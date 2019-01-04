Log in
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC (WEF)
01/03 11:40:00 pm
1.94 CAD
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results and Conference Call Details

01/04/2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 financial and operating results will be released on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western’s fourth quarter 2018 conference call on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial:
From Toronto: 416-340-2217
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-806-5484
Passcode: 6567034#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
Passcode: 9860041#

The instant replay will be available until February 23, 2019 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and the largest coastal British Columbia timberlands operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6 million cubic metres of timber, of which 5.8 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity of approximately 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills. Principal activities of the Company include timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value added remanufacturing. With operations and employees primarily on the coast of British Columbia and one location in Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to markets worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 202 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 89,9 M
Finance 2018 44,7 M
Yield 2018 4,62%
P/E ratio 2018 9,03
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 758 M
Chart WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC
Duration : Period :
Western Forest Products Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,70  CAD
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Eugene Demens President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lee Doney Chairman
Stephen D. A. Williams Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & EVP
James D. Arthurs Independent Director
Daniel Louis Nocente Independent Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC0.00%556
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.0.00%3 387
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION0.00%2 994
NORBORD INC-3.47%2 232
STELLA-JONES INC0.00%2 007
UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.1.93%1 631
