Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Western Forest Products Inc.    WEF   CA9582112038

WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

(WEF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/22 04:00:00 pm
0.81 CAD   -6.90%
05:06pWestern Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
GL
05/13WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Annual General Meeting Update
PU
05/13Western Provides Update for Annual General Meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/22/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today:

Name of NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
James Arthurs200,941,97494.96%10,672,7705.04%
Jane Bird210,472,03499.46%1,142,7100.54%
Laura A. Cillis210,663,38399.55%951,3610.45%
Donald Demens202,476,32595.68%9,135,4054.32%
Lee Doney198,544,44693.82%13,070,2986.18%
Daniel Nocente210,764,89299.60%849,8520.40%
Cheri Phyfer209,823,18099.15%1,788,5500.85%
Michael T. Waites210,763,80499.60%850,9400.40%

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 214,139,384, representing 57.07% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS IN
05:06pWestern Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
GL
05/13WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Annual General Meeting Update
PU
05/13Western Provides Update for Annual General Meeting
GL
05/07WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Suspends Quar..
AQ
05/07WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Q1 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
05/06Western Announces First Quarter 2020 Results and Suspends Quarterly Dividend
GL
04/07WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2020 Resu..
AQ
04/07WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Q1 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call Detai..
PU
04/06WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. : Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2020 Resu..
AQ
03/22WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS : Announces Temporary Production Curtailments
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 692 M
EBIT 2020 -36,0 M
Net income 2020 -42,6 M
Debt 2020 111 M
Yield 2020 2,30%
P/E ratio 2020 -12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 326 M
Chart WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Western Forest Products Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,07 CAD
Last Close Price 0,87 CAD
Spread / Highest target 72,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Eugene Demens President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael T. Waites Independent Chairman
Stephen D. A. Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
James D. Arthurs Independent Director
Lee Doney Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.-28.69%228
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-10.71%2 590
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-22.95%2 524
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-32.52%1 957
STELLA-JONES INC.-10.10%1 630
NORBORD INC.-26.40%1 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group