Western Digital : to Participate at Investor Conference

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will
participate in the following investor conference:
Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
When:
Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:10AM Pacific / 01:10PM Eastern
The live and archived event will be available via webcast on the
company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.
About Western Digital
Western Digital® creates environments for data to thrive. The
company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture,
preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data.
Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to
personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the
possibilities of data.
Western Digital® data-centric solutions are comprised of the
Western Digital, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, Upthere™ and WD®
brands.
