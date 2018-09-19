Western Digital : Toshiba Memory and Western Digital Celebrate the Opening of Fab 6 and Memory R&D Center in Yokkaichi, Japan

Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)
today celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art semiconductor
fabrication facility, Fab 6, and the Memory R&D Center, at Yokkaichi
operations in Mie Prefecture, Japan.
Toshiba Memory and Western Digital open Fab 6, a state-of-the-art fabrication facility dedicated to 3D flash memory, in Yokkaichi, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
Toshiba Memory started construction of Fab 6, a dedicated 3D flash
memory fabrication facility, in February 2017. Toshiba Memory and
Western Digital have installed cutting-edge manufacturing equipment for
key production processes including deposition and etching. Mass
production of 96-layer 3D flash memory utilizing the new fab began
earlier this month.
Demand for 3D flash memory is growing for enterprise servers, data
centers and smartphones, and is expected to continue to expand in the
years ahead. Further investments to expand its production will be made
in line with market trends.
The Memory R&D Center, located adjacent to Fab 6, began operations in
March of this year, and will explore and promote advances in the
development of 3D flash memory.
Toshiba Memory and Western Digital will continue to cultivate and extend
their leadership in the memory business by actively developing
initiatives aimed at strengthening competitiveness, advancing joint
development of 3D flash memory, and making capital investments according
to market trends.
Dr. Yasuo Naruke, President and CEO of Toshiba Memory, said, “We are
excited about opportunities to expand the market for our latest
generation of 3D flash memory. Fab 6 and Memory R&D Center enable us to
maintain our position as a leading player in the 3D flash memory market.
We are confident that our joint venture with Western Digital will allow
us to continue producing leading edge memories at Yokkaichi.”
“We are pleased to be opening Fab 6 and the Memory R&D Center with our
valued partner Toshiba Memory. For nearly two decades, the successful
collaboration between our companies has fostered growth and innovation
of NAND flash technology,” said Steve Milligan, Chief Executive Officer,
Western Digital. “We are ramping production of 96-layer 3D NAND to
address the full range of end market opportunities from consumer and
mobile applications to cloud data centers. Fab 6 is a cutting-edge
facility that will enable us to further our technology and cost
leadership position in the industry.”
About Toshiba Memory Corporation
Toshiba Memory Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is
dedicated to the development, production and sales of flash memory and
SSDs. In April 2017, Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba
Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987.
Toshiba Memory pioneer cutting-edge memory solutions and services that
enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's
innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the
future of storage in high density applications including advanced
smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive and data centers. For more
information on Toshiba Memory, please visit https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-apac/top.html.
About Western Digital
Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is
driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve,
access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere
data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal
devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of
data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed
under the G-Technology™, HGST, SanDisk®, Tegile™, Upthere™
and WD® brands. Financial and investor information is
available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.
Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk,
Tegile, Upthere and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of
Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other
countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service
marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective
owners.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including
statements regarding Fab 6 and the Memory R&D Center, the joint ventures
between Toshiba Memory and Western Digital, the development and
production of 3D flash memory technology and products, demand for 3D
flash memory and positioning in the 3D flash memory market. There are a
number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking
statements to be inaccurate including, among others: volatility in
global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the
storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market
acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product
components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing
technologies; development and introduction of products based on new
technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks
associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties
or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in
Western Digital’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
(the “SEC”), including Western Digital’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on
Aug. 24, 2018, to which your attention is directed. You should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
