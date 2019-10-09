Western Gas Partners LP : Amendment to a previously filed SC 13G
10/09/2019 | 06:36pm EDT
10/9/2019
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G*
(Rule 13d-102)
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED
IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT
TO RULES 13d-1(b), (c), AND
AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-2
(AMENDMENT NO. TEN )*
Western Midstream Partners, LP
(Name of Issuer)
Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
(Title of Class of Securities)
958669103
(CUSIP Number)
September 30, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
x ] Rule 13d-1(b)☐ Rule 13d-1(c)☐ Rule 13d-1(d)
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.
10/9/2019
Not Applicable
Item 6. Ownership of More Than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.
TCA's clients have the right to receive all dividends from, and the proceeds from the sale of, the securities held in their respective accounts. The interest of any one such
person does not exceed 5% of the class of securities.
Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.
Not Applicable
Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.
Not Applicable
Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.
Not Applicable
Item 10. Certification.
By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.
