Western Digital : to Participate at Investor Conference

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Event: Citi’s 2018 Global Technology Conference

When: Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 8:00AM-8:40AM Pacific /11:00AM-11:40AM Eastern

The live and archived event will be available via webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed under the G-Technology™, HGST, SanDisk®, Tegile™, Upthere™ and WD® brands. Financial and investor information is available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

