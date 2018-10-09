Western Union : Collaborates with Hosei University to Simplify Tuition Payments

Western
Union Business Solutions, a leader in global payments services,
announced a collaboration with Hosei University that will give students
of the Japanese Language Program (JLP) the ability to pay their tuition
and expenses with WU®
GlobalPay for Students, offering a simplified payment process,
with the assurance that funds will arrive on time and in full, without
hidden charges.
The international payment system, GlobalPay for Students, provides
students the ability to review payment options with a price comparison
tool, and lock-in exchange rates in advance. Students can pay in their
home currency and track their payment status via mobile short message
and email.
“We are proud to partner with Hosei University and bring them on to the
GlobalPay for Students platform,” said Haruhiko Ohashi, country manager
for Japan, Western Union Business Solutions. “GlobalPay provides
students with simple payment options, all in one platform.”
“Since establishment of JLP in April 2017, we would see just a few cases
of full tuition payment from pre-university students sending from
overseas,” said Mr. Yuichiro Ehara, Manager of JLP at Hosei University.
“Since we introduced GlobalPay for Students for the fall semester of
2018, those who failed to make a payment have drastically declined.”
Western Union’s GlobalPay for Students platform enables academic
institutions to more efficiently reconcile and track payments from
students. With students involved in the design, development and
evolution of the platform, the overall payor experience is user-friendly
and drives features and functionalities, such as an intuitive
mobile-first user interface and real-time payment tracking capabilities.
Western Union Business Solutions is a trusted payment provider in more
than 200 countries and territories, with GlobalPay for Students being
offered through more than 650 education institutions. In addition to
online bank transfer and credit card payments, the platform offers users
a wide range of online payment options. The platform was introduced to
Japanese educational institutions last year and is used in universities,
Japanese language schools and professional schools across Japan. For
more information on GlobalPay for Students, visit our website.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border,
cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the
digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and
businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease,
and reliability. As of June 30, 2018, our network included over 550,000
retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta
branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the
capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com,
our fastest growing channel in 2017, is available in 45 countries and
territories to move money around the world. In 2017, we moved over $300
billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 32
transactions every second across all our services. With our global
reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends
and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic
growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.
About Hosei University
Since its establishment in 1880 as “Tokyo Hogakusha (Tokyo School of
Law)”, Hosei University has upheld its school spirit of “Freedom and
Progress” while promoting liberal and progressive education and research
befitting the construction of modern Japanese society. Avoiding the
slide into complacency that such a proud tradition might otherwise
produce, Hosei University to this day continues to tackle various
reforms and challenges. As one of Japan’s leading comprehensive
universities, it currently has 15 undergraduate faculties with 38
departments, offering wide-ranging fields of study. Hosei has three
campuses in Tokyo. Ichigaya Campus, despite its central location, is
marked by watercourses and lush greenery. Tama Campus has an open
atmosphere that is in harmony with its rich natural environment. Koganei
Campus, Hosei University’s “smart campus,” is located in a quiet and
secluded area reminiscent of the Musashino forest and is equipped with
the latest technological equipment and research facilities. The three
campuses are organically linked to each other while taking advantage of
their distinctive characteristics. In 2017 and 2018, Hosei University
ranked first in eastern Japan in the number of applications for
enrollment, making it one of Japan’s most popular universities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005084/en/