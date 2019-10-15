Log in
Western Digital : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on October 30, 2019

0
10/15/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live broadcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are marketed under the G-Technology™, SanDisk®, WD®, and the Western Digital® brands.

© 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 378 M
EBIT 2020 1 455 M
Net income 2020 -68,2 M
Debt 2020 5 950 M
Yield 2020 3,31%
P/E ratio 2020 -189x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 18 079 M
Chart WESTERN DIGITAL
Duration : Period :
Western Digital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN DIGITAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 63,91  $
Last Close Price 60,82  $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Milligan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Cordano President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Robert K. Eulau CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Martin R. Fink Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL60.35%17 621
NETAPP-12.52%12 419
PURE STORAGE, INC.8.46%4 468
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.9.77%735
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.-16.65%497
TINTRI, INC.208.88%1
