Western Gas Partners LP : Amendment to a previously filed SC 13G

TCA is an investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E).

Item 4. Ownership.

TCA acts as an investment adviser to certain investment companies registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. TCA, by virtue of investment advisory agreements

with these investment companies, has all investment and voting power over securities owned of record by these investment companies. However, despite their delegation of

investment and voting power to TCA, these investment companies may be deemed to be the beneficial owners under Rule 13d-3 of the Act, of the securities they own of record

because they have the right to acquire investment and voting power through termination of their investment advisory agreement with TCA. Thus, TCA has reported that it shares

voting power and dispositive power over the securities owned of record by these investment companies. TCA also acts as an investment adviser to certain managed accounts.

Under contractual agreements with these managed account clients, TCA, with respect to the securities held in these client accounts, has investment and voting power with respect to

certain of these client accounts, and has investment power but no voting power with respect to certain other of these client accounts. TCA has reported that it shares voting and/or

investment power over the securities held by these client managed accounts despite a delegation of voting and/or investment power to TCA because the clients have the right to

acquire investment and voting power through termination of their agreements with TCA. TCA may be deemed the beneficial owner of the securities covered by this statement under

Rule 13d-3 of the Act that are held by its clients.