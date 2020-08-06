Log in
WESTERN DIGITAL

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/06 03:00:32 pm
37.36 USD   -15.99%
Wall Street gains as markets await aid package, U.S. jobs data
RE
02:34pWall Street gains as markets await aid package, U.S. jobs data
RE
01:11pS&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus
RE
Wall Street gains as markets await aid package, U.S. jobs data

08/06/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected

* Western Digital sinks after soft outlook

* Becton Dickinson tumbles as lockdowns hit medical devices demand

* Dow up 0.34%, S&P 500 up 0.36%, Nasdaq up 0.64%

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Shares on Wall Street rose on Thursday but moved within narrow ranges, as investors awaited a new fiscal stimulus package to bolster the country's economy and digested better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched a new record high in early trading, crossing the 11,000-mark for a second straight day but has yet to close above the threshold. The benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow were about 2% and 8% away from their own peaks scaled in February.

Economic data released on Thursday painted a mixed picture as Labor Department numbers showed a first fall in jobless claims in three weeks, although a separate report showed a 54% surge in job cuts announced by employers in July.

Investors are looking to the next fiscal aid package to further cope with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday Republicans and Democrats remained far apart over what to include in another wave of relief.

"The stimulus package will clearly help sentiment and boost the economy near term," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"To that extent, the package should have an upward bias to the broad market. Ultimately, we need to see the overall economy start to improve and the growth rates start to accelerate," he added.

In mid-afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 91.65 points, or 0.34%, to 27,293.17, the S&P 500 had gained 12 points, or 0.36%, to 3,339.77 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 70.72 points, or 0.64%, to 11,069.12.

The focus now shifts to July jobs report on Friday, with analysts forecasting a rise of 1.58 million new jobs last month and a decline in the unemployment rate to 10.5%.

Wall Street's main indexes are on pace for a second straight weekly gain, powered by heaps of fiscal and monetary stimulus and better-than-feared second-quarter earnings.

The corporate results season is now in its final stretch, with about 424 S&P 500 firms having reported so far. Earnings have been about 22.5% above analyst expectations, according to IBES Refinitiv data, the highest on record since 1994.

Energy and healthcare shares fell the most among major S&P sectors.

Among individual shares, Becton Dickinson and Co dropped 8.7% after posting quarterly revenue below estimates as delayed elective procedures during coronavirus-led lockdowns squeezed demand for some of its devices.

Western Digital sank 16.1% after the hard drive maker reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and forecast a soft current quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co gained 2.6% after the drugmaker raised its annual profit forecast on hopes of a recovery in demand for its hospital-administered drugs.

ViacomCBS Inc jumped 3.6% after beating analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue due to high demand for streaming.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.41-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 139 new highs and 4 new lows. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr, Uttaresh.V and Tom Brown)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY -8.87% 258.52 Delayed Quote.4.21%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 27327.66 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
NASDAQ 100 1.03% 11239.685863 Delayed Quote.27.39%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 11081.777599 Delayed Quote.22.58%
S&P 500 0.45% 3342.87 Delayed Quote.3.00%
WESTERN DIGITAL -15.61% 37.415 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 796 M - -
Net income 2020 -270 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -49,9x
Yield 2020 3,37%
Capitalization 13 328 M 13 328 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 61 800
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 52,48 $
Last Close Price 44,47 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David V. Goeckeler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Robert K. Eulau CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Kathleen A. Cote Independent Director
Martin I. Cole Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL-29.94%13 328
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.17.94%44 901
HP INC.-12.55%25 696
GOERTEK INC.107.73%18 919
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED42.97%13 306
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-37.20%12 796
Categories
Free services
