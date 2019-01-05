Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisition

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

TheStreet, Inc. (NasdaqCM: TST) regarding its sale to Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC for a cash consideration of $87.3 million. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/thestreet-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) regarding its sale to Western Gas Equity Partners, LP for an exchange of 1.525 WGP common units for each WES common unit. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/western-gas-partners-lp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC) regarding the sale of Medley Capital Corporation ("Medley") to Sierra Income Corporation ("Sierra") for 0.8050 shares of Sierra for each share of Medley common share set for a shareholder vote on February 8, 2019. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/medley-capital-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Arsanis, Inc. (NasdaqGM: ASNS) regarding its acquisition of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("X4") for 0.5948 shares of Arsanis common stock for each share of X4. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/arsanis-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: HYAC) regarding its business combination with OneSpaWorld where each Haymaker common share will be converted into the right to receive one OneSpaWorld Share. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/haymaker-acquisition-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Alliance MMA (NasdaqCM: AMMA) regarding the acquisition of SCWorx Corp. for the quotient of $50,000,000 divided by the closing price of Alliance MMA's common stock at closing (subject to a price cap of $.67 per share). Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/alliance-mma. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

