Western Digital : to Participate at Investor Conference

0
02/21/2019 | 05:50pm EST

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
When: Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:10AM Pacific / 01:10PM Eastern

The live and archived event will be available via webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital® creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data.

Western Digital® data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology™, SanDisk®, Upthere™ and WD® brands.

© 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk, Upthere and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 658 M
EBIT 2019 2 241 M
Net income 2019 29,6 M
Debt 2019 6 532 M
Yield 2019 4,13%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 30,58
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
Capitalization 14 095 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen D. Milligan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael D. Cordano President & Chief Operating Officer
Matthew E. Massengill Chairman
Mark P. Long Executive VP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
Martin R. Fink Executive VP & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN DIGITAL29.84%14 095
NETAPP7.68%16 441
PURE STORAGE INC19.47%4 658
MAXELL HOLDINGS LTD17.02%804
MELCO HOLDINGS INC.20.73%801
INTERNATIONAL BRANDING MARKETING INC.--.--%314
