Western Forest Products : Annual General Meeting Update

05/13/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TSX: WEF

Western Provides Update for Annual General Meeting

May 13, 2020 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today additional precautionary measures for its upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") which will be held at 9:00 am on May 22, 2020 at Suite 2800, 666 Burrard Street in Vancouver, BC.

As indicated in the Company's information circular for the AGM dated March 25, 2020, we strongly encourage shareholders to vote in advance of the AGM by way of proxy, to appoint the Company nominee as proxyholder and to not attend the meeting in person.

Due to public health restrictions and recommendations, only pre-registered shareholders and proxyholders eligible to vote at the AGM will be permitted to attend. We ask that shareholders or proxyholders who wish to attend the AGM in person pre-register with the Company by May 19, 2020 by emailing corporatesecretary@westernforest.comso we can provide you with information regarding the Company's health and safety measures that will apply to the AGM. Any person attending the meeting in person will be required to follow the Company's health and safety measures, which will include physical distancing, use of personal protective equipment and completion of a health-assessment.

The precautionary measures being taken by the Company are intended to reduce the potential risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and they may be further updated as necessary to take into account evolving recommendations and directives of public health authorities.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (604) 648-4500

