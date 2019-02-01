Alerian : Reports December 31, 2018 Index Linked Product Positions

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian reported index linked product positions of $12.2 billion as of December 31, 2018. Linked products include exchange-traded funds, exchange-traded notes, return of capital notes, and variable insurance portfolios.

Below is a full list of energy master limited partnership (MLP) positions, as of December 31, 2018, in products linked to the Alerian Index Series.

Ticker Exposure in Alerian Linked-

Products ($) Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units)

Ticker Exposure in Alerian Linked-

Products ($) Exposure in Alerian Linked-Products (Units) AM 263,899,952 12,337,539

HESM 7,359,735 433,436 AMGP 24,203,468 2,164,890

MMLP 8,779,875 854,073 AMID 3,077,796 1,015,774

MMP 1,247,269,411 21,858,910 ANDX 479,673,242 14,763,719

MPLX 1,177,648,855 38,866,299 BPL 595,601,797 20,545,078

NBLX 16,482,876 571,528 BPMP 19,676,084 1,266,157

NGL 154,292,414 16,088,886 CEQP 192,715,792 6,904,901

NS 287,285,980 13,726,038 CNXM 18,067,773 1,109,814

OMP 4,571,218 285,880 CQP 206,907,541 5,731,511

PAA 1,125,026,450 56,139,044 DCP 336,748,682 12,712,295

PAGP 5,424,250 269,863 DKL 6,684,769 228,539

PBFX 13,235,675 658,491 DM 23,528,978 1,304,267

PSXP 324,430,457 7,704,357 ENBL 167,560,630 12,384,378

SHLX 285,307,221 17,386,180 ENLC 17,754,625 1,870,877

SMLP 10,948,584 1,089,411 ENLK 260,846,143 23,691,748

TCP 244,732,394 7,619,315 EPD 1,244,084,301 50,593,099

TGE 506,946,913 20,827,729 EQGP 15,735,076 788,726

TLP 13,754,684 338,952 EQM 504,371,255 11,661,763

USDP 3,786,871 362,380 ET 1,202,873,904 91,057,828

VLP 24,979,336 592,348 GEL 283,821,762 15,366,636

WES 595,274,881 14,096,019 GPP 4,060,666 299,238

WGP 36,494,378 1,316,061 HEP 183,467,985 6,423,949









About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about energy infrastructure and Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs). Its benchmarks are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of December 31, 2018, over $12 billion is directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products. Visit alerian.com to learn more.

SOURCE Alerian