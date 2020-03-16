Log in
WESTERN RESOURCES CORP.    WRX

WESTERN RESOURCES CORP.

(WRX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03/16 12:57:06 pm
0.17 CAD   -8.11%
08:00pWESTERN RESOURCES : Reports AGM Results & Elects New Chairman
PU
01/08WESTERN RESOURCES : IIROC Trade Resumption - WRX
AQ
01/07WESTERN RESOURCES : Potash Crop Releases Updated NI-43-101
PU
Western Resources : Reports AGM Results & Elects New Chairman

03/16/2020 | 08:00pm EDT
Western Resources Reports AGM Results & Elects New Chairman
Monday, March 16th, 2020

Vancouver BC - Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ('Western' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items put before them at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on March 13, 2020. The approved items include:

1. Fixed the number of directors of the Company at 6;

2. The election of Wenye (Bill) Xue, Frederick (Fritz) Venter, Qinglong Xia, Yinping Wang, Guy Bentinck and Yujia Ren to the Board. Of the approximately 130.60 million common shares, representing 69.89% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, voted at the meeting by ballot and by proxy, the approximate number of those votes 'For' each director, and the approximate percentage of the total votes cast, are as follows: Bill Xue (111.49 million / 99.80%), Fritz Venter (111.49 million / 99.79%), Qinglong Xia (111.56 million / 99.86%), Yinping Wang (111.56 million / 99.86%), Guy Bentinck (111.57 million / 99.87%) and Yujia Ren (111.56 / 99.86%);

3. The reappointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

The new Board elected Mr. Bill Xue as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Fritz Venter as Chair of the Corporate Disclosure Policy Committee, Mr. Guy Bentinck as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Mr. Yinping Wang will continue to serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

The Company wants to express its thanks to Hon. James Moore, Mr. Xiaogang Chang and Ms. Jennifer Fang, who for personal reasons, decided not to continue to serve on the new board. All the three departing board members have provided sound and thoughtful guidance to the development of the Company in their own respective capacities during their tenure, which is instrumental to the achievements made and the Company wishes them well in the future.

About Western Resources Corp.
Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) ('Western' or 'the Company') and the company's wholly owned subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing Canada's newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mine. This will be the first potash mine in the world that will leave no salt tailings at the surface, thereby reducing the water consumption by half as well as significantly improving energy efficiency. The Phase I Project is under construction and will form the basis for further expansion.

For more information on the contents of this release please contact Jerry Zhang, Corporate Secretary, at 604-689-9378.

Disclaimer

Western Resources Corp. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 23:59:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Wen Ye Xue President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Moore Chairman
Fritz Venter Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alnesh Mohan Chief Financial Officer
Matthew Wood Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN RESOURCES CORP.-26.00%25
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED5.49%12 028
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%6 150
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-3.85%5 458
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED2.34%4 753
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED3.49%3 878
