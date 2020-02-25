Western Digital : Named One of the ‘2020 World's Most Ethical Companies' by Ethisphere

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. The recognition honors companies that strive to create positive change throughout the global communities in which they operate.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company for the second time," said Steve Milligan, CEO of Western Digital. "Our commitment to ethics and integrity is at the foundation of everything we do and believe at Western Digital. We continue to invest in sound ethics and compliance programs and work hard to earn the trust of our customers, business partners, shareholders and employees through fair business practices, delivering products responsibly and sustainably, and having a positive impact on the communities in which we operate.”

This is the second consecutive year that Western Digital has earned this recognition. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized in 21 countries and 51 industries. Honorees are measured by a variety of criteria related to culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.

“Congratulations to Western Digital for once again being named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. “This recognition honors outstanding companies like Western Digital who excel in driving a company culture of integrity and who are taking a leadership role in shaping tomorrow’s ethics and sustainability business practices.”

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

To learn more about Western Digital’s corporate responsibility and sustainability practices, view the company’s 2018 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report here: https://www.westerndigital.com/company/corporate-sustainability

