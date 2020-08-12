Western New England Bancorp : Investor Presentation - August 2020 0 08/12/2020 | 12:08pm EDT Send by mail :

INVESTOR PRESENTATION Local banking is better than ever. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS We may, from time to time, make written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), our reports to shareholders and in other communications by us. This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company's financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, business, measures being taken in response to the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. These factors include, but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local, national and global impact of COVID-19;

actions governments, businesses and individuals take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides;

changes in the interest rate environment that reduce margins;

the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Act Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010

("Dodd-Frank Act"), Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;

the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;

general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality;

changes in business conditions and inflation;

changes in credit market conditions;

the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions;

changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;

increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;

changes in technology used in the banking business;

the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;

certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;

our controls and procedures may fail or be circumvented;

new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;

changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;

severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and

other factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law. 2 WHO WE ARE Every day, we focus on showing Westfield Bank customers "what better banking is all about." For us, the idea of better banking starts with putting customers first, while adhering to our core values. Our Core Values: Integrity

Enhance Shareholder Value

Customer Focus

Community Focus Our Core Mission: The Company's purpose drives the outcome we envision for Western New England Bancorp. Our purpose is to help customers succeed in our community, while creating and increasing shareholder value. 70 Center Street, Chicopee, MA. 3 SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM James C. Hagan, President & Chief Executive Officer Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Allen J. Miles III, Executive Vice President & Chief Lender Officer Kevin C. O'Connor, Executive Vice President & Chief Banking Officer Leo R. Sagan, Jr., Senior Vice President & Chief Risk Officer Darlene Libiszewski, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer Gerald P. Ciejka, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Director of Human Resources Louis O. Gorman, Senior Vice President & Chief Credit Officer Deborah J. McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Deposit Operations & Electronic Banking Cidalia Inacio, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking & Wealth Management 4 CONNECTICUT STRATEGY On Monday, July 6th, the Bank's Bloomfield branch officially opened for business. This was followed closely by the Bank's West Hartford Financial Services Center, which opened on Tuesday, July 21st. These openings marked the Bank's 24th and 25th branch locations, and established West Hartford as the Bank's Connecticut hub to facilitate its strategic expansion. The new locations build off the success of the Granby and Enfield branches, expand the bank's footprint further into Connecticut, and provide new growth opportunities in the Greater Hartford Region and the Farmington Valley. Recent mergers and consolidations throughout Connecticut have created increased demand for a local, full-service,community-oriented bank, supporting the Bank's deposit and loan growth efforts. 5 CONNECTICUT STRATEGY The West Hartford Financial Services Center, located in West Hartford Center, will serve as the Bank's regional hub in Connecticut. In addition to a full-service branch, it includes a suite of offices to support Residential Lending, Commercial Lending, Business & Government Deposit Services, and Westfield Investment Services. The Bank has assembled an experienced team of bankers- Vice President and Connecticut Area Manager Matthew Cuddy will manage the branch office; he is joined by Senior Vice President and Commercial Lender Todd Navin; Vice President and Commercial Lender John Pember; Vice President and Business & Government Deposit Services Officer Cathy Turowsky; and Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer Daniel Danillowicz. The team has decades of retail and commercial banking experience in West Hartford and throughout the Capital Region, and is very familiar with the economic landscape and subtleties of the market. 6 CONNECTICUT STRATEGY The Bloomfield branch, located in the Copaco Shopping Center, is a full-service branch and includes drive-through teller and safe deposit services. The shopping center is composed of national and local brands and is a major shopping destination for the greater Bloomfield area, which offers both retail and commercial banking opportunities. The Bank has hired AVP and Branch Manager Lindsay Allen to manage the Bloomfield branch. Lindsay has extensive banking and branch management experience, having worked for both national and community banks, and is a Bloomfield resident. The Bloomfield branch, along with the Granby and Enfield locations, will be supported by the West Hartford Financial Services Center and its expanded team. 7 2Q2020 EARNINGS ($ in millions, except EPS) 2Q2020 1Q2020 2Q2019 Net interest income $ 15,092 $ 14,553 $ 14,201 Provision for loan losses 2,450 2,100 350 Non-interest income 2,087 2,525 2,517 Non-interest expense 12,245 12,314 12,140 Income tax expense 463 584 971 Net income $ 2,021 $ 2,080 $ 3,257 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.12 In 2Q2020, net income of $2.0 million included: $2.5 million of provision for loan losses

Average Loans Outstanding $2,000 $1,960 4.50% $1,900 4.38% 4.39% 4.36% 4.26% $1,800 $1,739 $1,774 $1,783 3.92% 4.00% $1,689 $1,700 3.50% $1,600 $1,500 3.00% 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Average Loans Outstanding Total Average Loan Yield Total average loans of $2.0 billion increased $271 million, or 16.0%, year-over-year and $177 million, or 9.9%, from the linked quarter. The increase was due to $153 million in average PPP loans associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Total average loan yield of 3.92% was down 46 basis points year-over-year and down 34 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting the repricing impacts of lower interest rates. $ in millions Period-end Loans Outstanding $2,100 $2,000 $2,000 $1,900 $1,800 $1,776 $1,804 $1,752 $1,722 $1,700 $1,600 $1,500 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Total period-end loans of $2.0 billion increased $278 million, or 16.1%, year-over-year and $196 million, or 10.9%, from the linked quarter. Commercial and industrial loans (C&I) of $453 million increased $215 million, or 90.3%, year-over-year, and $196 million, or 76.3%, from the linked quarter primarily due to $222 million in PPP loans. Excluding PPP loans, C&I loans decreased $26 million, or 10.1%, from the linked quarter driven by pay-downs of commercial revolving lines of credit following an increase in 1Q2020 draws under the lines of credit. The increase in draws in revolving lines of credit in 1Q2020 were due to the economic slowdown associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL LOANS (EXCLUDES PPP) Auto Sales, 0.4% Wholesale Trade, 2.4% Transportation, 0.7% Specialty Trade, 0.7% Other, 3.4% % of total loans, excluding PPP, at June 30, 2020 Educational Services, 1.0% Healthcare, 0.7% Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction, 0.8% Manufacturing, 3.0% 12 TOTAL COVID-19 MODIFICATIONS - C&I PORTFOLIO Industry Manufacturing Wholesale Trade Specialty Trade Heavy and Civil Engineering Construction Educational Services Healthcare and Social Assistance Transportation and Warehouse Auto Sales All other C&I # of % of % of Modified Modified Balance Balance (1) Total Loans (1) Balance Accounts Modified $ 54 M 3% $ 2 M 18 5% 42 M 2% 666 K 3 2% 13 M 1% - - - 13 M 1% 333 K 1 2% 17 M 1% 107 K 1 1% 12 M 1% 4 M 9 32% 12 M 1% 7 M 13 62% 7 M 0% 2 M 96 23% 61 M 3% 3 M 21 6% Total commercial and industrial $ 231 M 13% $ 19 M 162 8% Returned to principal and interest payment: $ 10 M 51% At June 30, 2020, there were $19 million, or 9% of the C&I portfolio, with payment deferrals. As of July 27, 2020, $10 million, or 51% of the modified C&I portfolio, resumed their principal and interest payments, representing their June and July monthly payments. Requests for payment deferrals has significantly decreased since April. (1) Excludes PPP loans The table below breaks out the commercial line utilization since December 31, 2019. As of June 30, 2020, we closed 1,358 loans totaling $222 million in PPP loans with estimated fee income of $7.1 million. At June 30, 2020, the Company granted $200.0 million, or 24% of the CRE portfolio, COVID-19 modifications. Residential loans: $607 million

Residential loans: $607 million

Average deposit cost of deposits of 82 bps decreased 19 basis points from the linked quarter and decreased 25 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the lower interest rate environment. $ in millions Average deposit cost of deposits of 82 bps decreased 19 basis points from the linked quarter and decreased 25 basis points year-over-year, reflecting the lower interest rate environment. $ in millions 20 AVERAGE CORE DEPOSITS Average Core Deposits and Rates $2,100 0.34% 0.40% 0.31% 0.32% 0.33% 0.35% $1,900 $1,700 0.27% 0.30% $1,500 $1,233 0.25% $1,300 0.20% $1,037 $1,100 $1,021 $957 $970 0.15% $900 0.10% $700 $500 0.05% $300 0.00% 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Interest-bearing deposts Average deposit cost Average core deposits of $1.2 billion increased $276 million, or 28.8%, year-over-year, and increased $196 million, or 19.0%, from linked quarter. The cost of core deposits decreased 4 basis points year-over-year and decreased 6 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting the lower interest rate environment. $ in millions The cost of time deposits decreased 27 basis points year-over-year and decreased 21 basis points from the linked quarter, reflecting the lower interest rate environment. As of June 30, 2020, there are $440 million time deposits with an average weighted rate of 1.81% scheduled to reprice by December 31, 2020. There are $221 million maturing by the end of 3Q2020 with an average weighted rate of 2.01% and $218 million by the end of 4Q2020 with an average rate of 1.61%. $ in millions We continue to focus on the mix of deposits. Core deposits as a percentage of total deposits has improved over the last 5 quarters. ________ Source: SNL Financial as of June 30, 2019. The increase in low-cost core deposits in the second quarter provided funding for the PPP loan portfolio. $ in millions Excluding PPP income, net interest income decreased $707,000, or 4.9%, from the linked quarter reflecting balance sheet repricing driven by the impact of the lower interest rate environment. Deposit service charges decreased $291,000, or 15.7%, year-over-year, on lower overdraft activity reflecting lower debit card transaction volumes and higher average customer deposit balances which offset accounts fees.

year-over-year, on lower overdraft activity reflecting lower debit card transaction volumes and higher average customer deposit balances which offset accounts fees. Other income decreased due to a decrease in swap income on commercial loans. $ in millions 27 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE vs vs 1Q2020 2Q2019 2Q2020 (%) (%) Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,167 (0.1) 4.2 Occupancy expense 1,072 (8.1) 7.4 Furniture and equipment 363 (7.2) (15.0) Data processing 707 (1.1) 0.7 Professional fees 637 6.3 4.9 FDIC insurance 288 90.7 22.0 Advertising 219 (13.1) (40.8) Other 1,792 (4.0) (6.9) Total non-interest expense $ 12,245 (0.6) 0.9 $14,000 $13,000 $12,000 $12,140 $11,740 $11,905 $12,314 $12,245 $11,000 $10,000 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 $ in millions Non-interest expense Non-interest expense increased $105,000, or 0.9%, year-over-year, but decreased $69,000, or 0.6%, from the linked quarter. FDIC insurance expense increased $52,000, or 22.0%, year-over-year and increased $137,000, or 90.7%, from the linked quarter. The increase in FDIC insurance expense from the linked quarter was due to a decrease of $92,000 in the FDIC small bank assessment credits. At March 31, 2020, the Company fully utilized its small bank assessment credits.

The increase in FDIC insurance expense from the linked quarter was due to a decrease of $92,000 in the FDIC small bank assessment credits. At March 31, 2020, the Company fully utilized its small bank assessment credits.

Allowance coverage for commercial real estate loans of 1.23% increased from 0.83% in 4Q2019.

Allowance coverage for total loans of 1.03% increased from 0.80% in 4Q2019.

The Company has deferred the adoption of CECL, the new accounting standard for loan losses. (1) Excludes PPP loans 32 HOTELS - $55.1 MILLION, OR 3.1% OF TOTAL LOANS (1) The hotel industry has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and the widespread travel restrictions. We continue to maintain close contact with our borrowers and monitor industry updates. We performed a review of the hotel portfolio and the impact that COVID-19 is having on the hotel industry. As of March 31, 2020, 93% of the hotel portfolio was classified within a pass-rating category. As a result of COVID-19, as of June 30, 2020, we downgraded $46.0 million of the hotel portfolio to special mention due to the prolonged shutdown. On June 6, 2020, the governor of Massachusetts announced that the lodging industry (hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfast and all other short-term residential rentals, including online hosting platforms, such as Airbnb and VRBO) is permitted to open under Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan, with restrictions, on June 8, 2020. Many of these borrowers have incurred a significant negative impact to their businesses resulting from the governmental stay-at-home orders, which became effective March 23, 2020, as well as travel limitations.

We continue to monitor the credits and work with the borrowers.

The average loan balance of the hotel portfolio is $ 2.5 million, with an average loan-to-value of 76%.

98% of the hotel portfolio is with Marriott, Hyatt, Hampton Inn, and Red Roof Inn branded hotels.

61% of the hotel portfolio has requested payment deferrals due to COVID-19. (1) Excludes PPP loans 33 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT We are well-capitalized with excess capital. Well Consolidated Consolidated Ratio Capitalized Excess Capital Leverage Ratio 9.5% - - $220.5 Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.9% - - $220.5 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.9% - - $220.5 Total Capital Ratio 14.0% - - $238.7 Excess to Well Bank be Well- Westfield Bank Ratio Capitalized Excess Capital Capitalized Leverage Ratio 9.0% 5.0% 4.0% $207.6 $91.7 Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.2% 6.5% 5.7% $207.6 $97.0 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.2% 8.0% 4.2% $207.6 $71.5 Total Capital Ratio 13.3% 10.0% 3.3% $225.9 $55.7 From a regulatory standpoint, we are well-capitalized with excess capital.

Due to the economic uncertainty we are taking a prudent approach to capital management.

The share repurchase program will remain suspended until economic conditions improve or stabilizes. As of June 30, 2020 ($ in millions) 34 CAPITAL RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS Share Repurchases Dividends Year # of Shares 2017 606,391 2018 2,189,276 2019 1,938,667 2020 1,009,731 Year Annualized Dividend per Share 2017 $0.12 2018 $0.16 2019 $0.20 2020 $0.20 Historically, the Company has been active with share repurchases. During the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 1,009,731 shares of common stock under its previously announced repurchase plan (the "2019 Plan"). On June 30, 2020, there were 117,135 shares available to repurchase under the 2019 Plan. On March 24, 2020, the Board of Directors approved the suspension of the 2019 Plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This action is effective until further notice, but the Company retains the ability to reinstate its buyback program as soon as circumstances warrant. 35 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Book Value per Share Tangible Book Value per Share $8.88 $8.73 $8.74 $8.60 $8.95 $8.27 $8.14 $8.14 $8.00 $8.34 Book Value Tangible Book Value 36 APPENDIX: NON-GAAP TO GAAP RECONCILIATION Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures The Company believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below. For the quarter ended 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 (In thousands) Interest Interest Interest Interest Interest Loans (no tax adjustment) $ 18,999 $ 18,747 $ 19,366 $ 19,111 $ 18,302 Tax-equivalent adjustment 107 129 131 133 132 Loans (tax-equivalent basis) $ 19,106 $ 18,876 $ 19,497 $ 19,244 $ 18,434 Securities (no tax adjustment) $ 1,165 $ 1,399 $ 1,431 $ 1,465 $ 1,630 Tax-equivalent adjustment 5 5 5 5 5 Securities (tax-equivalent basis) $ 1,170 $ 1,404 $ 1,436 $ 1,470 $ 1,635 Net interest income (no tax adjustment) $ 15,092 $ 14,553 $ 14,924 $ 14,528 $ 14,201 Tax equivalent adjustment 112 134 136 138 137 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) $ 15,204 $ 14,687 $ 15,060 $ 14,666 $ 14,338 Net interest income (no tax adjustment) $ 15,092 $ 14,553 $ 14,924 $ 14,528 $ 14,201 Purchase accounting adjustments (54) 82 (79) 154 (79) Prepayment penalties - 6 429 44 21 PPP fee income 1,260 - - - - Adjusted net interest income $ 13,886 $ 14,465 $ 14,574 $ 14,330 $ 14,259 Average interest-earning assets $ 2,213,971 $ 2,042,752 $ 2,041,317 $ 2,002,911 $ 1,967,928 Average interest-earnings asset, excluding average PPP loans $ 2,060,995 $ 2,042,752 $ 2,041,317 $ 2,002,911 $ 1,967,928 Net interest margin (no tax adjustment) 2.74% 2.87% 2.90% 2.88% 2.89% Net interest margin, tax-equivalent 2.76% 2.89% 2.93% 2.91% 2.92% Adjusted net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, PPP fee income and prepayment penalties 2.71% 2.85% 2.83% 2.84% 2.91% Book value per share $ 8.95 $ 8.88 $ 8.74 $ 8.73 $ 8.60 Tangible equity adjustment (0.61) (0.61) (0.60) (0.59) (0.60) Tangible book value per share $ 8.34 $ 8.27 $ 8.14 $ 8.14 $ 8.00 Income before income taxes $ 2,484 $ 2,664 $ 4,425 $ 4,124 $ 4,228 Provision for loan losses 2,450 2,100 1,000 1,275 350 Income before taxes and provision $ 4,934 $ 4,764 $ 5,425 $ 5,399 $ 4,578 37 WESTFIELD BANK "WHAT BETTER BANKING'S ALL ABOUT" James C. Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer 141 Elm Street, Westfield, MA Guida R. Sajdak, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Meghan Hibner, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer 38 Attachments Original document

