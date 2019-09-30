Log in
Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call Details

0
09/30/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) third quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western’s third quarter 2019 conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s third quarter 2019 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial:
From Toronto: 416-340-2217
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-898-3989
Passcode: 3656539#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:
From Toronto: 905-694-9451
Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053
Passcode: 1512690#

The instant replay will be available until November 17, 2019 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
