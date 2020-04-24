Log in
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORP
Western Magnesium : Announces Stock Option Grant

04/24/2020
Western Magnesium Announces Stock Option Grant

NEW YORK, NY -TheNewswire - April 24, 2020 -Western Magnesium Corporation (TSXV:WMG; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB:MLYF) ('Western Magnesium' or the 'Company') today announced that it has granted 4,200,000 incentive stock options pursuant to its Stock Option Plan for its directors, officers, advisors and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years.

Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to the holding period as required by the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable US securities law.

This stock option grant is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces manufacturing and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Company Contact

David Melles
dmelles@westmagcorp.com
604-423-2709

Media Contact

Katie Kennedy
katiek@gregoryfca.com
610-228-2128

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'U.S. Securities Act'), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or 'U.S. Persons', as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements. We see Safe Harbor.

For additional information please visit our website at www.westmagcorp.com

View our profile on SEDAR

Disclaimer

Western Magnesium Corp. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 01:57:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Sam Ataya Chief Executive Officer & Director
James C. Sever Director & Chief Technology Officer
Barrie D. Fraser President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Edward C. Lee Executive Chairman
Kristina Khersonski Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN MAGNESIUM CORP0
BHP GROUP1.39%90 180
RIO TINTO PLC-15.99%78 775
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-35.25%21 515
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.09%15 174
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC42.26%9 909
