WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.

(WEF)
Western Forest Products : Q1 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

04/07/2020 | 04:28am EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TSX: WEF

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of First Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call Details

April 6, 2020 - Vancouver, British Columbia. Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") first quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western's first quarter 2020 conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. PDT (12:00 p.m. EDT).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's first quarter 2020 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-806-5484

From Toronto: 416-406-0743

Passcode: 7246579#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053

From Toronto: 905-694-9451

Passcode: 2922033#

The instant replay will be available until June 5, 2020 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (604) 648-4500

Disclaimer

Western Forest Products Inc. published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 08:27:12 UTC
