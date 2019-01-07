Western Digital : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Control of Their Digital Content

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 (CES® 2019), Western Digital
Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) today unveiled several innovative solutions,
allowing consumers to capture, organize and share their personal content
with extreme speed and simplicity. In addition to new and upcoming
portable SSDs and a USB drive cloud backup service, the company is
demonstrating an ultra-high capacity flash drive prototype – all of
which put consumers in charge of their photos, videos and files,
enabling them to store more content and access it on the go any time
inspiration strikes.
“We continue to evolve our products to help consumers find new ways of
enjoying the content that matters the most,” said David Ellis, vice
president of product marketing, Western Digital. “Our latest offerings
reinforce Western Digital’s commitment to delivering a wide range of
personal storage solutions that offer ruggedness, speed, reliability and
ease of use.”
Western Digital is showcasing its latest and upcoming SanDisk® and WD®
brand offerings at CES 2019 which include:
-
SanDisk
Extreme PRO® Portable SSD: SanDisk brand’s high-performing
portable SSD, with estimated availability in Spring 2019, will deliver
blazing-fast sustained performance at up to 1GB/s transfer speeds* and
will seek to deliver IP55-rated durability2; ideal for
creative professionals who want to move massive files quickly and do
real-time editing directly from the drive.
-
My
Passport® Go: The latest addition to WD’s award-winning
My Passport family, the My Passport Go SSD features up to 1TB1
of portable SSD storage in a durable, convenient form factor that
includes an integrated cable and rubber bumper. Built to travel, the
My Passport Go is great for anyone looking for SSD performance on the
go.
-
SanDisk
Flashback™: Available for two of SanDisk’s popular USB
drives, Flashback is a new cloud back up service that creates an
online copy of USB drive content, so consumers can easily view, search
and share their files even if their drive is lost or left at home.
-
SanDisk 4TB1 USB-C™ Prototype:
Continuing its legacy of technology milestones, the company will
demonstrate the world’s highest-capacity portable flash drive. It’s a
whopping 4TB1 of flash memory in an impressively compact
form factor, currently in prototype form.
Western Digital enables the possibilities of data, offering the
industry’s broadest portfolio of products and solutions to help
consumers access, share and store their personal content with
confidence. For more information, visit our websites: Western
Digital, WD
and SanDisk.
* Read speeds up to 1GB/s; write speeds may be lower. Performance may be
lower depending on drive capacity, host device, usage conditions and
other factors. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes.
1
1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.
2
IEC 60529 IP55: Can withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited
dust contact would not interfere with operation.
