WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP

(WES)
Western Gas Partners LP : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Celgene Corporation, SI Financial Group, Inc., Sparton Corporation, Western Gas Partners, LP, Wirecard AG, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, and YRC Worldwide, Inc.

02/14/2019 | 01:59pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of Celgene with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for 1 Bristol-Myers share and $50.00 in cash for each share of Celgene.

If you are a Celgene investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of SI Financial to Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 0.48 shares of Berkshire stock per SIFI share.

If you are a SIFI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sparton Corporation (SPA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of SPA to Carberus Capital Management, L.P. for $18.50 per share.

If you are a Sparton investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Western Gas to Western Gas Equity Partners, LP for 1.525 Western Gas Equity common units for each Western Gas common unit.

If you are a Western Gas investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Wirecard AG (WCAGY)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that a WCAGY senior executive was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions.

If you are a WCAGY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a Hidenburg Research report alleging that "at least 77% of the company's reported assets are fabricated."

If you are a YRIV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations that the Company made false statements to the government and defrauded the Department of Defense by inflating measurements on bills.

If you are a YRCW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Lifshitz & Miller LLP.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz--miller-llp-announces-investigation-of-celgene-corporation-si-financial-group-inc-sparton-corporation-western-gas-partners-lp-wirecard-ag-yangtze-river-port-and-logistics-limited-and-yrc-worldwide-inc-300796140.html

SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2019
