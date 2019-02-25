Western Digital : Unveils World's Fastest 1TB UHS-I microSD™ Card

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS – As consumer demand for high-quality
content continues to rise, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) is
enabling a bigger, faster experience with new industry-leading solutions
that give consumers the best combination of performance and capacity so
they can do more with the rich content they capture. At Mobile World
Congress, the company is showcasing the world’s fastest 1TB UHS-I
microSD flash memory card, the 1TB*
SanDisk Extreme® UHS-I microSDXC™ card. The new card features higher
speed and capacity for capturing and moving massive amounts of
high-quality photos and videos on smartphones, drones and action
cameras. These impressive levels of capacity and speed give consumers
the ability to create all the content they want without worrying about
space limitations or long transfer times.
Today’s smartphones and cameras allow consumers to create high-quality
content in the palm of their hands, thanks to features like
multi-lenses, burst mode capabilities and the 4K resolution. Western
Digital continues to deliver the most advanced solutions to ensure
consumers can reliably capture and share a special moment or create
video content for personal or professional use.
“People trust SanDisk-brand cards to capture and preserve their world.
Our goal is to deliver the best possible experience so consumers can
share the content that’s important to them,” said Brian Pridgeon,
director of marketing for SanDisk-branded products, Western Digital.
Designed to help move tons of high-quality content faster than ever, the
1TB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD card reaches speeds up to 160MB/s1.
This new card allows consumers to transfer files in nearly half the time
over standard UHS-I microSD cards2 currently on the market.
The cards reach these record-breaking speeds by leveraging Western
Digital’s proprietary flash technology. The new SanDisk Extreme card
will also be available in 512GB* capacity, and will feature
the A2
specification3 for launching and loading apps at blazing
speeds. The 1TB and 512GB SanDisk Extreme UHS-I microSD cards are
available for pre-order now on SanDisk.com, and will be available at
select retailers in April 2019. The cards will be priced at U.S. MSRPs
of $449.99 and $199.99, respectively.
Western Digital offers the industry’s broadest portfolio of products and
solutions to help people capture, preserve, access and transform their
About Western Digital®
Western Digital® creates environments
for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help
customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing
diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to
mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions
deliver the possibilities of data.
Western Digital® data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western
Digital,
G-Technology™, SanDisk®, Upthere™ and WD® brands.
