WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP (WGP)
Alerian : Reports December 31, 2018 Index Linked Product Positions

02/01/2019 | 12:39pm EST

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported index linked product positions of $12.2 billion as of December 31, 2018. Linked products include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, return of capital notes, and variable insurance portfolios.

Below is a full list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of December 31, 2018, in products linked to the Alerian Index Series.

Ticker

Exposure in Alerian Linked-
Products ($)

Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)


Ticker

Exposure in Alerian Linked-
Products ($)

Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)

AM

263,899,952

12,337,539


HESM

7,359,735

433,436

AMGP

24,203,468

2,164,890


MMLP

8,779,875

854,073

AMID

3,077,796

1,015,774


MMP

1,247,269,411

21,858,910

ANDX

479,673,242

14,763,719


MPLX

1,177,648,855

38,866,299

BPL

595,601,797

20,545,078


NBLX

16,482,876

571,528

BPMP

19,676,084

1,266,157


NGL

154,292,414

16,088,886

CEQP

192,715,792

6,904,901


NS

287,285,980

13,726,038

CNXM

18,067,773

1,109,814


OMP

4,571,218

285,880

CQP

206,907,541

5,731,511


PAA

1,125,026,450

56,139,044

DCP

336,748,682

12,712,295


PAGP

5,424,250

269,863

DKL

6,684,769

228,539


PBFX

13,235,675

658,491

DM

23,528,978

1,304,267


PSXP

324,430,457

7,704,357

ENBL

167,560,630

12,384,378


SHLX

285,307,221

17,386,180

ENLC

17,754,625

1,870,877


SMLP

10,948,584

1,089,411

ENLK

260,846,143

23,691,748


TCP

244,732,394

7,619,315

EPD

1,244,084,301

50,593,099


TGE

506,946,913

20,827,729

EQGP

15,735,076

788,726


TLP

13,754,684

338,952

EQM

504,371,255

11,661,763


USDP

3,786,871

362,380

ET

1,202,873,904

91,057,828


VLP

24,979,336

592,348

GEL

283,821,762

15,366,636


WES

595,274,881

14,096,019

GPP

4,060,666

299,238


WGP

36,494,378

1,316,061

HEP

183,467,985

6,423,949





About Alerian
Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of December 31, 2018, over $12 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alerian-reports-december-31-2018-index-linked-product-positions-300788282.html

SOURCE Alerian


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
