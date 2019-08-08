Log in
WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(WES)
08/08 02:48:21 pm
24.16 USD   +0.29%
Western Midstream Names Ure as CEO

08/08/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Western Midstream Partners LP named Michael P. Ure as president and chief executive officer.

The company named Craig W. Collins senior vice president and chief operating office.

Mr. Ure previously served as senior vice president of business development for Occidental Petroleum and Mr. Collins is returning to Western Midstream having previously served as senior vice president and chief operating officer of its predecessor, Western Gas Partners LP, from 2017 to 2018, the company said.

Western Midstream Partners is limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum to acquire and operate midstream assets.

Mr. Ure and Mr. Collins are succeeding Robin H. Fielder and Gennifer F. Kelly, respectively, in connection with the recently completed acquisition of Anadarko by Occidental. Occidental said Thursday it completed its acquisition of Anadarko in a transaction valued at $55 billion, including the assumption of Anadarko's debt.

Jaime R. Casas, senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, and John D. Montanti, vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, will remain in their current positions, Western Midstream said.

Western Midstream also said it appointed Glenn M. Vangolen, currently senior vice president of Occidental, as chairman of the board, replacing Benjamin M. Fink effective immediately.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

