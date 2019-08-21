Western Digital : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced participation in two upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Presentation: Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET Event: Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference Presentation: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m. ET

The live and archived presentations will be available via webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed under the Western Digital, G-Technology™, SanDisk® and WD® brands.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005687/en/