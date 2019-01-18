Western Digital : Accelerates the PC Gaming Experience with New WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD

(PAX Booth #10683) – Western
Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today introduced its second-generation,
high-performance WD
Black® SN750 NVMe™ SSD with up to 2TB capacity on a single-sided M.2
form factor, and will be showcasing a version for desktop systems or
custom-built gaming rigs, which has an integrated heatsink that helps
maintain speed and temperature. This enhanced drive enables gamers and
hardware enthusiasts to snag a tangible, next-level competitive boost
during intense PC gameplay.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005099/en/
Western Digital Accelerates the PC Gaming Experience with New WD Black SN750 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Advancements in PC and graphics technologies are taking PC gaming to new
heights. To take advantage of the increasingly immersive and responsive
in-game experiences, gamers must navigate several challenges, including
higher performance demands and large file sizes, with some games
approaching file sizes exceeding 100GB. Top-level transfer speeds give
users near-instant access to their games and files, getting them back
into game action more quickly and boosting the system’s overall
responsiveness.
To support very fast read and write data speeds, traditional NVMe SSDs
are designed to throttle performance in order to keep the drive’s
operating temperature within acceptable parameters. In collaboration
with EKWB, a leader in PC cooling technology, the WD Black SN750 NVMe
SSD will offer an option for a sleek EKWB-designed heatsink for
capacities ranging from 500GB to 2TB, with estimated availability in
Spring 2019. The heatsink dissipates heat from the drive during intense
operation, allowing the SSD to run for longer periods of sustained read
and write performance, compared with non-heatsink versions.
Western Digital also has added a Gaming Mode feature to a WD
Black-exclusive SSD Dashboard, allowing users the flexibility to disable
low power mode and keep the SSD running at peak levels for longer
sustained execution when they want non-stop, consistent high performance.
“VR, immersive features and larger game file sizes mean longer load
times for levels, maps and other in-game actions. All of these require
faster storage and higher capacity,” said Eyal Bek, vice president
marketing, data center and client computing, Western Digital. “More
intense, longer game play also requires well-managed thermal
performance, particularly for high-performance NVMe SSDs. The new WD
Black SN750 NVMe SSD delivers unrivaled performance with an architecture
designed for gaming, built-in passive cooling and gaming-mode features
with heatsink options to be incorporated. We have pushed the boundaries
of storage to give hardcore gamers the competitive edge they desire.”
Level Up with the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD
The second-generation NVMe SSD to be built on Western Digital’s own 3D
NAND technology, firmware and controller, the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD
features a vertically integrated SSD platform designed to maximize NVMe
SSD performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts looking to build or
upgrade their gaming PC or a custom PC. Delivering exceptional
sequential read (up to 3,470MB/s1 for 500GB and 1TB model)
and write performance (up to 3,000MB/s1 for 1TB model),
combined with large capacity, the new drive reduces the time required
for users to access their programs and files, load games and transfer
large games, 4K/8K videos and other data-intensive content.
Additionally, the SSD features up to 515,000 random-read and 560,000
random-write IOPs (for 1TB model) for extreme throughput, allowing the
SSD to manage multi-threaded applications and data-intensive
environments. This enables higher responsiveness when accessing multiple
files in various locations to load new levels or games, with less time
required to save in-game progress during gameplay.
Pricing and Availability
Western Digital will be showcasing the new products at PAX South (Booth
#10683) in San Antonio. The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD offers a five-year
limited warranty with up to 600TBW endurance for the 1TB model and up to
1200TBW for the upcoming 2TB model. With a single-sided M.2 2280 form
factor, the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD comes in capacities from 250GB up to
2TB2 and ranges in price in the United States from $79.99 up
to $499.99 MSRP USD, depending on model and capacity, and will be
available in select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers,
system integrators, as well as the WD
store. Ideal for enthusiasts building custom desktops or gaming
rigs, the heatsink version will be available globally in Spring 2019 in
select Western Digital retailers, e-tailers, resellers, system
integrators and distributors.
Enabling the possibilities of data, Western Digital offers the
industry’s broadest portfolio of products and solutions to help people
capture, preserve, access and transform their content. For more
information, visit our website: Western
Digital.
About Western Digital
Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is
driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve,
access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere
data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal
devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of
data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed under the
G-Technology™, HGST, SanDisk®, Tegile™, Upthere™, and WD® brands.
Western Digital, the Western Digital logo and WD Black are registered
trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its
affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. The NVMe™ mark is a
registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc. All other marks are the
property of their respective owners. As used for storage capacity, one
gigabyte (GB) = one billion bytes and one terabyte (TB) = one trillion
bytes. Actual user capacity may be less, depending on operating
environment. Pictures shown may vary from actual products. Product
specifications subject to change without notice. © 2019 Western Digital
Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including
the expected availability, benefits, capacities, features, performance,
pricing and versions of the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD. There are a number
of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking
statements to be inaccurate including, among others: changes to
specifications from standards organizations, volatility in global
economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage
ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance
and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components;
actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies;
our development and introduction of products based on new technologies
and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with
acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in
manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company's
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"),
including the company's most recently filed periodic report, to which
your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and
the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking
statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
1 One megabyte per second (MB/s) = one million bytes per
second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending on
host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
2
WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD 2TB estimated availability Feb. 2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005099/en/