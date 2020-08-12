Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Western New England Bancorp, Inc.    WNEB

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.

(WNEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Western New England Bancorp : Investor Presentation - August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Local banking is better than ever.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

We may, from time to time, make written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), our reports to shareholders and in other communications by us. This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, business, measures being taken in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to:

  • the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local, national and global impact of COVID-19;
  • actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides;
  • changes in the interest rate environment that reduce margins;
  • the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Act Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010
    ("Dodd-Frank Act"), Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;
  • the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;
  • general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality;
  • changes in business conditions and inflation;
  • changes in credit market conditions;
  • the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions;
  • changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;
  • increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;
  • changes in technology used in the banking business;
  • the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;
  • certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;
  • our controls and procedures may fail or be circumvented;
  • new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;
  • changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;
  • severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and
  • other factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

2

WHO WE ARE

Every day, we focus on showing Westfield Bank customers "what better banking is all about." For us, the idea of better banking starts with putting customers first, while adhering to our core values.

Our Core Values:

  • Integrity
  • Enhance Shareholder Value
  • Customer Focus
  • Community Focus

Our Core Mission:

The Company's purpose drives the outcome we envision for

Western New England Bancorp.

Our purpose is to help customers succeed in our community, while creating and increasing shareholder value.

70 Center Street, Chicopee, MA.

3

SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

James C. Hagan, President & Chief Executive Officer

Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Allen J. Miles III, Executive Vice President & Chief Lender Officer

Kevin C. O'Connor, Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer Leo R. Sagan, Jr., Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer

Darlene Libiszewski, Senior Vice President &

Chief Information Officer

Gerald P. Ciejka, Senior Vice President,

General Counsel & Director of Human Resources

Louis O. Gorman, Senior Vice President &

Chief Credit Officer

Deborah J. McCarthy, Senior Vice President,

Deposit Operations & Electronic Banking

Cidalia Inacio, Senior Vice President,

Retail Banking & Wealth Management

4

CONNECTICUT STRATEGY

On Monday, July 6th, the Bank's Bloomfield branch officially opened for business. This was followed closely by the Bank's West Hartford Financial Services Center, which opened on Tuesday, July 21st. These openings marked the Bank's 24th and 25th branch locations, and established West Hartford as the Bank's Connecticut hub to facilitate its strategic expansion.

The new locations build off the success of the Granby and Enfield branches, expand the bank's footprint further into Connecticut, and provide new growth opportunities in the Greater Hartford Region and the Farmington Valley. Recent mergers and consolidations throughout Connecticut have created increased demand for a local, full-service,community-oriented bank, supporting the Bank's deposit and loan growth efforts.

5

CONNECTICUT STRATEGY

The West Hartford Financial Services Center, located in West Hartford Center, will serve as the Bank's regional hub in Connecticut. In addition to a full-service branch, it includes a suite of offices to support Residential Lending, Commercial Lending, Business & Government Deposit Services, and Westfield Investment Services.

The Bank has assembled an experienced team of bankers- Vice President and Connecticut Area Manager Matthew Cuddy will manage the branch office; he is joined by Senior Vice President and Commercial Lender Todd Navin; Vice President and Commercial Lender John Pember; Vice President and Business & Government Deposit Services Officer Cathy Turowsky; and Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer Daniel Danillowicz. The team has decades of retail and commercial banking experience in West Hartford and throughout the Capital Region, and is very familiar with the economic landscape and subtleties of the market.

6

CONNECTICUT STRATEGY

The Bloomfield branch, located in the Copaco Shopping Center, is a full-service branch and includes drive-through teller and safe deposit services. The shopping center is composed of national and local brands and is a major shopping destination for the greater Bloomfield area, which offers both retail and commercial banking opportunities.

The Bank has hired AVP and Branch Manager Lindsay Allen to manage the Bloomfield branch. Lindsay has extensive banking and branch management experience, having worked for both national and community banks, and is a Bloomfield resident.

The Bloomfield branch, along with the Granby and Enfield locations, will be supported by the West Hartford Financial Services Center and its expanded team.

7

2Q2020 EARNINGS

($ in millions, except EPS)

2Q2020

1Q2020

2Q2019

Net interest income

$

15,092

$

14,553

$

14,201

Provision for loan losses

2,450

2,100

350

Non-interest income

2,087

2,525

2,517

Non-interest expense

12,245

12,314

12,140

Income tax expense

463

584

971

Net income

$

2,021

$

2,080

$

3,257

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$

0.08

$

0.08

$

0.12

In 2Q2020, net income of $2.0 million included:

  • $2.5 million of provision for loan losses
  • $1.3 million in interest and fee income from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")

8

LOANS

Average Loans Outstanding

$2,000

$1,960

4.50%

$1,900

4.38%

4.39%

4.36%

4.26%

$1,800

$1,739

$1,774

$1,783

3.92%

4.00%

$1,689

$1,700

3.50%

$1,600

$1,500

3.00%

2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020

Average Loans Outstanding

Total Average Loan Yield

Total average loans of $2.0 billion increased $271 million, or 16.0%, year-over-year and $177 million, or 9.9%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due to $153 million in average PPP loans associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total average loan yield of 3.92% was down 46 basis points year-over-year and down 34 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting the repricing impacts of lower interest rates.

$ in millions

Period-end Loans Outstanding

$2,100

$2,000

$2,000

$1,900

$1,800

$1,776

$1,804

$1,752

$1,722

$1,700

$1,600

$1,500

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Total period-end loans of $2.0 billion increased $278 million, or 16.1%, year-over-year and $196 million, or 10.9%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to PPP loans of $222 million.

9

LOAN PORTFOLIO TRENDS

%

Balances

Returned

# of

Balance as

Returned to

to P&I and

Loans

a % of

P&I and Made

Made

Returne

Modification

# of Loans

Total Loan

First Payment

First

d to P&I

Loan Segment

Balance

Modified

Segment

(2)

Payment

(2)

Commercial real estate

$

200.0

131

24.0%

$

71.6

35.8%

54

Commercial and industrial (1)

19.1

162

8.3%

9.7

50.8%

117

Residential real estate (3)

41.7

219

5.9%

19.2

46.1%

107

Consumer

0.2

13

3.8%

0.1

50.0%

10

Total

$

261.0

525

14.7%

$

100.6

38.5%

288

  1. Excludes PPP loans and deferred fees
  2. Data as of July 27, 2020
  3. Residential includes home equity loans and lines of credit

($ in millions)

10

COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL LOAN TRENDS

Commercial and Industrial Loans

$500

$450

$453

$400

$350

$222

$300

$250

$200

$257

$238

$242

$249

$231

$150

$100

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

C&I Loans

PPP Loans

$ in millions

Commercial and industrial loans (C&I) of $453 million increased $215 million, or 90.3%, year-over-year, and $196 million, or 76.3%, from the linked quarter primarily due to $222 million in PPP loans.

  • Excluding PPP loans, C&I loans decreased $26 million, or 10.1%, from the linked quarter driven by pay-downs of commercial revolving lines of credit following an increase in 1Q2020 draws under the lines of credit. The increase in draws in revolving lines of credit in 1Q2020 were due to the economic slowdown associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

11

COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL LOANS (EXCLUDES PPP)

Auto Sales, 0.4%

Wholesale Trade, 2.4%

Transportation, 0.7%

Specialty Trade, 0.7%

Other, 3.4%

% of total loans, excluding PPP, at June 30, 2020

Educational Services,

1.0%

Healthcare, 0.7%

Heavy and Civil

Engineering

Construction, 0.8%

Manufacturing, 3.0%

12

TOTAL COVID-19 MODIFICATIONS - C&I PORTFOLIO

Industry

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trade

Specialty Trade

Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction

Educational Services

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Transportation and Warehouse

Auto Sales

All other C&I

# of

% of

% of

Modified

Modified

Balance

Balance (1)

Total Loans (1)

Balance

Accounts

Modified

$ 54 M

3%

$ 2 M

18

5%

42 M

2%

666 K

3

2%

13 M

1%

-

-

-

13 M

1%

333 K

1

2%

17 M

1%

107 K

1

1%

12 M

1%

4 M

9

32%

12 M

1%

7 M

13

62%

7 M

0%

2 M

96

23%

61 M

3%

3 M

21

6%

Total commercial and industrial

$ 231 M

13%

$

19 M

162

8%

Returned to principal and interest payment:

$

10 M

51%

At June 30, 2020, there were $19 million, or 9% of the C&I portfolio, with payment deferrals. As of July 27, 2020, $10 million, or 51% of the modified C&I portfolio, resumed their principal and interest payments, representing their June and July monthly payments. Requests for payment deferrals has significantly decreased since April.

(1) Excludes PPP loans

13

COMMERCIAL LINE OF CREDIT UTILIZATION

The table below breaks out the commercial line utilization since December 31, 2019.

Balance

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Pass-rated

$ 43 M

$ 78 M

$

65 M

Classified

20 M

21 M

20 M

Total:

$ 63 M

$ 99 M

$

85 M

Utilization

22%

37%

33%

Commercial commitment utilization was 22% for 2Q2020, compared to 37% for 1Q2020

Balance Outstanding

# of

Original Amount

Total Exposure

at 6/30/2020

Accounts

Under $100,000

$

15 M

$ 6 M

379

$101,000-$500,000

52 M

12 M

195

$501,000-$1 million

36 M

9 M

46

$1.1 million-$5.0 million

116 M

21M

44

Over $5.0 million

72 M

15 M

9

Total:

$

291 M

$ 63 M

673

$ in millions

14

SMALL BUSINESS PROTECTION LOANS - PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

Loan Amount

Total Balance

# of Loans

Fee (%)

Fee ($)

$150K and under

$ 42 M

1,085

5%

$ 2.1 M

$151K - $350K

34 M

145

5%

1.7 M

$351K - $2.0M

90 M

113

3%

2.7 M

Over $2.1M

56 M

15

1%

559 K

Total:

$ 222 M

1,358

$ 7.1 M

As of June 30, 2020, we closed 1,358 loans totaling $222 million in PPP loans with estimated fee income of $7.1 million. PPP loans with balances of $150K or less represented 19% of the PPP portfolio, and totaled $42 million.

$ in millions

15

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOAN TRENDS

Period-end Loans Outstanding

Commercial real estate

loans

of $833

million

$840

decreased $3.0 million,

or 0.4%,

from the

linked

$830

quarter, but increased $30 million, or 3.7%, year-over-

$820

year. At June 30, 2020, the Company granted $200.0

$810

million, or 24% of the

CRE portfolio, COVID-19

modifications.

$800

$790

$780

$821

$803

$836 $833

$817

Retail/shopping,

Restaurant, 0.6%

6.5%

Residential non-owner, 2.2%

Other, 1.9%

Office, 7.3%

Mixed Use, 2.2%

Industrial, 5.8%

Hotel, 3.1%

$ in millions

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Adult Care/Assisted Living, 2.0%

Apartment, 9.7%

Auto Sales, 2.1%

Auto Service, 0.6%

College/School, 1.6%

Gas Station/Conv Store, 0.7%

16

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE LOANS - COVID-19 MODIFICATIONS GRANTED

Modified

Balance

% of

Modified

Loans

Modified

Property Type

Balance

Total Loans (1)

Balance

(#)

(%)

Apartment

$

174 M

9.7%

$

36 M

15

21%

Office

132 M

7.3%

17 M

15

11%

Retail/Shopping

116 M

6.5%

46 M

24

39%

Industrial

110 M

5.8%

8 M

8

7%

Hotel

55 M

3.1%

33 M

9

61%

Mixed-use

39 M

2.2%

17 M

8

44%

Other

32 M

1.9%

7 M

12

33%

Residential Non-Owner

43 M

2.2%

8 M

23

9%

Auto Sales

37 M

2.1%

16 M

4

43%

Adult Care/Assisted Living

37 M

2.0%

7 M

1

19%

College/School

26 M

1.6%

-

-

-%

Gas Station/Conv Store

11 M

0.7%

278 K

1

3%

Restaurant

11 M

0.6%

3M

10

36%

Auto Service

10 M

0.6%

190 K

1

2%

Total commercial real estate:

$

833 M

46.8%

$

200M

131

24%

Returned to principal and interest payments

$

72M

36%

(1) Excludes PPP loans

$ and % of total loans at June 30, 2020

17

RESIDENTIAL AND CONSUMER LOAN TRENDS

Residential and Consumer Loans

Residential, including home equity loans,

$730

Period-end Loans Outstanding

and consumer loans increased $8 million from the linked quarter and increased $39

$720

$716

$708

$710

$706

$700

$690$684

$677

$680

$670

$660

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Loan

Balance

% of

# of

Average

Segment

Residential

Loans

Balance

loans

Residential

$42M

6%

219

$190K

$ in millions

million, or 5.7%, year-over-year.

  • Residential loans: $607 million
  • Home equity loans and lines: $104 million

As of June 30, 2020, the Company granted 219 deferral requests on residential loans and home equity loans totaling $42 million, or 6%, of the portfolio.

As of July 27, 2020, $19 million, or 46% of COVID-19 modified residential loans, have returned to contractual monthly payments.

Consumer loans totaled $5.3 million at June 30, 2020. There were 13 modifications granted totaling $155,000.

18

TOTAL DEPOSITS

$1,500

Period-end Core Deposits

Period-end Time Deposits

$800

$1,400

$1,319

$750

$1,300

$1,200

$700

$678

$1,100

$1,025

$1,057

$656

$967

$1,013

$653

$649

$1,000

$650

$629

$900

$600

$800

$700

$550

$600

$500

$500

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Period-end core deposits of $1.3 billion increased $352 million, or 36.4%, year-over-year and increased $262 million, or 24.8%, from the linked quarter. Time deposits of $629 million decreased $49 million, or 7.2%, year- over-year and decreased $20 million, or 3.1%, from the linked quarter. The increase in core deposits reflected impacts due to COVID-19 including customers' preferences for liquidity, loan payment deferrals, tax payment deferrals, government stimulus for individuals, and lower consumer spending.

The ratio of core deposits as a percentage of total deposits was 67.7% at June 30, 2020, compared to 58.8% at June 30, 2019 and 62.0% at March 31, 2020.

$ in millions

19

AVERAGE DEPOSITS

Average Deposits and Rates

$2,100

1.07%

1.08%

1.05%

1.01%

1.20%

$1,900

0.82%

1.00%

$1,700

0.80%

$1,500

$1,300

$1,368

$1,274

$1,268

$1,287

$1,300

0.60%

$1,100

$900

0.40%

$700

$505

0.20%

$500

$363

$369

$388

$389

$300

0.00%

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Interest-bearing deposts

Non-interest-bearing deposits

Average deposit cost

Average deposits of $1.9 billion increased $236 million, or 14.4%, year-over-year, and increased $184 million, or 10.9%, from linked quarter.

  • Average non-interest-bearing deposits increased $116 million, or 29.8%, from $389 million at March 31, 2020 to $505 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in average deposits can be attributed to the government stimulus for individuals, lower consumer spending over the last several months, tax payment delays to July 15, 2020, as well as PPP loan funds that may not have been fully utilized at June 30, 2020.
  • Average deposit cost of deposits of 82 bps decreased 19 basis points from the linked quarter and decreased 25 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the lower interest rate environment.

$ in millions

20

AVERAGE CORE DEPOSITS

Average Core Deposits and Rates

$2,100

0.34%

0.40%

0.31%

0.32%

0.33%

0.35%

$1,900

$1,700

0.27%

0.30%

$1,500

$1,233

0.25%

$1,300

0.20%

$1,037

$1,100

$1,021

$957

$970

0.15%

$900

0.10%

$700

$500

0.05%

$300

0.00%

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Interest-bearing deposts

Average deposit cost

Average core deposits of $1.2 billion increased $276 million, or 28.8%, year-over-year, and increased $196 million, or 19.0%, from linked quarter. The cost of core deposits decreased 4 basis points year-over-year and decreased 6 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting the lower interest rate environment.

$ in millions

21

AVERAGE TIME DEPOSITS

Average Time Deposits and Rates

Time Deposits Maturing

$800

2.18%

2.15%

2.30%

(Weighted Average Rate)

$750

2.14%

2.20%

2.08%

$700

$680

$667

2.10%

2.14%

2.14%

2.13%

1.78%

1.47%

1.19%

$654

$651

$640

$650

2.00%

$100

1.87%

$600

1.90%

$77

$77

$73

$68

$550

1.80%

$44

$500

1.70%

2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020

JULY

AUG

SEPT

OCT

NOV

DEC

Interest-bearing deposts Average deposit cost

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Average time deposits of $640 million decreased $40.0 million, or 5.9%, year-over-year, and decreased $11 million, or 1.7%, from linked quarter. We continue to reduce our reliance on high-cost time deposits as we continue to focus on low-cost core deposits. The cost of time deposits decreased 27 basis points year-over-year and decreased 21 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting the lower interest rate environment.

As of June 30, 2020, there are $440 million time deposits with an average weighted rate of 1.81% scheduled to reprice by December 31, 2020. There are $221 million maturing by the end of 3Q2020 with an average weighted rate of 2.01% and $218 million by the end of 4Q2020 with an average rate of 1.61%.

$ in millions

22

LOAN-TO-DEPOSIT RATIO

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

107%

106%

106%

106%

105%

105%

105%

104%

103%

103%

102%

101%

100%

99%

98%

97%

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

$ in millions

We continue to focus on the mix of deposits. Core deposits as a percentage of total deposits has improved over the last 5 quarters.

Core Deposits and Time Deposits

as a % of Total Deposits

80%

68%

70%

59%

61%

61%

62%

60%

50%

41%

39%

39%

38%

40%

32%

30%

20%

10%

0%

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Core deposits/Total deposits

Time deposits/Total deposits

23

DEPOSIT MARKET SHARE IN HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA AS OF JUNE 30, 2019

Total

Deposit

Deposits in Market

Market

# of

Rank 2019

Parent Company Name

($000)

Share

Branches

1

Western New England Bancorp

1,516,649

14.22

20

2

Toronto-Dominion Bank

1,495,829

14.02

16

3

People's United Financial Inc.

1,473,093

13.81

14

4

Bank of America Corp.

1,414,913

13.26

9

5

PeoplesBancorp MHC

1,404,794

13.17

14

6

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc.

1,158,239

10.86

13

7

KeyCorp

684,142

6.41

8

8

Country Bank for Savings

436,283

4.09

5

9

Citizens Financial Group Inc.

431,555

4.05

15

Total For Institutions in Market

10,015,497

100.00

129

%

________

Source: SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019.

Note: Total number of Westfield Bank branches shown includes the Big E seasonal branch and online deposit channel. Two Westfield branches are located in Hampshire County, MA and two Westfield branches are located in Hartford County, CT outside of Springfield MSA.

24

FHLB AND PPPLF FUNDING

Period-end FHLB and PPPLF

$300

$250

$226

$241

$241

$222

$197

$200

$150

$100

$50

$26

$-

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

FHLB

PPPLF

We have been reducing our reliance on FHLB borrowings as we continue to focus on low-cost core deposits. FHLB borrowings decreased $29 million, or 12.8%, year-over-year, and decreased $25 million, or 11.3%, from the linked quarter.

Advances under the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") totaled $26.4 million at June 30, 2020, representing 11.9% of the PPP loan portfolio. The increase in low-cost core deposits in the second quarter provided funding for the PPP loan portfolio.

$ in millions

25

NET INTEREST INCOME

$20.0

2.92%

2.91%

2.93%

2.89%

2.95%

$18.0

2.90%

$16.0

$14.9

$15.1

2.85%

$14.2

$14.5

$14.6

2.80%

2.76%

$14.0

2.75%

$12.0

2.70%

$10.0

2.65%

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Net interest income ($)

Net interest margin (%)

Net interest income increased $891,000, or 6.3%, year- over-year and increased $539,000, or 3.7%, from the linked quarter.

The three months ended June 30, 2020 includes $1.3 million in PPP income. Excluding PPP income, net interest income decreased $707,000, or 4.9%, from the linked quarter reflecting balance sheet repricing driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment.

Average Rates

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

1-month LIBOR

2.44%

2.17%

1.79%

1.41%

0.36%

3-Month LIBOR

2.51%

2.20%

1.93%

1.53%

0.60%

Fed Funds Target Rate

2.50%

2.29%

1.83%

1.41%

0.25%

10-Year

Constant Maturity Treasury Rate

2.33%

1.79%

1.80%

1.38%

0.69%

$ in millions

26

NON-INTEREST INCOME

vs

vs

1Q2020

2Q2019

2Q2020

(%)

(%)

Service charges and fees

$1,559

(12.1)

(15.7)

Income from bank-owned life

insurance

480

8.8

0.4

Other income

-

(100.0)

(100.0)

Gain on sales of securities, net

13

(43.5)

(113.5)

Unrealized gain on equity securities

25

(65.7)

(55.7)

Total non-interest income

$2,087

(17.3%)

(17.1%)

$3,000

$2,517

$2,611

$2,525

$2,406

$2,500

$2,087

$2,000

$1,500

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Non-interest income

Non-interest income decreased $430,000, or 17.1%, year-over-year and decreased $438,000, or 17.3%, from the linked quarter.

  • Deposit service charges decreased $291,000, or 15.7%, year-over-year, on lower overdraft activity reflecting lower debit card transaction volumes and higher average customer deposit balances which offset accounts fees.
  • Other income decreased due to a decrease in swap income on commercial loans.

$ in millions

27

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

vs

vs

1Q2020

2Q2019

2Q2020

(%)

(%)

Salaries and employee benefits

$ 7,167

(0.1)

4.2

Occupancy expense

1,072

(8.1)

7.4

Furniture and equipment

363

(7.2)

(15.0)

Data processing

707

(1.1)

0.7

Professional fees

637

6.3

4.9

FDIC insurance

288

90.7

22.0

Advertising

219

(13.1)

(40.8)

Other

1,792

(4.0)

(6.9)

Total non-interest expense

$ 12,245

(0.6)

0.9

$14,000

$13,000

$12,000 $12,140 $11,740 $11,905 $12,314 $12,245 $11,000

$10,000

2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020

$ in millions

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense increased $105,000, or 0.9%, year-over-year, but decreased $69,000, or 0.6%, from the linked quarter.

  • FDIC insurance expense increased $52,000, or 22.0%, year-over-year and increased $137,000, or 90.7%, from the linked quarter. The increase in FDIC insurance expense from the linked quarter was due to a decrease of $92,000 in the FDIC small bank assessment credits. At March 31, 2020, the Company fully utilized its small bank assessment credits.
  • Occupancy expense decreased $95,000, or 8.1%, from the linked quarter due to a decrease of $76,000, or 94.5%, in seasonal expenses related to snow removal costs and a decrease of $92,000 in cleaning expenses related to COVID- 19 incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

28

ASSET QUALITY

$2,500 $2,000 $1,500 $1,000 $500

$-

$(500)

Provision Expense and Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

($ in thousands)

$2,450

$2,100

$1,275

$1,000

$350

$426

$170

$365

$34

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

$(194)

Provision expense

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

Non-performing Loans

($ in millions)

$20.0

0.87%

1.00%

$15.0

$14.9 0.63%

0.56%

0.54%

0.59%

0.80%

$11.1

$10.4

0.60%

$9.9

$9.7

0.40%

$10.0

0.20%

$5.0

0.00%

2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020

Non-performing loans

Non-performing loans/Total Loans Excluding PPP Loans

The Company has taken actions to identify, assess and monitor its COVID-19 related credit exposures based on asset class and borrower type. The Company implemented a customer forbearance program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had approximately 525 loans in forbearance due to COVID-19, representing approximately $261 million in outstanding loan balances, or 14.7% of total loans outstanding.

Loans in forbearance status continued to accrue interest during the forbearance period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming. Consistent with industry regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals will continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral period.

29

ASSET QUALITY

We entered the pandemic with strong asset quality and we continue to work with our borrowers during these uncertain times.

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

Total Delinquency

$12.0 million

$12.4 million

$13.8 million

Delinquency as a % of total loans

0.60%

0.69%

0.78%

Non-performing loans

$10.4 million

$9.7 million

$9.9 million

Non-performing loans as a % of total loans, excluding PPP loans

0.59%

0.54%

0.56%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans, excluding PPP loans

1.03%

0.88%

0.79%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-performing loans

176%

164%

143%

30

ASSET QUALITY

2Q2019

3Q2019

4Q2019

1Q2020

2Q2020

Special Mention

$31.1

$26.5

$25.9

$35.9

$96.3

% of Total Loans (1)

1.8%

1.5%

1.5%

2.0%

5.4%

Substandard

$56.3

$60.9

$57.3

$59.6

$55.4

% of Total Loans (1)

3.3%

3.5%

3.2%

3.3%

3.1%

Total Watch List Loans

$87.4

$87.4

$83.2

$95.5

$151.7

% of Total Loans (1)

5.1%

5.0%

4.7%

5.3%

8.5%

Based on scenario analyses of potential COVID-19 impacts on the Bank's portfolio, and the downgrade of several lending relationships, specifically the hotel portfolio, we increased our total provision for loan losses $2.5 million during the second quarter 2020. Our allowance as a percentage of total loans (excluding PPP loans and acquired loans that have been marked to fair value) was 1.26% at June 30, 2020 and 1.09% at March 31, 2020.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we downgraded 13 lending relationships from pass-rated to special mention. Nine of these relationships totaling $46 million are in the hotel industry and the others are in retail or manufacturing. The hotel industry has experienced disruption as a direct result of the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. Excludes PPP loans ($ in millions)

31

ASSET QUALITY

2Q2020

4Q2019

Loans

ALLL/

ALLL/

Outstanding

Total Loan

Loans

Total Loan

ALLL

(1)

Segment

ALLL

Outstanding

Segment

Commercial and industrial

$

3,564

$

231,052

1.54%

$

3,183

$

248,893

1.28%

Commercial real estate

10,271

832,676

1.23%

6,807

816,886

0.83%

Residential

4,167

710,631

0.59%

3,920

700,244

0.56%

Consumer

251

5,280

4.75%

192

5,747

3.34%

Total Loans

$

18,253

$

1,779,639

1.03%

$

14,102

$

1,771,770

0.80%

Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) = $18.3 million

  • $4.2 million, or 29.4%, increase in the allowance for loan losses reflected increases of $3.5 million in commercial real estate ALLL.
  • Allowance coverage for commercial real estate loans of 1.23% increased from 0.83% in 4Q2019.
  • Allowance coverage for total loans of 1.03% increased from 0.80% in 4Q2019.
  • The Company has deferred the adoption of CECL, the new accounting standard for loan losses.

(1) Excludes PPP loans

32

HOTELS - $55.1 MILLION, OR 3.1% OF TOTAL LOANS (1)

The hotel industry has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and the widespread travel restrictions. We continue to maintain close contact with our borrowers and monitor industry updates. We performed a review of the hotel portfolio and the impact that COVID-19 is having on the hotel industry. As of March 31, 2020, 93% of the hotel portfolio was classified within a pass-rating category. As a result of COVID-19, as of June 30, 2020, we downgraded $46.0 million of the hotel portfolio to special mention due to the prolonged shutdown.

On June 6, 2020, the governor of Massachusetts announced that the lodging industry (hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfast and all other short-term residential rentals, including online hosting platforms, such as Airbnb and VRBO) is permitted to open under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, with restrictions, on June 8, 2020.

  • Many of these borrowers have incurred a significant negative impact to their businesses resulting from the governmental stay-at-home orders, which became effective March 23, 2020, as well as travel limitations.
  • We continue to monitor the credits and work with the borrowers.
  • The average loan balance of the hotel portfolio is $ 2.5 million, with an average loan-to-value of 76%.
  • 98% of the hotel portfolio is with Marriott, Hyatt, Hampton Inn, and Red Roof Inn branded hotels.
  • 61% of the hotel portfolio has requested payment deferrals due to COVID-19.

(1) Excludes PPP loans

33

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

We are well-capitalized with excess capital.

Well

Consolidated

Consolidated

Ratio

Capitalized

Excess

Capital

Leverage Ratio

9.5%

-

-

$220.5

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

12.9%

-

-

$220.5

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.9%

-

-

$220.5

Total Capital Ratio

14.0%

-

-

$238.7

Excess to

Well

Bank

be Well-

Westfield Bank

Ratio

Capitalized

Excess

Capital

Capitalized

Leverage Ratio

9.0%

5.0%

4.0%

$207.6

$91.7

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

12.2%

6.5%

5.7%

$207.6

$97.0

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.2%

8.0%

4.2%

$207.6

$71.5

Total Capital Ratio

13.3%

10.0%

3.3%

$225.9

$55.7

  • From a regulatory standpoint, we are well-capitalized with excess capital.
  • Due to the economic uncertainty we are taking a prudent approach to capital management.
  • The share repurchase program will remain suspended until economic conditions improve or stabilizes.

As of June 30, 2020 ($ in millions)

34

CAPITAL RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS

Share Repurchases

Dividends

Year

# of Shares

2017

606,391

2018

2,189,276

2019

1,938,667

2020

1,009,731

Year

Annualized Dividend per

Share

2017

$0.12

2018

$0.16

2019

$0.20

2020

$0.20

Historically, the Company has been active with share repurchases. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 1,009,731 shares of common stock under its previously announced repurchase plan (the "2019 Plan"). On June 30, 2020, there were 117,135 shares available to repurchase under the 2019 Plan. On March 24, 2020, the Board of Directors approved the suspension of the 2019 Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This action is effective until further notice, but the Company retains the ability to reinstate its buyback program as soon as circumstances warrant.

35

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Book Value per Share

Tangible Book Value per Share

$8.88

$8.73 $8.74

$8.60

$8.95

$8.27

$8.14 $8.14

$8.00

$8.34

Book Value

Tangible Book Value

36

APPENDIX: NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its financial

condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.

For the quarter ended

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

6/30/2019

(In thousands)

Interest

Interest

Interest

Interest

Interest

Loans (no tax adjustment)

$

18,999

$

18,747

$

19,366

$

19,111

$

18,302

Tax-equivalent adjustment

107

129

131

133

132

Loans (tax-equivalent basis)

$

19,106

$

18,876

$

19,497

$

19,244

$

18,434

Securities (no tax adjustment)

$

1,165

$

1,399

$

1,431

$

1,465

$

1,630

Tax-equivalent adjustment

5

5

5

5

5

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$

1,170

$

1,404

$

1,436

$

1,470

$

1,635

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

15,092

$

14,553

$

14,924

$

14,528

$

14,201

Tax equivalent adjustment

112

134

136

138

137

Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)

$

15,204

$

14,687

$

15,060

$

14,666

$

14,338

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

15,092

$

14,553

$

14,924

$

14,528

$

14,201

Purchase accounting adjustments

(54)

82

(79)

154

(79)

Prepayment penalties

-

6

429

44

21

PPP fee income

1,260

-

-

-

-

Adjusted net interest income

$

13,886

$

14,465

$

14,574

$

14,330

$

14,259

Average interest-earning assets

$

2,213,971

$

2,042,752

$

2,041,317

$

2,002,911

$

1,967,928

Average interest-earnings asset, excluding

average PPP loans

$

2,060,995

$

2,042,752

$

2,041,317

$

2,002,911

$

1,967,928

Net interest margin (no tax adjustment)

2.74%

2.87%

2.90%

2.88%

2.89%

Net interest margin, tax-equivalent

2.76%

2.89%

2.93%

2.91%

2.92%

Adjusted net interest margin, excluding

purchase accounting adjustments, PPP fee

income and prepayment penalties

2.71%

2.85%

2.83%

2.84%

2.91%

Book value per share

$

8.95

$

8.88

$

8.74

$

8.73

$

8.60

Tangible equity adjustment

(0.61)

(0.61)

(0.60)

(0.59)

(0.60)

Tangible book value per share

$

8.34

$

8.27

$

8.14

$

8.14

$

8.00

Income before income taxes

$

2,484

$

2,664

$

4,425

$

4,124

$

4,228

Provision for loan losses

2,450

2,100

1,000

1,275

350

Income before taxes and provision

$

4,934

$

4,764

$

5,425

$

5,399

$

4,578

37

WESTFIELD BANK

"WHAT BETTER BANKING'S ALL ABOUT"

James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer

141 Elm Street, Westfield, MA

Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Meghan Hibner, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

38

Disclaimer

Western New England Bancorp Inc. published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 16:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCOR
12:08pWESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP : Investor Presentation - August 2020
PU
09:55aWESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
07/28WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/28Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Three and Six Months En..
GL
06/11WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/19WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/12WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 63,4 M - -
Net income 2020 9,27 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
Yield 2020 3,89%
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,50 $
Last Close Price 5,14 $
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Hagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa G. McMahon Chairman
Guida R. Sajdak CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Darlene M. Libiszewski Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregg F. Orlen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC.-46.63%132
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.52%316 402
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%245 404
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.57%233 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.08%188 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%134 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group