Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
0
05/22/2020 | 05:06pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held today:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
James Arthurs
200,941,974
94.96%
10,672,770
5.04%
Jane Bird
210,472,034
99.46%
1,142,710
0.54%
Laura A. Cillis
210,663,383
99.55%
951,361
0.45%
Donald Demens
202,476,325
95.68%
9,135,405
4.32%
Lee Doney
198,544,446
93.82%
13,070,298
6.18%
Daniel Nocente
210,764,892
99.60%
849,852
0.40%
Cheri Phyfer
209,823,180
99.15%
1,788,550
0.85%
Michael T. Waites
210,763,804
99.60%
850,940
0.40%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 214,139,384, representing 57.07% of the Company’s outstanding shares.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
