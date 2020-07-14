Western Magnesium : Operational Update

NEW YORK, NY - TheNewswire - July 14, 2020 - Western Magnesium Corporation (TSXV: WMG; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB: MLYF) ('Western Magnesium' or the 'Company').

Western Magnesium is pleased to announce and welcome the addition of two new staff members to the operations team - Mr. Tyler David and Mr. Sarpreet Pahal. Mr. Paul Sauve says,' Tyler and Sarpreet come with a wealth of applicable experience to Western Magnesium that will ensure a successful completion of our upcoming commercialized pilot plant. Tyler's extensive magnesium handling and melting experience makes him an excellent addition to our team. To add to that, Sarpreet brings with him a significant amount of feed preparation and calcining experience that will contribute to a seamless transition from pilot to large scale commercial operation'.

Sam Ataya, CEO, says, 'As Western Magnesium continues to press on in Phase 2 of 3 toward the completion of the commercialized pilot plant, management will continue to focus on driving hard toward more deliverables.'

Western Magnesium is very fortunate to have such talented individuals joining the team. Here is a little bit more about each of their backgrounds and how they are a great complement to the existing Western Magnesium technical team.

Mr. Davis is a graduate of UBC (2019) with a Ph. D in Mechanical Engineering where he did a unique thesis entitled 'Development of Novel Grain Refiners for AZ91D Magnesium Alloys and their Effect of Hot Tearing'. He utilized his deep understanding of material science and solidification of alloys while employing metallographic analysis techniques to investigate the mechanisms causing grain refinement. While at UBC, Mr. Davis was also involved in a range of specialized yet complementary projects that included i) designing blueprints for mechanical devices; ii) utilizing principles of thermodynamics & modeling software for heating and cooling systems; and iii) carrying out innovative research and design for a de-coating system with an aircraft technology company. In addition, he will bring value added results with machinery/tool exposure such as Sintering (SPS), DSC/TGA and Metal Casting.

Mr. Pahal is a professional engineer with solid technical work experience. He has held high level positions such as Production Supervisor/Analyst/Coordinator and Production Engineer with LafargeHolcium and more recently a Process Engineer position with Solaris Management Consultants Inc. Some of Mr. Pahal's notable accomplishments are: process lead for $10-20 million design projects; implementation of HAZOP recommendations in design; extensive training of staff during production roles; supervised large teams in industrial manufacturing plants; troubleshooting and optimizing process/production; plan and schedule raw material deliveries & handing quarries; and integration of SAP database for cement manufacturing plants across Canada. He also brings Safety & Certification when it comes to confined spaces, fall arrest, energy isolation, and WHMIS.

Both bring extensive technical experience and highly skilled backgrounds that are a great complement to the current operational roster. Mr. David and Mr. Pahal will officially start Monday July 20th.

Management and the operational team will continue to work hard to release forthcoming timely and meaningful announcements.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight qualities. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces manufacturing and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

