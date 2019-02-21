Western Digital : to Participate at Investor Conference

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

When: Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:10AM Pacific / 01:10PM Eastern

The live and archived event will be available via webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital® creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

Western Digital® data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, Upthere™ and WD® brands.

