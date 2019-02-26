Western Digital : Named One of ‘World's Most Ethical Companies' by the Ethisphere Institute

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) has been recognized by the
Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the
standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World’s
Most Ethical Companies. The recognition honors those companies who
recognize their critical role to influence and drive positive change in
the business community and societies around the world.
“We are honored to be recognized for the strong culture of ethics and
integrity at Western Digital,” said Steve Milligan, CEO of Western
Digital. “We have invested strategically in a sound ethics and
compliance program, and have worked hard to earn the trust of our
customers and business partners, inspire our employees, deliver value
for our shareholders and improve our communities. At Western Digital,
doing our work with integrity matters.”
In 2019, the Ethisphere Institute recognized 128 companies spanning 21
countries and 50 industries. The thirteenth class of honorees profoundly
illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving
communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering
corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.
The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the
Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics
Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way
to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and
standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive
sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all
aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and
ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance
program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate
citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and
leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate
in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with
valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.
The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.
To learn about Western Digital’s commitment to Corporate Sustainability,
please visit: https://www.westerndigital.com/company/corporate-sustainability.
