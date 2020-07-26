Log in
07/26/2020 | 02:51pm EDT
Western Magnesium Announces Convertible Note Financing

NEW YORK, NY -TheNewswire - July 24, 2020 -Western Magnesium Corporation (TSXV:WMG; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYF) ('Western Magnesium' or the 'Company') today announced that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible notes (the 'Convertible Note') in the principal amount of CDN$150,000.

The Principal Amount of the Convertible Note will bear interest at 12% per annum, and any accrued but unpaid interest, will mature on the date that is one (1) year following the Closing Date (the 'Maturity Date'). Each Convertible Note may be convertible into common shares, (a 'Share'), of the Company at Market Price per Share and any accrued but unpaid interest thereon will be convertible into Shares at the price per Share which is the greater of (i) $0.05 and (ii) the Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') on the date of a conversion notice.

The securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada for a period of four months and one day from the Closing Date. The securities have not been registered with the SEC are also subject to statutory hold periods that apply in the jurisdictions in the USA.

The completion of the private placement and payment of any commission and fees remains subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Exchange. Proceeds of the private placement will be used for working capital.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces manufacturing and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact

David Melles
dmelles@westmagcorp.com
604-423-2709

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy
katiek@gregoryfca.com
610-228-2128

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or 'U.S. Persons', as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements. We see Safe Harbor.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com

View our profile on SEDAR

Disclaimer

Western Magnesium Corp. published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 18:50:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Ataya President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward C. Lee Executive Chairman
Paul Sauve Vice President-Operations
D. Kim Evans Chief Financial Officer
James C. Sever Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORP0
RIO TINTO PLC5.43%102 690
BHP GROUP-4.73%77 467
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.96%30 882
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.73%20 526
FRESNILLO PLC86.11%11 229
