Western Digital : Broadens NVMe™ Data Center Portfolio, Enabling Next-Gen Infrastructure from Edge-to-Core

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced two new additions to
its broad portfolio of NVMe-based systems,
platforms,
SSDs,
and memory
drives for data center and cloud customers. With a full portfolio
covering applications from edge-to-core, these additions are the Western
Digital Ultrastar DC SN630 NVMe SSD and the Western
Digital CL SN720 NVMe SSD. Each leverages the power of Western
Digital’s vertical integration capabilities, including internally
developed controller and firmware architectures, and 64-layer 3D NAND
technology. As a replacement for lower-performing SATA SSDs, these new
NVMe drives meet the insatiable need for performance, scalability,
endurance and low total cost of ownership (TCO) for public and private
cloud deployments, hyperscale cloud environments, and next-generation
workloads at the edge.
Western Digital Ultrastar DC SN630 and CL SN270 - New NVMe SSDs designed for the data center and edge workloads.
IT managers face challenges such as managing multiple workload types,
scaling at optimal TCO, and controlling server sprawl. Due to its
inherent scalability and performance benefits, NVMe is quickly becoming
the de facto standard for everything from traditional scale-up database
applications to emerging edge computing architectures.
“For our cloud and hyperscale customers, performance, economics, and
endurance at scale are paramount,” said Eyal Bek, vice president, data
center and client computing devices at Western Digital. “The Ultrastar
DC SN630 SSD and Western Digital CL SN720 SSD, both of which leverage
our internally developed SSD architectures and 3D NAND, can help our
customers step up from SATA to NVMe performance as they position their
data centers for the future.”
“Our strong partnership with Western Digital brings compelling flash
performance and cost innovations to the fast-growing hyperconverged
infrastructure industry,” said Lee Caswell, vice president Products,
Storage and Availability at VMware. “The combination of new Western
Digital NVMe products, optimized for cloud and software-defined storage
applications, with the award-winning VMware vSAN™ software can improve
TCO and productivity for customers building out modern infrastructure.”
Western Digital Ultrastar DC SN630 NVMe SSD is a 2.5-inch small
form factor (SFF) enterprise-grade NVMe SSD optimized for cloud storage,
which delivers more than three times* the IOPS for mixed workloads
compared with legacy SATA drives. The Ultrastar DC SN630 SSD enables
cloud architects to increase performance for latency-sensitive workloads
while providing excellent QoS. Recognizing the need for purpose-built
storage with varying endurance requirements, the Ultrastar DC SN630 SSD
will be available in two configurations. For mixed-use workloads, the
Ultrastar DC SN630 SSD comes in capacities between 800 gigabytes (GB)
and 6.4 terabytes (TB) with two drive-writes per day (2DWD), and for
read-intensive workloads, capacities are available from 960GB to 7.68TB
with 0.8DWD, making it ideally suited to accelerate applications,
including software-defined or hyper-converged infrastructures, OLAP,
media streaming, and the rapidly growing IoT segment where low latency
is paramount.
Western Digital CL SN720 NVMe SSD is an NVMe SSD purpose-built
for the performance requirements of boot and edge applications. It
enables outstanding random read IOPS performance, optimal endurance with
encryption capabilities, and extended enterprise validation for server
operating systems’ boot and edge data center applications. With
capacities from 256GB to 2TB in the M.2 form factor, the Western Digital
CL SN720 NVMe SSD is designed for edge servers, content delivery
networks, cloud-based gaming, and IoT platforms and gateways.
Availability
Both products are based on Western Digital’s
BiCS3, 64-layer 3D TLC NAND technology. The CL SN720 is shipping now.
The Ultrastar DC SN630 SSD is currently sampling with select customers
with broad availability expected in April.
The new NVMe SSDs complement Western Digital’s full data center
portfolio, including the IntelliFlash™
hybrid, all-flash and NVMe all-flash storage systems; ActiveScale™
petabyte-scale, hybrid-cloud object storage system; OpenFlex™
NVMe-over-fabric (NVMf) open composable infrastructure; Ultrastar
sever and storage platforms; Ultrastar
memory extension drive; and its family of Ultrastar data
center-class HDDs
and SSDs.
Western Digital is unifying its branding. Over the coming months,
customers will see some commercial and enterprise Tegile™, HGST™,
SanDisk® and WD® products transition to Western Digital® branding.
Branding unification for certain products will provide customers with
more brand clarity, portfolio flexibility, and simplification of choice.
Visit the company’s new website at WesternDigital.com
for more information.
About Western Digital
Western Digital creates environments
for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help
customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing
diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to
mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions
deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital data-centric
solutions are marketed under the Western Digital, G-Technology™,
SanDisk, Upthere™ and WD brands.
*IOPS performance representative of 1.92TB version of the Ultrastar DC
SN630 SSD using the mixed 70/30 workload.
