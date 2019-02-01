|
Alerian : Reports December 31, 2018 Index Linked Product Positions
02/01/2019 | 12:39pm EST
DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported index linked product positions of $12.2 billion as of December 31, 2018. Linked products include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, return of capital notes, and variable insurance portfolios.
Below is a full list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of December 31, 2018, in products linked to the Alerian Index Series.
Ticker
Exposure in Alerian Linked-
Products ($)
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)
Ticker
Exposure in Alerian Linked-
Products ($)
Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)
AM
263,899,952
12,337,539
HESM
7,359,735
433,436
AMGP
24,203,468
2,164,890
MMLP
8,779,875
854,073
AMID
3,077,796
1,015,774
MMP
1,247,269,411
21,858,910
ANDX
479,673,242
14,763,719
MPLX
1,177,648,855
38,866,299
BPL
595,601,797
20,545,078
NBLX
16,482,876
571,528
BPMP
19,676,084
1,266,157
NGL
154,292,414
16,088,886
CEQP
192,715,792
6,904,901
NS
287,285,980
13,726,038
CNXM
18,067,773
1,109,814
OMP
4,571,218
285,880
CQP
206,907,541
5,731,511
PAA
1,125,026,450
56,139,044
DCP
336,748,682
12,712,295
PAGP
5,424,250
269,863
DKL
6,684,769
228,539
PBFX
13,235,675
658,491
DM
23,528,978
1,304,267
PSXP
324,430,457
7,704,357
ENBL
167,560,630
12,384,378
SHLX
285,307,221
17,386,180
ENLC
17,754,625
1,870,877
SMLP
10,948,584
1,089,411
ENLK
260,846,143
23,691,748
TCP
244,732,394
7,619,315
EPD
1,244,084,301
50,593,099
TGE
506,946,913
20,827,729
EQGP
15,735,076
788,726
TLP
13,754,684
338,952
EQM
504,371,255
11,661,763
USDP
3,786,871
362,380
ET
1,202,873,904
91,057,828
VLP
24,979,336
592,348
GEL
283,821,762
15,366,636
WES
595,274,881
14,096,019
GPP
4,060,666
299,238
WGP
36,494,378
1,316,061
HEP
183,467,985
6,423,949
About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of December 31, 2018, over $12 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alerian-reports-december-31-2018-index-linked-product-positions-300788282.html
SOURCE Alerian
© PRNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNER
|
|