Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Western Forest Products Inc    WEF   CA9582112038

WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC (WEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Western Forest Products : Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TSX: WEF

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call Details

September 28, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia. Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") third quarter 2018 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western's third quarter 2018 conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's third quarter 2018 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial: From Toronto: 416-340-2217

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-806-5484 Passcode: 8111667#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial: From Toronto: 905-694-9451

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053 Passcode: 3267561#

The instant replay will be available until November 18, 2018 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and the largest coastal British Columbia timberlands operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6 million cubic metres of timber, of which 5.8 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity of approximately 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills. Principal activities of the Company include timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value added remanufacturing. With operations and employees primarily on the coast of British Columbia and one location in Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to markets worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (604) 648-4500

Disclaimer

Western Forest Products Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 21:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS IN
09/28WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2018 Results a..
PU
09/28WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2018 Resu..
AQ
09/20WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : goes ahead with harvesting, despite Falconer's concern
AQ
09/19WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Concerned Coal Harbour resident sticks up for local wi..
AQ
08/30WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/23WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Continue to Work ..
PU
08/23Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Forest Products Inc. Continue to Work T..
GL
08/09WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
08/09WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Announces New $250 Million Credit Facility
AQ
08/08WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces New $250 Million Credit Facility
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03Western Forest Products declares CAD 0.0225 dividend 
08/02Western Forest Products reports Q2 results 
05/07TRADE WAR : Great For Canadian Lumber? 
05/03Western Forest Products declares CAD 0.0225 dividend 
05/03Western Forest Products reports Q1 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 254 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 94,6 M
Finance 2018 56,4 M
Yield 2018 4,17%
P/E ratio 2018 8,55
P/E ratio 2019 7,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 849 M
Chart WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Western Forest Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,23  CAD
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Eugene Demens President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lee Doney Chairman
Stephen D. A. Williams Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & EVP
James D. Arthurs Independent Director
Daniel Louis Nocente Independent Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC-11.84%652
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.1.28%4 254
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION3.50%3 895
NORBORD INC6.51%2 988
CANFOR CORPORATION3.83%2 539
STELLA-JONES INC-13.62%2 343
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.