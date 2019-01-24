Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Western Digital : quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall

01/24/2019 | 04:48pm EST
A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Western Digital Corp reported a bigger-than-expected 20.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday, exacerbating concerns that a China-led slowdown in smartphone demand is weighing on sales of its data storage devices.

The company's shares fell about 5 percent after the bell. They closed up 6.7 percent at $40.14 in regular trading, lifted by a rally in chipmakers following better-than-expected results from Texas Instruments Inc, Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp, with the broader Philadelphia index ending 5.73 percent higher.

Investors have been keenly watching Western Digital's results for a better understanding into whether demand for DRAM and NAND chips - used in mobile devices, memory cards, USB flash drives and solid-state drives - had finally peaked after Micron Technology Inc in December indicated to a glut in the market.

And in January, top smartphone makers Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd issued warnings on sales.

The company's loss narrowed to $487 million, or $1.68 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from $
823 million, or $2.78 per share, a year earlier. [https://reut.rs/2FKU1MV] Revenue fell to $4.23 billion from $5.34 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.45 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.51 per share and revenue of $4.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 17 206 M
EBIT 2019 2 546 M
Net income 2019 756 M
Debt 2019 5 772 M
Yield 2019 5,29%
P/E ratio 2019 16,39
P/E ratio 2020 12,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Capitalization 10 888 M
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 60,9 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Milligan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Cordano President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Mark P. Long Executive VP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Martin R. Fink Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL1.60%10 888
NETAPP3.02%15 395
PURE STORAGE INC6.72%4 146
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD7.38%742
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.5.34%700
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%285
