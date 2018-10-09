Western Union : Collaborates with Hosei University to Simplify Tuition Payments

Western Union Business Solutions, a leader in global payments services, announced a collaboration with Hosei University that will give students of the Japanese Language Program (JLP) the ability to pay their tuition and expenses with WU® GlobalPay for Students, offering a simplified payment process, with the assurance that funds will arrive on time and in full, without hidden charges.

The international payment system, GlobalPay for Students, provides students the ability to review payment options with a price comparison tool, and lock-in exchange rates in advance. Students can pay in their home currency and track their payment status via mobile short message and email.

“We are proud to partner with Hosei University and bring them on to the GlobalPay for Students platform,” said Haruhiko Ohashi, country manager for Japan, Western Union Business Solutions. “GlobalPay provides students with simple payment options, all in one platform.”

“Since establishment of JLP in April 2017, we would see just a few cases of full tuition payment from pre-university students sending from overseas,” said Mr. Yuichiro Ehara, Manager of JLP at Hosei University. “Since we introduced GlobalPay for Students for the fall semester of 2018, those who failed to make a payment have drastically declined.”

Western Union’s GlobalPay for Students platform enables academic institutions to more efficiently reconcile and track payments from students. With students involved in the design, development and evolution of the platform, the overall payor experience is user-friendly and drives features and functionalities, such as an intuitive mobile-first user interface and real-time payment tracking capabilities.

Western Union Business Solutions is a trusted payment provider in more than 200 countries and territories, with GlobalPay for Students being offered through more than 650 education institutions. In addition to online bank transfer and credit card payments, the platform offers users a wide range of online payment options. The platform was introduced to Japanese educational institutions last year and is used in universities, Japanese language schools and professional schools across Japan. For more information on GlobalPay for Students, visit our website.

