLD CLASS RESOURCE & RESERVE
Casino Reserve
Tonnes
Copper
Gold
Moly
Silver
CuEq
Copper
Gold
Moly
Silver
M
%
g/t
%
g/t
%
B lb
M oz
M lb
M oz
Mill Ore
965
0.20
0.24
0.023
1.73
0.50
4.3
7.4
483
53.8
Heap Leach Ore
157
0.04
0.29
-
2.21
n.a.
0.1
1.5
-
11.2
Casino Resource - 0.25% Cu eq cut-off
Tonnes
Copper
Gold
Moly
Silver
CuEq
Copper
Gold
Moly
Silver
Class
M
%
g/t
%
g/t
%
B lb
M oz
M oz
M oz
Supergene/
M+I
1,057
0.20
0.23
0.022
1.71
0.49
4.7
7.9
522
58.0
Hypogene
Inferred
1,696
0.15
0.16
0.019
1.37
0.37
5.4
8.8
720
74.7
Leached Cap
M+I
84
0.04
0.40
0.020
2.57
0.43
0.1
1.1
37
6.9
Inferred
17
0.01
0.31
0.008
1.93
0.27
0.0
0.2
3
1.1
See note 1 in Appendix
Note: see appendix for detailed Casino reserve & resource.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
19
GOOD GRADE
Mineral Reserve Grades In Line with Peers:
Casino Life of Mine (965 Mt)
Casino Y1-Y4 (172 Mt)
Copper Mountain - CUM (2012)
Highland Valley - TCK (2012)
Gibraltar - TKO (790 Mt)
Mt. Milligan - TC (482 Mt)
Red Chris - III (301 Mt)
Cobre Panama - FM (3058 Mt)
CASINO
Copper
Molybdenum
PEERS
Gold
Silver
0.00
0.20
0.40
0.60
0.80
Cu Eq Grade (%)
Note: Casino data based on 2013 Feasibility Study mineral reserve estimate. See "Notes" in Appendix. Peers' data based on mineral reserve estimates disclosed in such companies' respective corporate websites or technical reports.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
20
EXPLORATION AND ACQUISITION SUCCESS
TSX: | NYSE MKT WRN
RESOURCE CONVERSION OPPORTUNITY
2019 drilling targeting conversion of inferred resource inside pit
New resource expected in early 2020
22 year Pit
Inferred Resource
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
22
HIGH GRADE GOLD ZONE
73.6 g/t Au over
55.1 g/t Au over
2.97 m @ 147.98 m
1.85 m @ 69.16 m
53.5 g/t Au over
2.45 m @ 343.55 m
Intercepts > 2 g/t gold
Trend of very high gold values
High Bismuth
Zones
Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
23
WESTERN EXPANSION
Western step-out
All holes intercepted mineralization
3/6 holes ended in mineralization
3.6 g/t Au over
2.00 m @ 183.4 m
Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
24
NEW NORTHERN PORPHYRY
0.38% CuEq* over
107.83 m @ 40 m
2019 Northern step-out
9/10 holes with significant widths of mineralization
7/10 holes ended in mineralization
Note: See News Release dated December 19, 2019 for details on drilling program. *See Appendix for CuEq calculation.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
25
CANADIAN CREEK ACQUISITION
Secures ground adjacent to the Casino, where there is likelihood that the deposit extends
Potential new porphyry target at the Ana zone
Strategically positioned between the Casino and Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee Project
Coffee - Newmont
Ana zone
Canadian Creek - New Acquisition
Western
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
26
WESTERN TARGETS - CANADIAN CREEK CLAIMS
•Ana- porphyry target
• Casino B- gold targets
Note: Based on Canadian Creek Summary Report. See "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
27
WELL DEFINED WITH FURTHER UPSIDE
Looking west
Deposit outline
Chargeability @ 67 ms
MT @ 66 mS
Gold Heap Leach - 17 year reserve
Milling operation - 22 year reserve
Inferred resource - increases mine life to 55+ years
Drilling indicates deposit is still open at depth and to the west
A number of additional geophysical targets identified at site
Surrounding area significantly underexplored
Source: Witherly, Ken, "New Riches from Old Data; a Re-evaluation of Legacy Data from the Casino Deposit, Yukon, AME Roundup, January 25, 2018
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
28
MINING
Pit designs for five mining phases were developed to produce 45.4 M tonnes per year of mill feed ore
The pits were designed with 36 m wide ramps, 20 m benches and 42 degree overall pit slope angles based on a double benching configuration
Caterpillar 797F or similar haul trucks (360 tonne class)
Floating cone based on $2.75/lb copper, $1300/oz gold, $14.50/lb molybdenum, and $23/oz silver with a $USD:$CAD of 1:1
Pit is electrified to power shovels and drills
Strip ratio: 0.59:1 LOM, 0.49:1 over the first 4 years
Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
29
Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
PROCESSING
MILLING
Throughput: average LOM 124,000 tonnes per day
Grinding Circuit: 40 ft SAG Mill (29 MW) + 2 x 28 ft Ball Mills (22 MW each)
Sulfide removal circuit to produce suitable tailings for dam construction
HEAP LEACH
Conventional crush/conveyer stack valley fill heap leach
25,000 tonnes per day
SART to remove copper from solution
• Recoveries: Gold 66%, Silver 26%, Copper 18%
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
30
EXCELLENT CONCENTRATE QUALITY
Copper Concentrate
Element
Avg Value
Unit
Copper
28
%
Gold
25
g/t
Silver
120
g/t
Molybdenum
0.05
%
Iron
26
%
Sulphur
36
%
Arsenic
200
g/t
Antimony
250
g/t
Mercury
1
g/t
Cadmium
40
g/t
Fluorine
100
g/t
Silica
2
%
Molybdenum Concentrate
Element
Avg Value
Unit
Molybdenum
57.4
%
Copper
0.39
%
Rhenium
133.5
g/t
Iron
0.8
%
Sulphur
37.9
%
Arsenic
1659
g/t
Antimony
100
g/t
Mercury
<1
g/t
Cadmium
3
g/t
Fluorine
ND
g/t
Silica
1.74
%
Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" slide in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
31
PROPOSED TAILINGS DESIGN
Tailings embankment is made from sulfide-free tailings and a small portion of waste rock
Remainder of tailings and waste rock are stored subaqueously behind embankment
All run-off from mine, mill and tailings in one catchment area
Minimal disturbance to existing aquatic environment
Design recently refined by BATT Study
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
32
CASINO ACCESS ROAD
Significant Government Support
100% costs associated with first road section-Freegold Rd.
30% of costs associated with second road section - Casino Rd.
Full Government Commitment
Federal and Territorial Government commitment for funding
First Nation Governments provided letters of support
Starting Now
Work initiated on permitting and engineering for Freegold Rd.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
33
INFRASTRUCTURE - ROADS
STRAIGHT-FORWARD ROAD ACCESS
All roads are well maintained and used year-round
380 km from Whitehorse
560 km from Skagway, Alaska (concentrate load-out facility)
358 km - existing major highway
70 km - existing road to be upgraded by Yukon Government
132 km - new all-weather road will be built, subsidized by government
Same route used by Minto Mine
Low traffic volume
Current peak daily volume for all vehicles along route (at Carcross North)
886 vehicles /day (40 per hr)
The Casino project would add 20 concentrate trucks a day to this route
only 2.5% total daily increase in traffic
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
34
PORT UPGRADE
Draft MOU developed with Alaska Government (AIDEA) with concept that they would build additional storage capability and lease it to Casino
Facility currently ships Minto mine's copper concentrate
Port in the past has shipped ore in similar amounts as anticipated for Casino
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
35
POWER
Power will be supplied by LNG trucked from Ft. Nelson
MOU signed with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels Inc. (Ferus) to supply the fuel at Ft. Nelson
LNG will be stored at site and used to generate electricity in gas-fired turbines
Expect power to be produced for 9.5 ¢/kWh, not including amortization of the power plant
Ferus currently supplying Whitehorse power plant with LNG from their plant in Alberta
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
36
ELECTRICAL POWER GENERATION & FUEL SUPPLY
CASINO POWER PLANT
The 200 MW main power island consists of:
Three gas turbine driven generators with heat recovery boilers supplying steam to a single steam driven generator for a combined installed capacity of > 200 MW. This combined cycle configuration results in efficient, low emissions power generation.
Typical operation requires two gas turbine trains on line to meet nominal 130 MW running load.
Black start and emergency power is provided by a 3.75 MW, dual fuel, internal combustion engine driven generator.
A 10,000 cubic meter LNG storage facility and associated (redundant) LNG gasification equipment to supply essentially methane gas to fuel the power generators.
Low grade heat from the steam turbine is used for LNG gasification, an auxiliary boiler provides start-up and back-up gasification capability.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
37
INFRASTRUCTURE - AIR
SHORT AIR TRAVEL
Casino site is ~1 hour by airplane from Whitehorse, Yukon
Whitehorse is ~2 hours by airplane from Vancouver
New airport to be built on site to mobilize personnel, deliver supplies, etc.
Fly-infly-out of workers common practice in Canada's North:
Accepting award for Outstanding Environmental stewardship
SUPPORTING
FIRST NATIONS
Selkirk Spirit Dancers
Biennial Moosehide
Significant and Continuing
Tantalus Hot Lunch Program
Gathering
Consultation with First Nations
Make-A-Wish Yukon
Pacific Salmon
Co-operation Agreements
Yukon Imagination Library
Association
Signed with Key First Nations
Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First
More…
Fish Camp
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
39
ADVANCING PERMITTING
Key permitting milestone recently achieved with the completion of Best Available Tailings Technology (BATT) Study. Importantly, First Nation, Territorial and Federal Governments were involved in the study examining every possible scenario for dealing with tailings and mine waste
DESIGN ENHANCEMENTS INCLUDE:
Significantly reduced water storage during operations and at closure
A reduction in the height and slope of the embankment
Relocation of PAG tailings to the rear of the Facility, confined by waste rock
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
40
PERMITTING TIMELINE / YESAB PANEL REVIEW PROCESS
PERMITTING TIMELINE
February 18, 2016
•
Project Requires Panel Review
March 18, 2016
•
Request Approved from Environment Minister
June 20, 2016
•
YESAB Compiles List of Additional Information to be Submitted
Nov. 5, 2018
•
Best Available Tailings Technology (BATT) Study Complete
Start
• Company Completes and Submits Additional Information to YESAB
~ 1 month
• YESAB Establishes Panel and Sets Terms of Reference
~ 18 Months
•
Panel Review and Recommendation Issued
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
41
PROJECT ECONOMICS
ECONOMICS
Base Case
Spot
Copper
(US$/lb)
3.00
2.25
Gold
(US$/oz)
1,400
1,700
Molybdenum
(US$/lb)
14.00
11.00
Silver
(US$/oz)
25.00
15.25
Foreign Exchange
(US$:C$)
0.95
0.72
NPV @ 8%
(C$ M)
2,820
4,570
IRR (100% equity)
(%)
24.0
32.3
NPV @ 8%
(C$ M)
1,830
3,060
IRR (100% equity)
(%)
20.1
27.1
Cash Flow (Y1-Y4)
(C$ M/y)
680
860
Cash Flow (LOM)
(C$ M/y)
400
530
After Tax Pre-Tax
PAYBACK
(years)
3.0
2.2
Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
42
UNPARALLELED IRR AND PAYBACK FOR A LARGE PROJECT
NPV
IRR
PAYBACK
@8% (C$)
(years)
$3.1 B
27.1 %
2.2
Project Economics at $2.25 Cu and $1,700 Au (after-tax)
Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72. Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
43
ECONOMIC THROUGHOUT THE COMMODITY CYCLE
IRR (after-tax)
45%
Gold Price
$2500/oz
40%
$2000/oz
35%
$1500/oz
30%
$1000/oz
25%
20%
15%
IRR above 15% through
entire recent downturn
10%
NPV, Billions (after-tax)
$7.0
$6.0
$5.0
$4.0
$3.0
$2.0
$1.0
$-
$ 5.0B NPV at top of last cycle prices
Gold Price $2500/oz
$2000/oz
$1500/oz
$1000/oz
2.0
2.5
3.0
3.5
4.0
4.5
Copper Price ($US/lb)
2
2.5
3
3.5
4
4.5
Copper Price ($US/lb)
Note: Based on Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix. Trends: Mo: $US9.50/lb, Ag: $US18.00/oz, USD = 0.75 CAD.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
44
AN ATTRACTIVE COPPER OR GOLD MINE
Moly Silver
11% 2%
Copper
39%
Gold
49%
*ESTIMATED REVENUE DISTRIBUTION (FIRST 4 YEARS AT SPOT PRICES)
Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72. Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
45
PRODUCTION
Copper (million lbs), Gold (thousand ozs)
.
Y1 to Y4
22 YRS
Grade
% CuEq
0.70
0.50
Copper production
(M lb/y)
245
171
500
(ktpa)
111
78
450
CuEq Production
(M lb/y)
516
382
Gold Production
(k oz/y)
399
266
400
AuEq Production
(k oz/y)
1,179
872
350
Silver Production
(k oz/y)
1,777
1,425
300
Moly Production
(M lb/y)
15.3
15.5
Strip Ratio
0.49
0.59
250
200
150
100
50
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Production Year
Copper
Gold
Note: Based on Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
46
OPERATING COST
MILLING
OPERATION
HEAP LEACH
OPERATION
($/tonne)
Milling
$5.13
Mining
$3.05
General & Administrative
$0.34
Total
$8.52
($/tonne)
Heap Leach Operation
$1.31
ADR/SART
$2.73
Total
$4.04
Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
47
COMPARABLE OPEX
SITE OPERATING COSTS PER TONNED MILLED (C$)
Casino (Feasibility Study)
Copper Mountain (2017)
Copper Mountain (2016)
Mount Milligan (2017)
Mount Milligan (2016)
Gibraltar (2017)
Gibraltar (2016)
Mill Throughput
120,000 tpd
40,000 tpd
50,000 tpd
75,000 tpd
-
2.00
4.00
6.00
8.00
10.00
12.00
14.00
Note: based on public company documents.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
48
EXCELLENT CASH COSTS
COPPER COSTS
Spot
Cash Cost Net of By-Product ($/lb)
(2.45)
Co-Product Cash Cost (Cu) US$/lb
1.55
GOLD COSTS
Spot
Cash Cost Net of By-Product ($/oz)
(979)
Co-Product Cash Cost (Au) US$/oz
865
Note: US$1,700 Au, US$2.25 Cu, Mo US$11.00, Ag US$15.25, FX: US$:C$ 1:0.72.
Source: Casino Feasibility Study. See "Notes" in Appendix.
TSN: WRN | NYSE AMERICAN: WRN
Developing Canada's Premier Copper-Gold Mine
49
FEASIBILITY STUDY - JANUARY 2013
PROJECTED CAPITAL COSTS
MINE COSTS
$ Millions
Mining Equipment & Mine Development
454
Concentrator (incl. related facilities)
904
Heap Leach Operation
139
Camp
70
Subtotal Mine Direct Costs
1,566
Indirect Costs
295
Subtotal Mine Direct & Indirect Costs
1,861
INFRASTRUCTURE COSTS
Power Plant
209
Access Road
99
Airstrip
24
Subtotal Infrastructure
332
Contingency
218
Owners Costs
44
GRAND TOTAL
2,456
Note: based on 2013 Feasibility Study, see "Notes" in Appendix.
