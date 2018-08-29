Western Digital : to Participate at Investor Conference

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will
participate in the following investor conference:
Event: Citi’s 2018 Global Technology Conference
When: Thursday,
September 6, 2018 at 8:00AM-8:40AM Pacific /11:00AM-11:40AM Eastern
The live and archived event will be available via webcast on the
company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.
About Western Digital
Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is
driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve,
access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere
data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal
devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of
data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed
under the G-Technology™, HGST, SanDisk®, Tegile™, Upthere™
and WD® brands. Financial and investor information is
available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.
