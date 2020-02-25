Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Western Digital    WDC

WESTERN DIGITAL

(WDC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Western Digital : Named One of the ‘2020 World's Most Ethical Companies' by Ethisphere

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:02am EST

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. The recognition honors companies that strive to create positive change throughout the global communities in which they operate.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company for the second time," said Steve Milligan, CEO of Western Digital. "Our commitment to ethics and integrity is at the foundation of everything we do and believe at Western Digital. We continue to invest in sound ethics and compliance programs and work hard to earn the trust of our customers, business partners, shareholders and employees through fair business practices, delivering products responsibly and sustainably, and having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate.”

This is the second consecutive year that Western Digital has earned this recognition. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized in 21 countries and 51 industries. Honorees are measured by a variety of criteria related to culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

“Congratulations to Western Digital for once again being named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “This recognition honors outstanding companies like Western Digital who excel in driving a company culture of integrity and who are taking a leadership role in shaping tomorrow’s ethics and sustainability business practices.”

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

To learn more about Western Digital’s corporate responsibility and sustainability practices, view the company’s 2018 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report here: https://www.westerndigital.com/company/corporate-sustainability

Stay connected to Western Digital:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Blog, Facebook, YouTube

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital®, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, and WD® brands.

© 2020 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTERN DIGITAL
06:02aWESTERN DIGITAL : Named One of the ‘2020 World's Most Ethical Companies' b..
BU
02/22WESTERN DIGITAL : Unveils New 5G Equipped Device
AQ
02/20WESTERN DIGITAL : OpenFlex™ NVMe-oF™ Device Selected as a Product of..
BU
02/18WESTERN DIGITAL : Powers Mobile Applications in the 5G Era
BU
02/13WESTERN DIGITAL : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/11WESTERN DIGITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/04WESTERN DIGITAL : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
02/03WESTERN DIGITAL : Announces Sale of ActiveScale Business to Quantum
BU
01/30WESTERN DIGITAL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30WESTERN DIGITAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 859 M
EBIT 2020 1 617 M
Net income 2020 -249 M
Debt 2020 5 751 M
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 -79,1x
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 19 000 M
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 80,15  $
Last Close Price 63,56  $
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Milligan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Cordano President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Robert K. Eulau CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Kathleen A. Cote Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL5.53%19 000
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-5.99%35 254
HP INC.10.46%32 115
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.56%17 729
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-12.54%13 580
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED--.--%13 413
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group