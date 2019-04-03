Log in
Western Digital : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on April 29, 2019

0
04/03/2019 | 10:16pm EDT

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2019 after the market closes on Monday, April 29, 2019. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern. A live broadcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital® creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, Upthere™ and WD® brands.

© 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, Upthere and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
