Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Western Forest Products Inc    WEF   CA9582112038

WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC

(WEF)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/28 04:00:00 pm
1.6 CAD   +0.63%
09:01pWestern Announces Strike Action by United Steelworkers
GL
08:24aWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Receipt of Strike Notice
AQ
06/28WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Receipt of Strike Notice
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Western Announces Strike Action by United Steelworkers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announced that as of 3:45 pm today the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 (“USW”), the union representing approximately 1,500 of the Company’s hourly employees and 1,500 employees working for the Company’s timberland operators and contractors in British Columbia, has commenced a strike. The strike affects all of the Company’s USW certified manufacturing and timberlands operations in British Columbia.

Western has been in negotiations with the USW since April 2019 for a new collective agreement to replace the Company’s prior agreement which expired in mid-June. The USW served seventy-two (72) hours’ notice of strike action on the Company, and some of its contractors, on June 28, 2019. The Company applied to the British Columbia Labour Relations Board on June 25, 2019 for the appointment of a mediator to assist in negotiations and has since made multiple requests to meet with the USW and a mediator. To date, the USW has not agreed to meet.

“It is extremely disappointing that the USW has chosen to take strike action”, said Don Demens, President & Chief Executive Officer of Western. “After cancelling scheduled bargaining sessions and refusing mediation, it’s clear that the USW is intent on inflicting damage to the coastal forest industry which already faces significant market challenges, including having to pay the highest softwood lumber duties for shipments to the United States of any jurisdiction in Canada and the loss of market share in Japan due to Japanese government subsidies for their domestic industry. We remain hopeful that they will agree to meet with a mediator so as to minimize the disruption on our employees, communities and customers”.

The Company has been working to negotiate a new collective agreement with the USW, as has been achieved in the northern and southern interior of British Columbia, where the United Steelworkers and the Council on Northern Interior Forest Employment Relations and Interior Forest Labour Relations Association, respectively, have ratified new collective agreements. The actions taken by the USW come at a time when British Columbia forestry companies are curtailing production and shutting down mills due to poor market conditions.

The Company has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and is working to mitigate the potential impact of the strike on its business partners and customers.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by the use of words such as “will”, “may”, and similar references to future periods. Forward looking statements in this new release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the potential to reach an agreement with respect to a labour dispute. Although such statements reflect management’s current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including strike activity, the inability to predict the outcomes of any such activity, the timing it may take to resolve a labour dispute, the successfulness of any mitigation action, a change in the Company’s financial situation, general economic conditions and other factors referenced under the “Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2018 Annual Report dated February 12, 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Media Inquiries:
Susan Dolinski
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(604) 648-4556

Investor Inquiries:
Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS IN
09:01pWestern Announces Strike Action by United Steelworkers
GL
08:24aWESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Receipt of Strike Notice
AQ
06/28WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Receipt of Strike Notice
AQ
06/25Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Automatic Share Purchase Plan Pursuant..
GL
06/07WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Announces Temporary Production Curtailments
AQ
06/06Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Temporary Production Curtailments
GL
05/30WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/16WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : TFL 44 Limited Partnership Holds First Board of Direct..
AQ
05/02Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
GL
05/01Western Forest Products Inc. Confirms Record Date of Second Quarter 2019 Divi..
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 175 M
EBIT 2019 74,0 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,63%
P/E ratio 2019 8,89x
P/E ratio 2020 7,62x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,47x
Capitalization 606 M
Chart WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Western Forest Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,06  CAD
Last Close Price 1,60  CAD
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Eugene Demens President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lee Doney Chairman
Stephen D. A. Williams Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & EVP
James D. Arthurs Independent Director
Daniel Louis Nocente Independent Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC-15.34%461
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION18.00%3 237
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-11.48%3 017
STELLA-JONES INC19.34%2 488
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.46.61%2 335
NORBORD INC-10.58%2 025
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About