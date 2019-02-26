Log in
WESTERN DIGITAL

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
My previous session
  Report  
Western Digital : Named One of ‘World's Most Ethical Companies' by the Ethisphere Institute

0
02/26/2019

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. The recognition honors those companies who recognize their critical role to influence and drive positive change in the business community and societies around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005934/en/

“We are honored to be recognized for the strong culture of ethics and integrity at Western Digital,” said Steve Milligan, CEO of Western Digital. “We have invested strategically in a sound ethics and compliance program, and have worked hard to earn the trust of our customers and business partners, inspire our employees, deliver value for our shareholders and improve our communities. At Western Digital, doing our work with integrity matters.”

In 2019, the Ethisphere Institute recognized 128 companies spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The thirteenth class of honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

To learn about Western Digital’s commitment to Corporate Sustainability, please visit: https://www.westerndigital.com/company/corporate-sustainability.

About Western Digital®

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, Upthere™ and WD® brands. Financial and investor information is available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, Upthere and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
