Western Digital : ibi™, the Smart Photo Manager, is the Ultimate Father's Day Gift to Help Dad Connect with the People and Memories He Cares about Most

Popular opinion may hold that it is typically mom who plays the role of
the family historian, constantly documenting and revisiting precious
memories of their loved ones. In reality, dads are just as likely to
cherish family photos and videos, and use them to connect with the most
important people in their lives. ibi™, the smart photo manager, is the
perfect Father’s Day gift to help dad collect, organize and privately
share his photos and videos with those who matter most to him.
“Because fathers are less inclined to publicly share personal photos or
stories, many assume they care less than mothers about family memories.
However, research on nostalgia indicates that there is little or no
difference between moms and dads when it comes to nostalgic feelings
about family,” said Clay
Routledge, professor and psychological scientist. “Dads tend to be
more private, but they very much want opportunities to connect with
loved ones by sharing meaningful memories.”
A recent study conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by
Western Digital1 (NASDAQ: WDC) helps shed light on dad’s
family photo sharing behaviors, underscoring why ibi is a perfect
solution for the father who is looking for more private and meaningful
ways to share his treasured family memories:
-
Only 29 percent of dads who use social media have posted 70 or more
personal photos across all of their social media sites, compared to 43
percent of moms.
-
For those with an inner circle of close friends and family, more than
two in three American dads (67 percent) have had someone post a photo
of them that they did not want to be seen publicly, compared to only
57 percent of moms.
-
American dads (44 percent) would share photos more often than they
currently do if there was a more private way to share them, compared
to only 31 percent of moms.
Key product features of ibi include:
-
Automatically collect all of your favorite photos and videos from your
phone, computer, USB drives, and popular cloud and social media
accounts2
-
Invite your closest friends and family to a private space called the
Inner Circle where you can all post photos and videos for each other
to see
-
2 terabytes (TB)3 of space (capable of storing 500,000
photos* or 200 hours of video**)
-
Stream videos to TV with popular TV streaming devices
-
ibi is a great value for a one-time cost and no subscriptions. ibi can
be a lower cost alternative to some cloud services offering the same
amount of space for a monthly subscription fee.
ibi is now available in the U.S. on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Target.com
and http://www.meetibi.com
for $179.99 USD. For more information about ibi, visit the
website, or follow www.instagram.com/meetibi
and www.facebook.com/meetibi.
