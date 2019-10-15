Western Digital : to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on October 30, 2019

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live broadcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital, a leader in data infrastructure, creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are marketed under the G-Technology™, SanDisk®, WD®, and the Western Digital® brands.

© 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015006158/en/