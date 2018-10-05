The Western Union Foundation : Commits Relief Aid to Support the People of Indonesia

Following the devastating earthquake and tsunami on the island of
Sulawesi in Indonesia, the Western
Union Foundation commits to providing support for the people
affected by both the earthquake and tsunami. According to the Disaster
Management Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, more than 2.4 million
people were impacted by the disaster. As rescue attempts continue,
especially in remote parts of the island, Indonesia’s President is
calling on international non-for-profit organizations to engage support.
The Western Union Foundation is proud to work with the International
Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the
Indonesian Red Cross. The money raised through IFRC’s Emergency Appeal
will go towards: shelter; livelihoods and basic needs; health; water,
sanitation and hygiene (WASH).
The Western Union Foundation has committed an initial USD $25,000 to the
IFRC for the Sulawesi, Indonesia Earthquake & Tsunami relief efforts.
The Western Union Foundation is also calling on Western Union® Agents to
support the cause and will provide a 1:1 match of qualifying
contributions from participating Western Union Agents, up to USD
$50,000. In total, contributions from the Western Union Foundation and
Western Union Agents, through this comprehensive effort, could total up
to USD $75,000.
“Our Foundation’s long-standing commitment to helping people around the
world is steeped in the belief that every person has the right to access
basic needs for survival, so it is our mission to support communities in
need,” Western Union Foundation Vice President and Executive Director,
Elizabeth Roscoe said. “When disasters strike, we act fast as it is
critical that we invest to help local people and their families rebuild
for a better future.”
In the last few months, a series of devastating earthquakes and
aftershocks have struck residents on the popular Indonesia tourist
island of Lombok. The Western Union Foundation, along with local Agents,
have donated more than USD $31,000 to the IFRC to support relief efforts
in Lombok.
Western Union has a long history of being one of the lifelines for
communities in need. In many instances, Western Union has been one of
the few ways for people around the world to receive funds easily, with
services available when no other infrastructure exists.
Western Union and the Western Union Foundation were at
the forefront of major natural disaster relief efforts around the
world. Since 2001, the Western Union Foundation has donated more than
USD $17 million for disaster relief, to aid 180 disasters in 80
countries around the world. In 2017, the Western Union Foundation
responded to 13
disasters around the world.
About The Western Union Foundation
The Western Union Foundation believes that education is one of the
surest pathways to economic opportunity. Through collaborations with
NGOs around the world, the Foundation has embarked on a five-year
mission to connect 50,000 migrants, refugees, women and young people to
the global economy through demand-driven skills training and workforce
enablement programs by 2020. The Foundation also offers a global
scholarship program that helps put a post-secondary education in reach
for in-need students studying in the STEM fields and business. To date,
more than $117 million has been given to fund projects affecting more
than 800,000 people in 137 countries across the globe, including
humanitarian relief for communities in crisis. The Western Union
Foundation is a separate charitable corporation that is tax-exempt under
501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code, and receives support from The
Western Union Company, its employees, agents and business partners.
Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for US income tax
purposes. To learn more, visit www.westernunionfoundation.org
or follow us on Twitter @TheWUFoundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005506/en/