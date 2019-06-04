Western Digital : ibi™, the Smart Photo Manager, is the Ultimate Father's Day Gift to Help Dad Connect with the People and Memories He Cares about Most

Dads Are Less Likely to Publicly Share Photos and Videos, According to Western Digital Commissioned Study; ibi Helps Dads Collect, Organize and Privately Share More Special Moments

Popular opinion may hold that it is typically mom who plays the role of the family historian, constantly documenting and revisiting precious memories of their loved ones. In reality, dads are just as likely to cherish family photos and videos, and use them to connect with the most important people in their lives. ibi™, the smart photo manager, is the perfect Father’s Day gift to help dad collect, organize and privately share his photos and videos with those who matter most to him.

“Because fathers are less inclined to publicly share personal photos or stories, many assume they care less than mothers about family memories. However, research on nostalgia indicates that there is little or no difference between moms and dads when it comes to nostalgic feelings about family,” said Clay Routledge, professor and psychological scientist. “Dads tend to be more private, but they very much want opportunities to connect with loved ones by sharing meaningful memories.”

A recent study conducted by Wakefield Research and commissioned by Western Digital1 (NASDAQ: WDC) helps shed light on dad’s family photo sharing behaviors, underscoring why ibi is a perfect solution for the father who is looking for more private and meaningful ways to share his treasured family memories:

Only 29 percent of dads who use social media have posted 70 or more personal photos across all of their social media sites, compared to 43 percent of moms.

For those with an inner circle of close friends and family, more than two in three American dads (67 percent) have had someone post a photo of them that they did not want to be seen publicly, compared to only 57 percent of moms.

American dads (44 percent) would share photos more often than they currently do if there was a more private way to share them, compared to only 31 percent of moms.

Key product features of ibi include:

Automatically collect all of your favorite photos and videos from your phone, computer, USB drives, and popular cloud and social media accounts 2

Invite your closest friends and family to a private space called the Inner Circle where you can all post photos and videos for each other to see

2 terabytes (TB) 3 of space (capable of storing 500,000 photos* or 200 hours of video**)

of space (capable of storing 500,000 photos* or 200 hours of video**) Stream videos to TV with popular TV streaming devices

ibi is a great value for a one-time cost and no subscriptions. ibi can be a lower cost alternative to some cloud services offering the same amount of space for a monthly subscription fee.

ibi is now available in the U.S. on Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Target.com and http://www.meetibi.com for $179.99 USD. For more information about ibi, visit the website, or follow www.instagram.com/meetibi and www.facebook.com/meetibi.

