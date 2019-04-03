Western Digital : to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on April 29, 2019

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce financial results
for its third quarter of fiscal 2019 after the market closes on Monday,
April 29, 2019. The investment community conference call to discuss
these results will be held that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00
p.m. Eastern. A live broadcast and a webcast replay of the conference
call will be available at investor.wdc.com.
About Western Digital
Western Digital® creates environments for data to thrive. The
company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture,
preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data.
Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to
personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the
possibilities of data. Western Digital® data-centric
solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology™, SanDisk®,
Upthere™ and WD® brands.
